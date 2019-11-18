You are here

Alwaleed Philanthropies' Princess Lamia states need for global tolerance at Dubai summit

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud, Secretary General of Alwaleed Philanthropies joined attendees at the recent World Tolerance Summit in Dubai to discuss how humanitarian institutions and NGOs can help "spread tolerance across the globe."

Princess Lamia took part in a panel which also included Rustam Nurgaliyevich Minnikhanov, president of the Russian region of Tatarstan, Muferihat Kamil, minister of peace in Ethiopia; and Lucy Jeannette Bermúdez, president of the State Council in Colombia.

The princess said: “Opening up channels of dialogue among people of different backgrounds is essential to help societies become more tolerant. Many world leaders are promoting peace and happiness, but our vision to have a significant impact requires a broader effort by the business community, civil society and humanitarian institutions, all working together with governments to encourage change.

“Each individual should consider tolerance as part of his or her responsibility to their community and society. It brings people together and strengthens relationships, making for a more stable world. There will be no economic progress or social mobility without understanding and appreciation of different cultures, faiths, values and backgrounds,” she added.

The World Tolerance Summit (WTS) is an initiative of Dubai-based International Institute of Tolerance (IIT), established to forge alliances against extremism and sectarianism, as part of the Mohammad bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Global Initiatives program.

Alwaleed Philanthropies, which was established in 1980 by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, has collaborated with leading philanthropic, governmental, and educational organizations to work with countries to develop closer community ties, provide disaster relief, empower women and youth and foster cross-cultural understanding through art, media and academic and creative learning.

Alwaleed Philanthropies has invested more than $4 billion since its founding in more than 189 countries.

The Foundation recently supported the Musée du Louvre in Paris to open new and expanded spaces to explore Islamic art in the museum’s Department of Islamic Art. This followed the Foundation’s donation of $23 million to help construct the department in 2005.

'Juhayman: 40 years on:' Arab News takes a Deep Dive into Saudi history with a multimedia look at the siege of Makkah's Grand Mosque

Forty years ago this week, on Nov. 20, 1979, a group of militants did the unthinkable: They seized the Grand Mosque in Makkah, taking people hostage inside in a two-week standoff with Saudi forces.

Until recently, the crisis remained too painful for Saudis to examine fully for almost four decades. Now Arab News, Saudi Arabia’s leading English-language daily, is looking back at the event in a way that no publication in the Kingdom has done before: with a multimedia Deep Dive story online at arabnews.com/juhayman-40-years-on.

“The 1979 attack on Makkah’s  Grand Mosque halted major social development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, negatively affecting a progressing nation for generations to come,” said Rawan Radwan, the lead reporter on the project, who is based in Jeddah. “At Arab News, we delved deep into the matter to uncover the story of Juhayman, the terrorist who seized the holiest site and shook the Islamic world. It’s a story that for many years struck fear in the hearts of the Saudi people, yet has not been covered in such depth in local or international media — until now.”

Arab News launched its Deep Dive series earlier this year as an engaging new way to showcase its in-depth storytelling on key topics, enlivened by audio, video and animated graphics. Its first story was an in-depth account of the space mission by the first Arab astronaut, Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman; the siege of Makkah is another story from the Kingdom’s past that it chose to revisit.

Extensive research was conducted over two months in several cities, including Makkah itself, and involved teams in five of Arab News’ bureaus: Jeddah, Riyadh, Dubai, London and Beirut. The team interviewed key players such as Prince Turki Al-Faisal, then head of the General Intelligence Directorate, and re-created what happened in a series of interactive maps.

 

Juhayman: 40 years on
On the anniversary of the 1979 attack on Makkah's Grand Mosque, Arab News tells the full story of an unthinkable event that shocked the Islamic world and cast a shadow over Saudi society for decades
Enter
keywords

 

 

 

