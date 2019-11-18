Philips tackles health care challenges at FII 2019

You are here

Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, was a panelist in a session titled, "Solving the unsolvable: How investors and entrepreneurs can advance deep tech," on Oct. 30.
Royal Philips, a health technology company, highlighted the role of sustainable innovation in the Kingdom’s journey toward achieving health care transformation, at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) that took place in Riyadh from Oct. 29 to 31st.
As part of Philips’ commitment to making the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation, the company aims to address pressing societal issues with a focus on the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, including the goal to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.
FII brought together decision-makers, leading investors and global experts to explore future economic trends and discuss how investment in advanced technologies can help transform Saudi Arabia into an economic powerhouse. Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, was a panelist in a session titled, “Solving the unsolvable: How investors and entrepreneurs can advance deep tech,” on Oct. 30.
“Our vision is to improve the lives of three billion people a year by 2030. We want to transform the ways in which health care is accessed and experienced,” said Ozlem Fidancı, CEO of Philips Middle East and Turkey.
“Philips is a leader in artificial intelligence in health care: Unlocking unprecedented improvements in access, productivity and quality. With a rapid rate of innovation, AI can address significant global unmet needs in health care — augmenting human intuition and teamwork with precision and speed.”

MeNa is a stylish and contemporary restaurant specializing in Levantine cuisine and featuring action stations with chefs from the Levant.
Shaza Riyadh has announced that its MeNa restaurant is now open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.
MeNa is a stylish and contemporary restaurant specializing in Levantine cuisine and featuring action stations with chefs from the Levant.
The menu offers a choice of well-known dishes from Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Syria and Armenia, prepared according to refined yet authentic Levantine recipes with traditional ingredients.
“MeNa is our specialized Levant restaurant where the experience is enhanced by the beautiful plating of the dishes that are a treat to the eye and which are served with expert professional artistry,” said Ahmad Al-Adham, food and beverage manager. “The highlight is the MeNa signature dish Shabakat Alsayad, which is served at the guest’s table by the chef with a theatrical display of the art of culinary presentation.”
The menu is complemented by a variety of creative mocktails including pomegranate, rose water, parsley and sunflower seeds.
The restaurant seats 80 diners and includes enclaves for couples and families or individuals, as well as three private rooms for families.
Shaza Riyadh was named “Saudi Arabia’s Leading Hotel Residences 2019” at the World Travel Awards.

