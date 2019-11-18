UBT Executive Education first in KSA to offer FoRM course

The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) has announced that the Executive Education Center of the University of Business and Technology (UBT Executive Education) is the first exclusive provider of the internationally recognized Fundamentals of Risk Management (FoRM) course based in Saudi Arabia.

Sanjay Himatsingani, director of Training, IRM said: “We are very pleased to be working with UBT in Saudi Arabia. There has been a big demand for risk management training in the region and we’re delighted to be working with our new partners. The FoRM course is well respected and attracts delegates from a wide variety of organizations from all over the world. FoRM gives students an introduction to the principles and practices of enterprise risk management and can be applied to anyone from any sector globally; it is also a great introduction to the International Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management.”

Dr. Amir Dhia, director-general, UBT Executive Education, said: “We are proud to partner with IRM to deliver FoRM programs. Risk management has become more than ever before both a major interest and concern for corporates and institutions as they emerge and grow. We are confident that IRM programs will complement our current scope of world-class partnerships and programs, and will definitely add value and expertise to the practitioners and executives who take the programs.”