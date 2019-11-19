Oman Air extends partnership with national football team

You are here

The organizations’ leaders signed the agreement on Wednesday in a ceremony at Muscat International Airport.
Oman Air has extended its support for the Oman Football Association, continuing its role as the official carrier of the country’s national team for 2020. The organizations’ leaders signed the agreement on Wednesday in a ceremony at Muscat International Airport.
Oman Air CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Raisi said: “We are delighted to renew the agreement with the Oman Football Association. Oman Air has been a strategic partner of the Oman Football Association since 2012. We are closely following and recognizing the important steps that the national team has achieved in recent years in their regional and international competition. The national carrier is enthusiastic and fully committed to supporting the activities of the Oman Football Association and we hope that this cooperation will have a long-term positive impact.”
Sheikh Salim Al-Wahaibi, chairman of Oman Football Association, said the agreement helps strengthen all levels of football in Oman.
“This cooperation comes within the framework of the ongoing partnership aimed at serving Omani football, which has lasted for several years with positive results for both parties. Thanks and appreciation go to Oman Air officials and all the teams for the good efforts. The board of directors are very pleased to renew this agreement, based on a shared social responsibility to serve and develop Omani football.”

Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME), the premier international energy futures exchange in the Middle East, has announced a 21 percent increase year-on-year in exchange trading activities, along with 172 percent increase in forward curve trading, following Saudi Aramco’s adoption of DME Oman in its official selling price in October 2018.
In 2019, DME registered an average daily volume of 5.97 million barrels of crude oil from January to October, up from 4.95 million barrels for the same period in 2018. Forward curve activities reached a total of 600.7 million barrels from January to October 2019, compared with 223.2 million barrels in the corresponding period in 2018.
Raid Al-Salami, managing director, DME, said: “We are witnessing a growing interest among crude oil sellers and buyers to trade and participate in the price discovery through DME, the only regulated energy exchange in the biggest oil-producing regions.”
“DME today plays a major role as the most reliable pricing point for Middle Eastern crude oil going East, due to its growing and diversified customer base, the transparency of DME Oman benchmark and its ability to capture the real supply-demand situation in the East of Suez market. The tremendous growth we experienced over the first 10 months of the year is a true testimony to our unmatched credentials.”

 

