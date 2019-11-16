You are here

  • Home
  • United Auto Workers approve new 4-year contract with Ford

United Auto Workers approve new 4-year contract with Ford

The contract will cost Ford $700 million in the fourth quarter, mainly to pay ratification bonuses to its 55,000 hourly workers. (AFP)
Updated 16 November 2019
AP

United Auto Workers approve new 4-year contract with Ford

  • Union: 56.3 percent of workers who voted were in favor of the deal
  • The contract will cost Ford $700 million in the fourth quarter
Updated 16 November 2019
AP

DETROIT: Members of the United Auto Workers union at Ford Motor Co. voted Friday to approve a new contract with the company.
The union said in a statement that 56.3 percent of workers who voted were in favor of the deal.
The four-year agreement reached Oct. 31 gives workers a mix of pay raises and lump-sum payments as well as a $9,000 ratification bonus. The company also promises $6 billion in US factory investments. Ford gets to close an engine factory near Detroit but its 600 workers there will get jobs at a nearby plant.
Acting Union President Rory Gamble called the agreement “life changing” for workers and said it eliminates perpetual temporary employees and different wage tiers for workers doing the same jobs. Ford said the deal increases its competitiveness, keeping its cost structure similar to its US-based competitors. It also secures 8,500 US hourly jobs.
The contract will cost Ford $700 million in the fourth quarter, mainly to pay ratification bonuses to its 55,000 hourly workers.
Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said Friday night he did not have vote totals.
The deal is similar to one ratified by General Motors workers after a bitter 40-day strike this fall.
On Monday, the union will focus bargaining on Fiat Chrysler, the last of the Detroit Three automakers to settle.

Topics: labor Ford United Auto Workers UAW US

Related

World
Thousands of members of the United Auto Workers have walked out of General Motors facilities in the first nationwide strike in 12 years
Business & Economy
United Auto Workers scandal, weakening car sales mean tough contract talks

S&P downgrades protest-hit Lebanon

Updated 16 November 2019
AFP

S&P downgrades protest-hit Lebanon

  • S&P downgraded three Lebanese banks
  • Moody’s rating agency downgraded Lebanon’s sovereign debt
Updated 16 November 2019
AFP

BEIRUT: S&P Global Ratings Friday downgraded Lebanon’s sovereign debt, saying a twin political and economic crisis had hit investor confidence and constrained the government’s funding model, which relies on deposit inflows.
The move to lower the protest-hit country’s credit ratings to ‘CCC/C’ from ‘B-/B’ with a negative outlook came one day after S&P said it had downgraded three Lebanese banks.
It also came after Moody’s rating agency downgraded Lebanon’s sovereign debt earlier this month, saying sweeping anti-government protests had hit investor confidence and threatened macro-economic stability.
The demonstrations have rocked Lebanon since October 17, forcing the government to resign last month and banks to close.
They were fueled in part by fears of a currency devaluation and a dollar shortage after banks restricted access to the greenback, causing the exchange rate to spike on the black market.
ATMs no longer dispense dollar bills and banks have capped the amount that can be withdrawn from branches or transferred abroad.
As a result, the exchange rate in the parallel market has surpassed 1,800 Lebanese pounds for every dollar — a spike from the pegged rate of 1,500.
On Friday, S&P said, “diminishing confidence in Lebanon’s governance and economy have led to a reversal in bank deposit inflows, which have historically financed Lebanon’s elevated fiscal and external deficits.”
“Bank closures and unofficial foreign currency transfer restrictions raise questions about the sustainability of the exchange rate regime, further eroding confidence,” it added in a statement on its website.
Even before the protests began, growth in Lebanon had plummeted in the wake of repeated political deadlocks in recent years, compounded by the war in Syria.
Public debt stood at more than $86 billion, or higher than 150 percent of GDP, according to the finance ministry.
S&P on Friday said it expects the general government deficit will average 11.6% of GDP over 2019-2022 and gross general government debt will increase to 169% of GDP by 2022.
It also called for the formation of a technocratic government — a key demand of the country’s protest movement.
“If a new, largely technocratic government is formed within the next month and is able to introduce immediate policy reforms... this could help defuse social tensions and support depositor confidence.”

Topics: Lebanon lebanon protests

Related

Special
Middle-East
Medics protest economic crisis in Lebanon
Update
Middle-East
Lebanon protesters react angrily to finance minister’s appointment as new PM

Latest updates

Rebels in DR Congo kill 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives
Germany arrests woman, accused of joining Daesh, on return home
Iraq officials: Protesters surge toward Baghdad’s Green Zone
S&P downgrades protest-hit Lebanon
Turkey: We bought Russian S-400 missile defense systems to use them

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.