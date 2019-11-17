You are here

Investcorp hosts Investors Conference in Bahrain

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Investcorp’s co-chief executive.
Arab News

Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, held its 2019 Investors Conference in Bahrain on Nov. 13 and 14th, with over 250 investors attending from the GCC.
The conference explored the shape and depth of investment opportunities across the globe through panel discussions and keynote speeches, with speakers from the US, Europe, India, China and Indonesia.
Hazem Ben-Gacem, Investcorp’s co-chief executive, said: “The conference provides a platform to discuss the global economic headwinds and how we plan to navigate them. Investcorp is in a very unique position to bring its global perspective and experience to Bahrain, and the wider Gulf region. We believe such gatherings are important to promote knowledge sharing and provide time for useful networking among our partners, colleagues and the wider financial community.”

New BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe arrives in KSA

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe strikes a balance between sports performance and ride comfort.
Arab News

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group motor cars in Saudi Arabia, has launched the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe in the Kingdom.
Mark Notkin, managing director at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, said: “The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in September, and now is on course to be a future classic thanks to the fantastic combination of state-of-the-art design, incredible power, ultimate comfort and supreme driving performance. The Gran Coupe’s introduction to Saudi Arabia will spark the imaginations of every prestige sports car lover.”
The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is the only model in its segment that is derived directly from a two-door sports car. The result is a motor car that strikes a balance between sports performance and ride comfort.
Both the passengers and driver in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe enjoy a thrilling ride experience coupled with everyday practicality and excellent mile-covering ability.

