Investcorp hosts Investors Conference in Bahrain

Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, held its 2019 Investors Conference in Bahrain on Nov. 13 and 14th, with over 250 investors attending from the GCC.

The conference explored the shape and depth of investment opportunities across the globe through panel discussions and keynote speeches, with speakers from the US, Europe, India, China and Indonesia.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Investcorp’s co-chief executive, said: “The conference provides a platform to discuss the global economic headwinds and how we plan to navigate them. Investcorp is in a very unique position to bring its global perspective and experience to Bahrain, and the wider Gulf region. We believe such gatherings are important to promote knowledge sharing and provide time for useful networking among our partners, colleagues and the wider financial community.”