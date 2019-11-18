Philips tackles health care challenges at FII 2019

Royal Philips, a health technology company, highlighted the role of sustainable innovation in the Kingdom’s journey toward achieving health care transformation, at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) that took place in Riyadh from Oct. 29 to 31st.

As part of Philips’ commitment to making the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation, the company aims to address pressing societal issues with a focus on the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, including the goal to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.

FII brought together decision-makers, leading investors and global experts to explore future economic trends and discuss how investment in advanced technologies can help transform Saudi Arabia into an economic powerhouse. Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, was a panelist in a session titled, “Solving the unsolvable: How investors and entrepreneurs can advance deep tech,” on Oct. 30.

“Our vision is to improve the lives of three billion people a year by 2030. We want to transform the ways in which health care is accessed and experienced,” said Ozlem Fidancı, CEO of Philips Middle East and Turkey.

“Philips is a leader in artificial intelligence in health care: Unlocking unprecedented improvements in access, productivity and quality. With a rapid rate of innovation, AI can address significant global unmet needs in health care — augmenting human intuition and teamwork with precision and speed.”