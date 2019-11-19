You are here

Dubai Airshow: Airbus nails $30bn of new plane orders

The Dubai Airshow took off yesterday to a slow start amid little expectations of major orders to match the multi-billion-dollar sales generated at the last edition of the biennial fair. (AFP)
  • Emirates claims biggest order of the show with 20 additional wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft
DUBAI: Airbus nailed down $30 billion in new plane orders on the second day of the Dubai Airshow after previous rounds of the biennial showcase saw its competitor Boeing take the lion’s share of deals.

The largest deal came from the Middle East’s biggest carrier, the Dubai-based Emirates, which announced it would be buying 20 additional wide-body Airbus A350s, bringing its total order for the aircraft to 50 in an
agreement worth $16 billion at list price. That deal, however, replaces a $21.4 billion agreement struck in February to purchase 70 Airbus aircraft, which had included 40
of the A330neo. Delivery is slated to start in 2023.

In another big announcement for Airbus, Emirati budget carrier Air Arabia said it would be purchasing 120 new Airbus planes in a deal worth $14 billion at list price.

Air Arabia, which operates mainly out of the emirate of Sharjah, already has a fleet entirely made up of Airbus. The new deal will include 73 A320neos, 27 A321neos and 20 A321 XLRs, with first
delivery in 2024.

It comes as one of the country’s main carriers, Abu Dhabi Etihad Group, announced recently a joint venture with Air Arabia to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the first low-cost airline based in Abu Dhabi.

Boeing, meanwhile, has used the public appearances of its executives the airshow to stress the company’s commitment to safety after two plane crashes killed
nearly 350 people after take-off from Indonesia in October of last year and from Ethiopia in March. The aircraft’s automated
flight-control system played a part in pushing the planes’ noses down until the jets plummeted.

The crashes forced the grounding of Boeing’s 787 Max fleet around the world. The company is now working to meet a
self-imposed deadline for US regulatory approval of changes to the aircraft and the training of pilots to get it flying again by January.

Despite its troubles, the Max won a vote of confidence from at least one buyer at the airshow. Turkey’s SunExpress announced a purchase of 10 additional 737-8 Max jets, bringing its overall order of the plane to 42. The deal is valued at $1.2 billion, but it’s likely the airline will negotiate for a better deal as Boeing talks to airlines about compensations for the grounding of the aircraft and reaches settlements with relatives of victims who perished.

“We have full confidence that Boeing will deliver us a safe, reliable and efficient aircraft,” CEO of SuxExpress Jens Bischof said. “This requires the undisputed airworthiness of the model... Our utmost priority at SunExpress is and has always been safety.”

The airline is based in the Turkish coastal city of Antalya and jointly owned by Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa.

It’s not the first major order for the jet since its grounding. In June, a mere two months after the second Max jet crashed, one of the world’s largest airline groups — IAG — announced its intention to purchase 200.

Meanwhile, Boeing touted its partnership with Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier Etihad Airways on Monday as the companies unveiled one of the world’s most fuel-efficient long-haul airplanes. It comes as Etihad seeks to save costs on fuel and position itself as a more
environmentally-conscious choice for travelers.

Etihad’s “Greenliner” is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that will depart on its first route from Abu Dhabi to Brussels in January 2020. Etihad’s CEO Tony Douglas described the aircraft as a flying laboratory for testing that could benefit the entire industry.

Topics: Dubai Airshow 2019

SoftBank to create $30bn tech giant through merger

  • Deal signals SoftBank move into services outside its core wireless business
TOKYO: SoftBank Corp. plans to merge Internet subsidiary Yahoo Japan with messaging app operator Line Corp. to create a $30 billion tech group, as it strives to compete more effectively with local rival Rakuten and US tech powerhouses.

The deal, which would combine the providers of two of Japan’s top QR code payment services, offers Yahoo Japan access to 164 million Line users and their data in Japan and Southeast Asia as SoftBank expands into services outside its core wireless business.

It also gives loss-making Line a deep-pocketed patron who can offer its tech expertise, including potentially via the Vision Fund.

The deal comes as SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son battles to restore his reputation after an ill-fated investment in office-sharing firm WeWork.

SoftBank Corp. said Yahoo Japan, which last month changed its name to Z Holdings Corp, would aim to complete its merger with Line, owned by South Korea’s Naver Corp. , in October 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

● SoftBank, Naver to form 50:50 joint venture.

● Joint venture will control Yahoo Japan, Line.

● Plan tender offer for Line shares.

The companies plan to reach a definitive agreement by next month under which SoftBank Corp. and Naver will form a 50:50 venture that would control Z Holdings, which in turn would operate Yahoo Japan and Line.

SoftBank Corp. and Naver, which owns 73 percent of Line, plan to launch a tender offer for Line’s remaining shares at 5,200 yen each — a 13.4 percent premium to the price before news of the merger broke. That values Line at about $12 billion.

Line has been looking for growth through expansion into areas such as QR code payments with Line Pay, but has been squeezed because of its limited funds and heavy-spending peers including SoftBank, which has a rival service called PayPay.

The merger of Japan’s most popular messaging app with one of its top online retailers is the latest consolidation in its tech industry, and comes as Rakuten is expanding into SoftBank’s core business with the launch of mobile services.

Yahoo Japan this month completed its acquisition of online fashion retailer Zozo Inc, whose founder Yusaku Maezawa sold down his stake following missteps.

Topics: SoftBank

