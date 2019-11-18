You are here

Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad launches more fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner

From left: Etihad COO Mohammad Al-Bulooki, CEO Tony Douglas, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stanley A. Deal and Boeing Global Services President and CEO Ted Colbert with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner model at the Dubai Airshow on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. (AP)
  • Etihad’s CEO Tony Douglas described the aircraft as a flying laboratory for testing that could benefit the entire industry
  • This year, Etihad flew the world’s first passenger flight using sustainable biofuel made from a plant that grows in saltwater
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier Etihad Airways announced on Monday it is launching one of the world’s most fuel-efficient long-haul airplanes as the company seeks to save costs on fuel and position itself as a more environmentally-conscious choice for travelers.
Etihad’s “Greenliner” is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that will depart on its first route from Abu Dhabi to Brussels in January 2020. Etihad’s CEO Tony Douglas described the aircraft as a flying laboratory for testing that could benefit the entire industry.
With fuel costs eating up around a quarter of airline spending, Douglas said the goal of the Greenliner is to be 20 percent more fuel efficient than other aircraft in Etihad’s fleet.
“This is not just a box-ticking exercise,” he told reporters at the unveiling of the initiative at the Dubai Airshow alongside executives from Boeing.
Douglas said the aircraft “not only makes sense economically from a profit and loss account point of view, but because it also directly impacts the CO2 because of the fuel burn.”
Etihad has reported losses of $4.75 billion since 2016 as its strategy of aggressively buying stakes in airlines from Europe to Australia exposed the company to major risks.
Despite its financials, the airline continues to be among the most innovative.
This year, Etihad flew the world’s first passenger flight using sustainable biofuel made from a plant that grows in saltwater. It also became the first in the Middle East to operate a flight without any single-use plastics on board to raise awareness of the effects of plastic pollution.
Aviation accounts for a small but rapidly growing share of greenhouse-gas emissions — about 2.5 percent worldwide. But forecasters expect air travel to grow rapidly in the coming years.
Etihad says it plans to make the Greenliner a “social media star” to bring under sharper focus its developments and achievements worldwide. Douglas said anything that Eithad learns with Boeing from this aircraft’s operations will be open domain knowledge “because it’s about moving the industry forward in a responsible fashion.”
“We’re like a millennial and like all good millennials, they’re really focused on the environment and the sustainability agenda,” Douglas said, referring to Etihad’s 16 years in operation.
The Greenliner will be the only aircraft of its kind in Etihad’s fleet of Dreamliners. The company currently has 36 of the 787s in its fleet with plans to operate 50.
“This is a small step today, but in a very, very long journey,” Douglas said.

Nearly 20% of Japan households using e-money but cash still king

  • About 18.5 percent of Japanese households said they use electronic money, such as smartphone apps and debit card payments
  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing to make more Japanese switch to cashless payments
TOKYO: Almost a fifth of Japanese households use electronic money for small purchases, a survey by a central bank-affiliated research institute showed, up from a year ago and a sign the country’s cash-hoarding culture is changing.
In the survey published on Monday and conducted between June and July, 18.5 percent of households said they use electronic money, such as smartphone apps and debit card payments, on shopping trips where ¥1,000 ($9.17) or less is spent, up from 15.4 percent in the previous year.
Among single-person households — 43 percent of whom are in their 20s and 30s — the ratio was much higher at 35.6 percent, suggesting government efforts to prod Japanese to go cashless may be paying off, at least among the younger generation.
Despite the growth in electronic payments, Japan’s “cash-is-king” mentality remains entrenched with the survey showing 84 percent still use notes and coins for small purchases.
And for payments exceeding ¥10,000 and up to ¥50,000, 48.5 percent of households said they pay by cash and 3.4 percent by electronic money, the survey showed.
A low crime rate, years of ultra-low interest rates and a nationwide network of automatic-teller machines (ATMs) have long made cash appealing in Japan, giving people few reasons to shift to cashless payments.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing to make more Japanese switch to cashless payments to allow stores to automate sales estimates and banks to cut back on costly ATMs.
Shoppers have recently been encouraged to ditch cash for e-money after the government introduced a rebate program to ease the pain of a sales tax hike on Oct. 1.

