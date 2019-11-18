You are here

Nearly 20% of Japan households using e-money but cash still king

About 18.5 percent of Japanese households said they use electronic money, such as smartphone apps and debit card payments, on shopping trips where ¥1,000 or less is spent.
  • About 18.5 percent of Japanese households said they use electronic money, such as smartphone apps and debit card payments
  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing to make more Japanese switch to cashless payments
TOKYO: Almost a fifth of Japanese households use electronic money for small purchases, a survey by a central bank-affiliated research institute showed, up from a year ago and a sign the country’s cash-hoarding culture is changing.
In the survey published on Monday and conducted between June and July, 18.5 percent of households said they use electronic money, such as smartphone apps and debit card payments, on shopping trips where ¥1,000 ($9.17) or less is spent, up from 15.4 percent in the previous year.
Among single-person households — 43 percent of whom are in their 20s and 30s — the ratio was much higher at 35.6 percent, suggesting government efforts to prod Japanese to go cashless may be paying off, at least among the younger generation.
Despite the growth in electronic payments, Japan’s “cash-is-king” mentality remains entrenched with the survey showing 84 percent still use notes and coins for small purchases.
And for payments exceeding ¥10,000 and up to ¥50,000, 48.5 percent of households said they pay by cash and 3.4 percent by electronic money, the survey showed.
A low crime rate, years of ultra-low interest rates and a nationwide network of automatic-teller machines (ATMs) have long made cash appealing in Japan, giving people few reasons to shift to cashless payments.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing to make more Japanese switch to cashless payments to allow stores to automate sales estimates and banks to cut back on costly ATMs.
Shoppers have recently been encouraged to ditch cash for e-money after the government introduced a rebate program to ease the pain of a sales tax hike on Oct. 1.

HP rejects Xerox takeover bid, says open to acquiring Xerox instead

HP rejects Xerox takeover bid, says open to acquiring Xerox instead

  In rejecting Xerox's $33.5 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer, HP said the offer "significantly" undervalued the personal computer maker
  Xerox made the offer for HP on Nov. 5 after resolving its dispute with its joint venture partner Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
NEW YORK: HP Inc. said on Sunday it was open to exploring a bid for US printer maker Xerox Corp. after rebuffing a $33.5 billion cash-and-stock acquisition offer from the latter as “significantly” undervaluing the personal computer maker.
Xerox made the offer for HP, a company more than three times its size, on Nov. 5, after it resolved a dispute with its joint venture partner Fujifilm Holdings Corp. that represented billions of dollars in potential liabilities.
Responding to Xerox’s offer on Sunday, HP said in a statement that it would saddle the combined company with “outsized debt” and was not in the best interest of its shareholders.
However, HP left the door open for a deal that would involve it becoming the acquirer of Xerox, stating that it recognized the potential benefits of consolidation.
“With substantive engagement from Xerox management and access to diligence information on Xerox, we believe that we can quickly evaluate the merits of a potential transaction,” HP said in its statement.
The move puts pressure on Xerox to open its books to HP. Xerox did not immediately respond on Sunday to a request for comment on whether it will engage with HP in negotiations as the potential acquisition target, rather than the acquirer.
HP on Sunday published Xerox CEO John Visentin’s Nov. 5 offer letter to HP, in which he stated that his company was “prepared to devote all necessary resources to finalize our due diligence on an accelerated basis.”
Activist investor Carl Icahn, who took over Xerox’s board last year together with fellow billionaire businessman Darwin Deason, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal last week that he was not set on a particular structure for a deal with HP, as long as a combination is achieved. Icahn has also amassed a 4% stake in HP.
Xerox had offered HP shareholders $22 per share that included $17 in cash and 0.137 Xerox shares for each HP share, according to the Nov. 5 letter. The offer would have resulted in HP shareholders owning about 48% of the combined company. HP shares ended trading on Friday at $20.18.
Many analysts have said there is merit in the companies combining to better cope with a stagnating printing market, but some cited challenges to integration, given their different offerings and pricing models.
Xerox scrapped its $6.1 billion deal to merge with Fujifilm last year under pressure from Icahn and Deason.
Xerox announced earlier this month it would sell its 25% stake in the joint venture for $2.3 billion. Fujifilm also agreed to drop a lawsuit against Xerox, which it was pursuing following their failed merger.

Test for new HP CEO
More recently, HP has been struggling with its printer business segment recently, with the division’s third-quarter revenue dropping 5% on-year. It has announced a cost-saving program worth more than $1 billion that could result in its shedding about 16% of its workforce, or about 9,000 employees, over the next few years.
Xerox’s stock has rallied under Visentin, who took over last year as CEO. However, HP said on Sunday that a decline in Xerox’s revenue since June 2018 from $10.2 billion to $9.2 “raises significant questions” regarding the trajectory of Xerox’s business and future prospects.

