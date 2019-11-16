You are here

Government supporters march in Hong Kong after week of chaos

Mostly middle-aged and senior citizens, rallied outside the Hong Kong government’s headquarters to show support for the police. (Reuters)
AFP

  • The demonstrators took photos with the stationed riot police and gave them thumbs-up signs
AFP

HONG KONG: Government supporters took to the streets of downtown Hong Kong on Saturday after a chaotic working week saw hardcore pro-democracy activists cause widespread disruption in the city and stretch police resources.
A “Blossom Everywhere” campaign of roadblocks and vandalism across the semi-autonomous financial hub shut down large chunks of the train network and forced schools and shopping malls to close.
Students and protesters occupied several major universities around the city — the first time a movement characterized by its fluidity and unpredictability has coagulated in fixed locations — although as dusk fell on Friday, numbers had thinned out.
On Saturday morning, a group of around 500 people, mostly middle-aged and senior citizens, rallied outside the Hong Kong government’s headquarters to show support for the police, who have been heavily criticized over their handling of the crisis.
Waving Chinese national flags and posters, they chanted slogans including “support police to enforce law solemnly” and “Hong Kong cockroaches, trash of our times” — mocking one of the democracy movement’s major slogans, “reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”
The demonstrators took photos with the stationed riot police and gave them thumbs-up signs.
Thousands of office workers took to the streets this week in Central, Hong Kong’s financial heart, showing their support of the pro-democracy movement by raising an open hand with five fingers splayed — a reference to the five protester demands.
The Hong Kong government, however, warned its employees they will be suspended if they are caught taking part in protests.
“I must emphasize that the government has zero tolerance for civil servants violating the law,” Joshua Law, Secretary for the Civil Service, said in a press conference on Friday.
“Civil servants must not participate in any illegal activities, including illegal protest gatherings.”
According to the Hong Kong government, the civil service employs around 175,000 people, which is about 4.4 percent of the city’s workforce.
After five days of the “Blossom Everywhere” tactics — which prompted police to warn the city is on the verge of “total collapse” — roads which had been blocked were slowly starting to open to traffic. However, some roads and a key tunnel remained closed.
By Saturday morning, the Chinese University of Hong Kong — the scene of some of the most-fierce clashes — was vacated by protesters.
At other campuses, clear-up operations got under way to remove the barricades.
Protests have swept Hong Kong since June as many in the city of 7.5 million people have vented fury at eroding freedoms under Chinese rule.
Violence has escalated, and tensions have spread overseas, sparking friction between China and Britain, which governed Hong Kong until 1997.
Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng fell in London Thursday after being surrounded by pro-democracy protesters.
Cheng walked away without signs of injury, but Beijing slammed the incident as an “appalling attack” and accused Britain of fueling the protest movement.
Two German students, aged 22 and 23, were swept up in the protests and arrested on Thursday for “unlawful assembly,” and major universities in the Netherlands are advising the nearly 300 Dutch students in Hong Kong to quickly return home for security reasons.

Gunmen fire on buses carrying Muslim Sri Lankan voters

AFP

  • Attackers set up roadblocks to ambush a convoy with over 100 vehicles
  • Muslim voters were traveling to the neighboring district of Mannar
AFP

COLOMBO: Gunmen fired on buses carrying minority Muslim voters in northwest Sri Lanka on Saturday, police said, as an election official admitted failures to protect vulnerable communities ahead of presidential polls.
There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a police official said the attackers had burnt tires on the road and set up makeshift roadblocks to ambush the convoy of more than 100 vehicles.
“The gunmen opened fire and also pelted stones,” said a police official in Tantirimale, 240 kilometers north of the capital Colombo. “At least two buses were hit, but we have no reports of casualties.”
Muslims from the coastal town of Puttalam were traveling to the neighboring district of Mannar, where they were registered to vote, the official added.
Sri Lanka’s minority Tamils and Muslims are seen as crucial to deciding a close contest between the two frontrunners — housing minister Sajith Premadasa and the opposition’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
One of three Election Commissioners, Ratnajeevan Hoole, said the authorities failed to provide adequate protection to internally displaced minority Muslims in the multi-ethnic northwest.
“They (the Muslims) asked for polling booths in the areas where they are living without having to travel a long distance to their original village to vote,” Hoole said in a statement.
“They were sure that a disturbance like this would happen,” he said, adding that his pleas for protection were not considered by the Election Commission, which works through majority decisions.
Police reinforcements rushed to the troubled area, cleared the road obstructions and escorted the convoy so passengers could cast their ballots.
The incident came as police and troops were locked in a tense standoff in the Tamil-dominated northern peninsula of Jaffna where residents complained about military roadblocks ahead of voting.
Police reported to the independent Election Commission that the army was illegally manning roadblocks that could discourage residents from freely traveling to polling booths.
“After bringing to the notice of the army that the roadblocks were illegal at a time of a national election, they have dismantled them,” police said in a statement.
Police sources said they had also warned local military commanders that any disruption to the election would be reported to courts and offenders prosecuted.
The police also arrested 10 men who were unable to explain their presence in the Jaffna peninsula on the eve of voting.
“We suspect they were trying to create trouble during voting,” a police official said.
Local media reports say there are fears that a strong military presence in Jaffna, the heartland of the island’s Tamil minority, could influence voter turnout and favor Rajapaksa, a former defense ministry chief and brother of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

