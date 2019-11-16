Bollywood heavyweight throws Katy Perry star-studded bash in Mumbai

DUBAI: Katy Perry touched down in India this week for a concert, and it appears that the popstar is making the best of her time in Mumbai. She received a warm welcome to the South Asian country from Indian director Karan Johar who threw the “Fireworks” singer a star-studded party in his Carter Road residence.
The guest list for the soiree featured the whos-who of Bollywood, including everyone from Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, among many others.
Many of the stars in attendance took to their social media accounts to share images and videos from the glamorous bash, including Jacqueline Fernandez who uploaded a picture of herself with the “Roar” hitmaker.
Perry, who is fresh from a whirlwind, 10-day Egypt visit is set to perform at the One Plus Music Festival along with British singer Dua Lipa, music composer Amit Trivedi and EDM artist Ritviz at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Nov. 16.
Updated 16 November 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: With the #MeToo movement in full swing, “Charlie’s Angels” seems to fit in splendidly. Admittedly, the Angels have been around for over four decades. Their plots to rid the world of crime and conspiracies began in 1976 with an ABC television show that led to two feature films in 2000 and 2003 with Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu playing the Angels. With the most angelic of expressions, they gave a hard time to law-breakers — punching and kicking their way to success. But a television reboot in 2011 of the franchise was ripped apart. So, it must have taken enormous guts for Elizabeth Banks to write, produce and act in the latest version, alongside Kristin Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.
The Angels receive a tough assignment — neutralizing a device called Calisto, an environmentally friendly energy source that, in the wrong hands, could cause immense destruction. And when it is discovered that the gadget will be sold to a criminal, Sabina (Stewart), Jane (Balinska) and Elena (Scott) undertake the most perilous of missions.
In a way, the women’s exploits remind you of a James Bond thriller with unbelievable gadgets and car chases. And for all one knows, the Angels may strengthen the case for a female Bond.
But what is most interesting is that Banks refrains from turning her Angels into objects of titillation. Unlike the protagonists in the earlier editions of the franchise who wore revealing clothes and pretended to be ditzy to please their boyfriends (with Diaz famously dancing in skimpy outfits to distract the male gaze in the 2000 movie), Sabina, Jane and Elena do nothing of the sort.
With a budget of around $50 million, Banks has created a movie that will lend itself to several sequels, and shooting mostly in Turkey and Germany, she has also tried to capture an international audience by introducing a Turkish-Muslim character, Fatimah (Marie-Lou Sellem).
Gripping to the core and brilliantly photographed and edited, ultimately this is a movie that does little to objectify women, but also doesn’t force the viewer to think too hard. Easy entertainment for the world of today.