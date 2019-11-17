You are here

Anime fans enjoy music by giants

Isao Sasaki responses to his fans during the event. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Clark, dressed in a Grendizer biker jacket, was extremely touched, telling them: “The world would envy me because of you”
RIYADH: Closing the three-day Anime Expo with a bang, Arab and Japanese legends Sammy Clark, Isao Sasaki and Ichiro Mizuki serenaded anime fans with classical tracks from their favorite shows.
They were joined by Chromatic Orchestra, from Egypt, playing the tunes of nostalgia led by maestro Saif Al-Yazan.
When Ichiro Mizuki took the stage to perform his songs for anime shows Mazinger Z and Astroganger, the fans’ cheers echoed across the walls as they called him “Aniki.”
“I’ve waited for tens of years to come to Saudi Arabia,” he told them, after greeting them in Arabic.
Isao Sasaki was greeted with enthusiasm as he sang the opening tracks to Grendizer and Grendizer UFO and the crowd raised their arms high in salutation to their favorite anime series.
But when the melody to Treasure Island (Takarajima) began to play, the crowd cheered the loudest as Sammy Clark’s operatic voice carried them back to their childhood with John Silver and Jimmy.
Clark, dressed in a Grendizer biker jacket, was extremely touched, telling them: “The world would envy me because of you.”
He told the audience the “philosophy of life that Japanese people have” is good for Arabs know more about, “and it’s good for them to know us in the Arab world like this.”

After he had performed Grendizer songs and Astroganger, Mizuki and Sasaki joined Clark on the stage. The trio performed renditions of Astroganger, Mazinger Z, Grendizer and Grendizer UFO, harmonizing together in Arabic and Japanese, and singing in each other’s language as well.
Before ending the show with Treasure Island, Mizuki addressed a sweet message to Clark, saying: “If it weren’t for Sammy singing all these songs, we wouldn’t have been standing here with you.”
Sammy Clark told Arab News that this was his fifth visit to Saudi Arabia.
He said: “Saudi people are very close to my heart. The people here are genuine and honest, something that we need more of during these times.
“Here, you feel a gentleness in the reception, and hospitality and love, which is mutual on my part.”

Princess Sora: Each child deserves a chance to be successful

Princess Sora bint Saud Al-Saud receives an honorary shield for her work for Mentor International from Karin Olofsdotter and LaMont Wells, in the presence of her husband Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz. (Photo/Supplied)
Arab News

  • Mentor International celebrates 25th anniversary in Washington
WASHINGTON: The foundation Mentor International celebrated its 25th anniversary in a ceremony sponsored by its honorary ambassador Princess Sora bint Saud Al-Saud at the Swedish Embassy in Washington, DC. The ceremony was attended by Karin Olofsdotter, the Swedish ambassador, LaMont Wells, chairman at Mentor Foundation USA and her husband Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz. The event also honored Princess Sora for her work in the past four years.
Princess Sora sponsored the ceremony on behalf of Queen Silvia of Sweden, founder and president of Mentor International, who organizes the event yearly to raise awareness and funds for the foundation.
The ceremony was marked by a charity auction and a presentation of experiences by celebrities and young men and women who were guided by the foundation to quit drugs and improper conduct — the mission that has been carried out by the foundation for 25 years.
In her speech Princess Sora praised Queen Silvia’s vision and efforts, as the impact of Mentor International has reached more than 80 countries and helped more than 6 million children and teenagers with programs that contributed to empowering them, developing their talents and getting them off risky behaviors and drugs.

She called for the audience to inspire humanitarian responsibility and to contribute as much as they can to achieving “the important goal of reaching needy children for support and guidance.” She stressed that “each child and teenager deserves a chance to be successful.”
The ceremony was attended by ambassadors, consuls, US government officials, activists in charity work, businesswomen and celebrities from Washington, DC.

