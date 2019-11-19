You are here

SoftBank to create $30bn tech giant through merger

Kentaro Kawabe, CEO and president of Z Holdings, and Takeshi Idezawa, CEO and president of LINE, shake hands ahead of a planned merger. (AFP)
  • Deal signals SoftBank move into services outside its core wireless business
TOKYO: SoftBank Corp. plans to merge Internet subsidiary Yahoo Japan with messaging app operator Line Corp. to create a $30 billion tech group, as it strives to compete more effectively with local rival Rakuten and US tech powerhouses.

The deal, which would combine the providers of two of Japan’s top QR code payment services, offers Yahoo Japan access to 164 million Line users and their data in Japan and Southeast Asia as SoftBank expands into services outside its core wireless business.

It also gives loss-making Line a deep-pocketed patron who can offer its tech expertise, including potentially via the Vision Fund.

The deal comes as SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son battles to restore his reputation after an ill-fated investment in office-sharing firm WeWork.

SoftBank Corp. said Yahoo Japan, which last month changed its name to Z Holdings Corp, would aim to complete its merger with Line, owned by South Korea’s Naver Corp. , in October 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

● SoftBank, Naver to form 50:50 joint venture.

● Joint venture will control Yahoo Japan, Line.

● Plan tender offer for Line shares.

The companies plan to reach a definitive agreement by next month under which SoftBank Corp. and Naver will form a 50:50 venture that would control Z Holdings, which in turn would operate Yahoo Japan and Line.

SoftBank Corp. and Naver, which owns 73 percent of Line, plan to launch a tender offer for Line’s remaining shares at 5,200 yen each — a 13.4 percent premium to the price before news of the merger broke. That values Line at about $12 billion.

Line has been looking for growth through expansion into areas such as QR code payments with Line Pay, but has been squeezed because of its limited funds and heavy-spending peers including SoftBank, which has a rival service called PayPay.

The merger of Japan’s most popular messaging app with one of its top online retailers is the latest consolidation in its tech industry, and comes as Rakuten is expanding into SoftBank’s core business with the launch of mobile services.

Yahoo Japan this month completed its acquisition of online fashion retailer Zozo Inc, whose founder Yusaku Maezawa sold down his stake following missteps.

Topics: SoftBank

Saudi defense contractor to invest up to $16 million to further localize services

Saudi defense contractor to invest up to $16 million to further localize services

DUBAI: Saudi-based defense contractor Middle East Propulsion Company (MEPC) plans to invest between $13 million and $16 million over the next two years to build test cells for aircraft engines and establish new production lines.
These expansion activities should complement the company’s objective to localize high-tech repairs and combine them in one roof for the Saudi defense ministry, which is a major customer, CEO Abdullah Al-Omari told Arab News.
Instead of sending aircraft engines and engines modules overseas for further servicing, thus take up more time before military assets return to actual service, localization not only cuts the turn-around period but also reduces Saudi government spending for the repairs.
“We have accomplished more than 1,600 engine and engine modules [since 2001, they] have been maintained totally in Saudi Arabia,” Al-Omari said at the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow. “The engines consume 45 percent of what you spend on aircraft.”
The company works on 150 to 160 engines and engine modules every year.
MEPC is the first specialized MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) company operating in the Middle East, according to its website. It has invested over $26 million during the previous two years for the localization of its MRO services.
“We used to send these parts to outside, it takes 6 months to 24 months sometimes … in case of the Apache engines, minimum turn around is 24 months,” Al-Omari said, but their localization efforts have greatly improved their capability by cutting the turn-around period to only 150 days.
The speed at which MEPC is able to repair engines and modules, boosts the readiness of Saudi military, Al-Omari added.
The company is in talks with major defense contractors, including Honeywell for the Abrams talks and GE T700 engines, for possible tie-ups to further improve their capability, he said.
“Currently there is a potential with the Kuwait army to provide them with similar services [being delivered to the Saudi defense ministry],” Al-Omari said, and expects that cooperation would start “within the next two years or so.”

Topics: aviation Defense Dubai Airshow Saudi Arabia Middle East Propulsion Company

