Boeing groundings to dominate industry summit in Dubai

Emirates, the region’s biggest airline, is looking at reducing an order for the delayed Boeing 777X in the wake of safety concerns. (Reuters)
Updated 15 November 2019
Reuters

  • The biennial civil and military expo is a major showcase for wares from jumbo jets to military drones
DUBAI: An eight-month crisis over the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX jets and widespread industrial delays are setting an unpredictable backdrop to next week’s Dubai Airshow, with some airlines reviewing fleet plans even as others look for bargains.

The biennial civil and military expo is a major showcase for wares from jumbo jets to military drones but faces growing questions over demand and the capability of overstretched suppliers, delegates arriving for the Nov. 17-21 event said.

Top of their agenda will be the worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX in the wake of two deadly crashes.

Investors who have pushed up Boeing shares believe the planemaker is turning a corner after the eight-month grounding, with the company predicting commercial flights in January. But it also faces a logjam of undelivered jets that could take two years to unwind.

State-owned flydubai expects its fleet will now shrink by a third this year, highlighting the cost of the grounding for the biggest MAX customer outside the US.

“Flydubai has very big ambitions. Given the scale of those ambitions, there is little they can do but wait and watch, like everyone else,” said Teal Group analyst Richard Aboulafia.

Boeing lost one potential MAX customer earlier this year as Saudi budget airline flyadeal ditched a provisional order.

Experts say airline frustrations with plane and engine makers could also disrupt plans by the world’s largest jetmakers pushing for order endorsements.

The Middle East’s largest aerospace event will give Airbus and Boeing a chance to sit with some of their top customers who have threatened to walk from billions in deals.

The planemakers are struggling to deliver aircraft on time, forcing airlines to delay expansion plans, while engines on some jets are causing issues for carriers.

“This seems to be a systemic issue across the board,” said Novus Aviation Capital Managing Director Mounir Kuzbari.

“As a result, we see stress on the relationship between airlines and the plane and engine makers.”

Dubai’s Emirates, by far the region’s biggest airline, has issued a stern warning to plane and engine makers. It will no longer take delivery of aircraft that do not meet performance expectations, raising doubts over $35 billion in pending orders.

Airbus, Boeing and engine makers will be looking to allay concerns as they finalize aircraft sales with Emirates, which is also looking at reducing an order for the delayed Boeing 777X.

Airbus is seen close to a final order for A330neo and A350 jets while Boeing aims to salvage a provisional order for 787s.

Air Arabia could, however, steal the show with a planned order of up to 120 Airbus jets, industry sources say.

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways is in negotiations with Airbus and Boeing for around two dozen aircraft.

Past editions of Dubai’s premier trade event have featured blockbuster deals, often led by Emirates, as Gulf carriers redrew the aviation map around their “super-connector” hubs.

But the Gulf hub model is increasingly under pressure as the once-rapid growth of the region’s biggest airlines slows.

“The market continues to be weak for all airlines in the region, and  we expect to see a further 2-3 percent reduction in passenger numbers for the full year,” Diogenis Papiomytis, Frost & Sullivan’s global program director for commercial aviation, said.

Middle East military leaders touring the displays will try to gauge whether they are on the cusp of another regional splurge on weapons following an escalation in Gulf tensions.

A series of attacks over the summer has highlighted potential security gaps among some of the world’s leading defense spenders who now increasingly buy from China and Russia. 

Topics: Boeing

OPEC+ faces challenge from rivals’ rising output, says IEA

Reuters

  • Sluggish refinery activity in the first three quarters has caused crude oil demand to fall for first time in a decade
LONDON: OPEC and its allies face stiffening competition in 2020, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, adding urgency to the oil producer group’s policy meeting next month.

“The OPEC+ countries face a major challenge in 2020 as demand for their crude is expected to fall sharply,” the Paris-based agency said in a monthly report.

The IEA estimated non-OPEC supply growth would surge to
2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) next year compared with 1.8 million bpd in 2019, citing production from the US, Brazil, Norway and Guyana.

“The hefty supply cushion that is likely to build up during the first half of next year will offer cold comfort to OPEC+ ministers gathering in Vienna at the start of next month,” it added.

While US supply rose by 145,000 bpd in October, the IEA said, a slowdown in activity that started earlier this year looks set to continue as companies prioritize capital discipline.

Demand for crude oil from OPEC in 2020 will be 28.9 million bpd, the IEA forecast, 1 million bpd below the exporter club’s current production.

The recovery by Saudi Arabia from attacks on the country’s oil infrastructure contributed 1.4 million bpd to the global oil supply increase in October of 1.5 million bpd.

Saudi state oil company Aramco, the world’s most profitable firm, starts a share sale on Nov. 17 in an initial public offering that may raise between $20 billion and
$40 billion.

It was the IEA’s last monthly report before the Dec. 5-6 talks among OPEC states and partners led by Russia on whether to maintain supply curbs aimed at buoying prices and balancing the market.

The agency kept its assessments for growth in global oil demand in 2019 and 2020 at 1 million bpd and 1.2 million bpd respectively, but said its outlook might slightly underestimate the impact of tariffs from the US-China trade war.

The IEA said that if some or all tariffs were lifted in coming months, “world economic growth and oil demand growth would both rise significantly,” though the rebound may not be immediate.

Sluggish refinery activity in the first three quarters has caused crude oil demand to fall in 2019 for the first time since 2009, the IEA said, but refining is set to rebound sharply in the fourth quarter and in 2020.

Topics: OPEC+

