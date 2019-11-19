Oman Air extends partnership with national football team

Oman Air has extended its support for the Oman Football Association, continuing its role as the official carrier of the country’s national team for 2020. The organizations’ leaders signed the agreement on Wednesday in a ceremony at Muscat International Airport.

Oman Air CEO Abdul Aziz Al-Raisi said: “We are delighted to renew the agreement with the Oman Football Association. Oman Air has been a strategic partner of the Oman Football Association since 2012. We are closely following and recognizing the important steps that the national team has achieved in recent years in their regional and international competition. The national carrier is enthusiastic and fully committed to supporting the activities of the Oman Football Association and we hope that this cooperation will have a long-term positive impact.”

Sheikh Salim Al-Wahaibi, chairman of Oman Football Association, said the agreement helps strengthen all levels of football in Oman.

“This cooperation comes within the framework of the ongoing partnership aimed at serving Omani football, which has lasted for several years with positive results for both parties. Thanks and appreciation go to Oman Air officials and all the teams for the good efforts. The board of directors are very pleased to renew this agreement, based on a shared social responsibility to serve and develop Omani football.”