You are here

  • Home
  • Bank shares weigh on Abu Dhabi bourse; other Gulf markets steady

Bank shares weigh on Abu Dhabi bourse; other Gulf markets steady

Main building of Dubai International Financial Centre, the world's fastest growing international financial centre. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 November 2019
Reuters

Bank shares weigh on Abu Dhabi bourse; other Gulf markets steady

Updated 18 November 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s stock market fell sharply on Sunday, weighed down by the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank, while other Gulf markets were mostly flat.

In Abu Dhabi, the index slid 1.5 percent, its biggest fall since August, as First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) retreated 2.4 percent, while telecoms firm Emirates Telecommunications was down 1.2 percent.

Among other stocks, Aldar Properties declined 2.7 percent, extending losses for a fourth straight session.

The property developer reported on Nov. 12 a near 8 percent drop in third quarter profit.

Arqaam Capital had a net profit forecast of AED435 million and EFG Hermes had projected AED429 million, whereas the firm reported a net profit of AED387 million.

In Saudi Arabia, the index reversed course to gain 0.1 percent driven by a 2.4 percent rise in Al-Rajhi Bank and a 0.9 percent increase in Alinma Bank.

Elsewhere, Saudi Paper Manufacturing advanced 2.9 percent following an approval for a SR52 million ($13.87 million) grant.

Dubai’s index edged up 0.1 percent, led by a 4.7 percent leap in Emirates NBD. On Wednesday, the emirate’s largest lender confirmed the sale of 31 million shares in Network International Holdings for $205 million.

Union Properties rose 2 percent after reporting third quarter losses that were narrower than in the previous quarter. However, the gains were capped by losses in Arabtec Holding, which dived 9.6 percent, its biggest fall since May.

The Dubai-listed contractor swung to a third quarter loss of AED437.4 million ($119.09 million), compared with a profit of AED67.5 million a year ago.

The Qatari index was down 0.5 percent with the Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank decreasing 1.1 percent and Industries Qatar losing 1 percent.

Outside of the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index edged up 0.1 percent with Commercial International Bank adding 0.7 percent. 

However, Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals closed down

6.4 percent, stretching its losing streak for a fifth session. On Tuesday, the firm reported a steep fall in its nine-month net profit.

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi companies display latest technologies at Dubai Airshow
Lifestyle
From Dubai to Mumbai, Dua Lipa plays packed out gigs, rubs shoulders with Shah Rukh Khan

Nearly 20% of Japan households using e-money but cash still king

Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Nearly 20% of Japan households using e-money but cash still king

  • About 18.5 percent of Japanese households said they use electronic money, such as smartphone apps and debit card payments
  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing to make more Japanese switch to cashless payments
Updated 20 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
TOKYO: Almost a fifth of Japanese households use electronic money for small purchases, a survey by a central bank-affiliated research institute showed, up from a year ago and a sign the country’s cash-hoarding culture is changing.
In the survey published on Monday and conducted between June and July, 18.5 percent of households said they use electronic money, such as smartphone apps and debit card payments, on shopping trips where ¥1,000 ($9.17) or less is spent, up from 15.4 percent in the previous year.
Among single-person households — 43 percent of whom are in their 20s and 30s — the ratio was much higher at 35.6 percent, suggesting government efforts to prod Japanese to go cashless may be paying off, at least among the younger generation.
Despite the growth in electronic payments, Japan’s “cash-is-king” mentality remains entrenched with the survey showing 84 percent still use notes and coins for small purchases.
And for payments exceeding ¥10,000 and up to ¥50,000, 48.5 percent of households said they pay by cash and 3.4 percent by electronic money, the survey showed.
A low crime rate, years of ultra-low interest rates and a nationwide network of automatic-teller machines (ATMs) have long made cash appealing in Japan, giving people few reasons to shift to cashless payments.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing to make more Japanese switch to cashless payments to allow stores to automate sales estimates and banks to cut back on costly ATMs.
Shoppers have recently been encouraged to ditch cash for e-money after the government introduced a rebate program to ease the pain of a sales tax hike on Oct. 1.

Latest updates

Symbolic swearing-in for Sri Lanka’s new strongman
Nearly 20% of Japan households using e-money but cash still king
Iran condemns US show of support for ‘rioters’
‘Several’ killed in California backyard shooting
Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.