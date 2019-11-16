You are here

  • Home
  • Court says ailing ex-PM Nawaz Sharif can leave Pakistan with no bond

Court says ailing ex-PM Nawaz Sharif can leave Pakistan with no bond

1 / 2
Supporters of Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chant slogans outside the Lahore High court, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP)
2 / 2
Supporters of Pakistani former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif react to the court's decision in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Court says ailing ex-PM Nawaz Sharif can leave Pakistan with no bond

  • Sharif’s lawyer, Ashtar Ausaf says Saturday that the High Court in the city of Lahore has permitted Sharif to leave the country for four weeks abroad
  • He was released on bail last month on medical grounds
Updated 8 sec ago
AP

LAHORE: A Pakistani court has ordered that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment, without bond.
Sharif’s lawyer, Ashtar Ausaf says Saturday that the High Court in the city of Lahore has permitted Sharif to leave the country for four weeks abroad, which can be extended if he is not able to travel after.
Sharif, 69, received a seven-year jail sentence for corruption and money laundering in 2018, but his health has recently deteriorated.
He was released on bail last month on medical grounds.
Saturday’s court decision overturned the government’s attempts to impose on Sharif a heavy bond that seeks to ensure his return to Pakistan.
Sharif was removed from office by the judiciary in 2017 over corruption allegations.

Topics: Nawaz Sharif Pakistan

Related

Special
World
Sharif awaits UK flight go-ahead for urgent medical treatment

Rebels in DR Congo kill 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives

Updated 16 November 2019
AFP

Rebels in DR Congo kill 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives

  • The latest killings take the total number of those killed in revenge attacks in the past two weeks to more than 30
Updated 16 November 2019
AFP

GOMA, DR Congo: Assailants in DR Congo have killed 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives against Ugandan rebel strongholds in the east of the country, a local official said on Saturday.
The latest killings, which occurred in the night from Friday to Saturday, take the total number of those killed in revenge attacks in the past two weeks to more than 30.
The attacks took place in two locations in the Beni region of the North Kivu province where the Congolese army last month announced an offensive to root out insurgents belonging to the Islamist-inspired rebel group the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) — a militia of Ugandan origin that has long operated in the border region.
Beni administrator Donat Kibwana said the attackers used machetes and knives, and were believed to have gone on to loot shops and homes.
The army said on October 30 it had launched “large-scale operations,” including shelling and troop deployments, aimed at ridding the area of armed groups.
But the civilian death toll in ADF attacks has been rising, and residents have accused the army of focusing their efforts on the wrong areas.
“It’s a complicated situation because the population is the target of ADF revenge attacks against army operations,” said Teddy Kataliko, president of the Beni Civil Society.
The ADF, which has been present in Democratic Republic of Congo since 1995, is accused of having killed hundreds or even thousands of civilians in the Beni region in the past five years.
The Daesh group has claimed some of the ADF’s recent attacks but there is no clear evidence of any affiliation between them.

Topics: DR Congo

Related

World
32 missing after boat sinks in DR Congo
World
DR Congo Ebola epidemic widens on eve of first anniversary

Latest updates

Court says ailing ex-PM Nawaz Sharif can leave Pakistan with no bond
Global survey tests Saudi Arabia’s English skills 
Iraq officials: Protesters surge toward Baghdad’s Green Zone
Film Review: Charlie’s Angels punch through the glass ceiling
Lebanon bank staff union to discuss ending strike after receiving security plan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.