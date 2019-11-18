You are here

UBT Executive Education first in KSA to offer FoRM course

UBT Executive Education is the first exclusive provider of the internationally recognized Fundamentals of Risk Management (FoRM) course based in Saudi Arabia.
The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) has announced that the Executive Education Center of the University of Business and Technology (UBT Executive Education) is the first exclusive provider of the internationally recognized Fundamentals of Risk Management (FoRM) course based in Saudi Arabia.
Sanjay Himatsingani, director of Training, IRM said: “We are very pleased to be working with UBT in Saudi Arabia. There has been a big demand for risk management training in the region and we’re delighted to be working with our new partners. The FoRM course is well respected and attracts delegates from a wide variety of organizations from all over the world. FoRM gives students an introduction to the principles and practices of enterprise risk management and can be applied to anyone from any sector globally; it is also a great introduction to the International Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management.”
Dr. Amir Dhia, director-general, UBT Executive Education, said: “We are proud to partner with IRM to deliver FoRM programs. Risk management has become more than ever before both a major interest and concern for corporates and institutions as they emerge and grow. We are confident that IRM programs will complement our current scope of world-class partnerships and programs, and will definitely add value and expertise to the practitioners and executives who take the programs.”

Royal Philips, a health technology company, highlighted the role of sustainable innovation in the Kingdom’s journey toward achieving health care transformation, at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) that took place in Riyadh from Oct. 29 to 31st.
As part of Philips’ commitment to making the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation, the company aims to address pressing societal issues with a focus on the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, including the goal to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all.
FII brought together decision-makers, leading investors and global experts to explore future economic trends and discuss how investment in advanced technologies can help transform Saudi Arabia into an economic powerhouse. Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, was a panelist in a session titled, “Solving the unsolvable: How investors and entrepreneurs can advance deep tech,” on Oct. 30.
“Our vision is to improve the lives of three billion people a year by 2030. We want to transform the ways in which health care is accessed and experienced,” said Ozlem Fidancı, CEO of Philips Middle East and Turkey.
“Philips is a leader in artificial intelligence in health care: Unlocking unprecedented improvements in access, productivity and quality. With a rapid rate of innovation, AI can address significant global unmet needs in health care — augmenting human intuition and teamwork with precision and speed.”

