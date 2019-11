Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio met in Rome on Friday Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, who is currently on an official visit to Italy.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, ways of enhancing them, the latest regional and international developments and a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Sattam bin Abdul Aziz, the Saudi ambassador to Italy.