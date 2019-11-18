You are here

Emirati luxury label Byalmuna keeps the buyer in mind

Byalmuna is known for its attention to detail. (Supplied)
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Emirati designer Muna Abrahim, founder of the brand Byalmuna, is busy preparing her new collection, set to hit the rails in February 2020.

The brand, launched in 2014, adds luxurious allure to evening dressing with floral embroidered elements and breezy silhouettes. The modest pieces feature intricate floral embroidery studded with faux pearls, chic knife pleats and flowy, long sleeves.

Not only are Abrahim’s pieces trendy, but she also designs them to fit the personality and the culture of the people who wear them.

“I know they have to wear abayas or (scarfs) with my dresses, (so) they need to show the hand embroidery on the side or on the top. When I launched the line, I design it to be very comfortable,” Abrahim’s told Arab News.

Before launching her brand, the designer found it challenging to find dresses that are modern and trendy yet modest. “I was finding it very difficult to find modest designs for our culture. I tried to look for something modern but at the same time with long sleeves and a long (skirt). So, I started to buy the ready-to-wear(items) and modify them,” she said.

Each piece designed by Abrahim represents her Emirati heritage while also managing to remain fresh and modern.

“We do a combination of hand embroidery and machine embroidery,” she said of the label’s keen attention to detail.

Abrahim, whose fan base extends beyond the Gulf region, has been receiving orders from the UK and the US.

“They like the kaftans, but they do some adjustments. For example, they can ask to remove the sleeve, and we do what they ask for,” she said.

The designer said she hopes to see her kaftan on Emirati royal family member and politician Sheikha Manal Bint Rashid Al-Maktoum.

“I’ve heard from so many people that she has really good taste in fashion although she does not show her face on social media,” Abrahim explained.

In February 2017, Byalmuna collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Bulgari on a photoshoot of bags and high-end jewelry in which the models showed off her kaftans, cementing her status as a luxury brand to watch.

Topics: Emirati luxury label Byalmuna

Qantas urges rapper will.i.am to withdraw racism accusation against staffer

Updated 29 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Qantas urges rapper will.i.am to withdraw racism accusation against staffer

  • Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am said on Twitter he was racially targeted by a Qantas airline attendant
  • Qantas, which called the incident a ‘misunderstanding,’ has requested the rapper to retract his statement
Updated 29 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia’s flagship airline, Qantas, said on Monday it stood ready to offer legal assistance to a member of its flight crew named in a racism accusation by Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am on social media.
The US singer had taken a flight about 1-1/2-hours long to Sydney, Australia’s most populous city, from northeastern Brisbane to play at a concert on Saturday, but was met by Australian federal police at the arrival gate.
He said on Twitter he was racially targeted by an airline attendant, whom he identified by name, after failing to put away his laptop as the flight prepared to land, because he had put on noise-canceling headphones to “make beats.”
Qantas, which called the incident a “misunderstanding,” has requested the rapper to retract his statement.
“Absent a retraction, and if the crew member wanted to take the matter further, we’d certainly be willing to provide legal support for them to do this,” a spokesman told Reuters in a statement.
Police confirmed they spoke to crew and passengers at the airport, but said no further action was required. “The Australian Federal Police considers this matter finalized,” they said in a statement.
On Saturday, will.i.am said in a post on Twitter, “Is calling the police on a passenger for not hearing (the) P.A. due to wearing noise-canceling headphones appropriate?”
He added, “If didn’t put away my laptop ‘in a rapid 2min time’ I’d understand. I did comply quickly & politely, only to be greeted by police. I think I was targeted.”
As of Monday, will.i.am had not made any retraction on social media, even as other commenters pointed out that the crew member he identified had received threats on social media as a result.
He pointed out that if he were rude to a fan or journalist, he would be publicly named.
“This is what Twitter is for...we are supposed to call out wrongdoings so we can have a safer, more compassionate world,” will.i.am said.
Reuters was not able to contact the rapper through his agency, and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment on social media.

Topics: aviation Qantas The Black Eyed Peas

