You are here

  • Home
  • A hundred universities take part in Dubai’s Global Grad Show

A hundred universities take part in Dubai’s Global Grad Show

Some of the projects at Global Grad Show held last week in Dubai correspond to themes such as health, wealth and disparity, gender and equality, sustainability, education and technology.
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

A hundred universities take part in Dubai’s Global Grad Show

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

A one-of-a-kind exhibition, showcasing graduate projects from more than 100 universities from 43 countries, in the fields of design, science, technology and engineering, was held last week in Dubai.
Held in partnership with Investment Corporation of Dubai, Global Grad Show opened its 5th and most diverse edition to date on Nov. 12 and ran until Nov. 16.
New entrants include established names such as Columbia University, Goldsmiths and the University of Pennsylvania, alongside leading universities from countries participating for the first time, including Colombia, Kuwait and the Philippines.
Global Grad Show is a significant component of Dubai Design Week, which is held under the patronage of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. Earlier this year, Global Grad Show was named as a key initiative under the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s plan to evolve Dubai into a global hub for culture and innovation.
Sheikha Latifa said: “This initiative is at the heart of Dubai’s vision to create a brighter future for all people through progress and innovation. Global Grad Show is a call to action for government and private entities to revisit their challenges and needs in response to current socioeconomic issues. I encourage all entities to engage with the students and collaborate to bring their ideas to life.”

HIGHLIGHT

This year’s expanded program includes an entrepreneurship program supported by A.R.M. Holding, which has pledged 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) to advance projects into startups.

Mohammed I. Al-Shaibani, executive director and chief executive of Investment Corporation of Dubai, said: “With each year of Investment Corporation of Dubai’s participation at Global Grad Show, we have witnessed ever greater enthusiasm and interest from the international cultural, creative, and intellectual communities. This reception is a true endorsement to the calibre that the Global Grad Show has developed over its five years.”
Under the curation of Eleanor Watson, Global Grad Show explores how innovation can impact our lives through different spheres: The Human, The Home, The Community, The City and The Planet. Some of the projects correspond to themes such as health, wealth and disparity, gender and equality, sustainability, education and technology.
Ranging from high-tech to low-tech solutions, highlight projects in the 2019 exhibition include: “Swiv,” a toothbrush for children with cognitive disabilities, allowing them to clean their teeth with a single physical motion; “Jarvis,” a mixed reality headset, enabling doctors to accurately measure the brain’s response to distractions or activities when conducting cognitive tests for severe head trauma, pharmaceutical efficacy and ADHD; and “Ro-Biotics,” a microscopic robot created from 4D printed materials to be ingested in the place of an antibiotic, which captures infections in the blood stream.
This year’s expanded program includes an entrepreneurship program supported by A.R.M. Holding, which has pledged 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) to advance projects into startups.

HMG first in private sector to conduct MRCPI exams

The examinations followed the signing of an agreement between the Academic Affairs Department of HMG and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.
Updated 19 November 2019
Arab News

HMG first in private sector to conduct MRCPI exams

Updated 19 November 2019
Arab News

Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group (HMG) has successfully conducted the MRCPI examinations in internal medicine at Rayan Hospital in Riyadh — a first in the private health care sector in Saudi Arabia.
The Membership of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (MRCPI) is an internationally recognized qualification in medicine.
The examinations followed the signing of a mutual cooperation agreement between the Academic Affairs Department of HMG and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.
With this agreement, HMG aims to develop the performance of health care practitioners and enrich the quality of their services, in addition to creating new opportunities in the field of medical education, in compliance with Saudi Vision 2030.
Dr. Awad Al-Omari, associate vice president academic affairs at HMG, said: “The group’s vision since its establishment considers continuous medical education an integral part of its goals and activities. During the last few years, the group has organized many scientific conferences and workshops both on the international and local levels aiming to develop the quality of our health care services for our patients.”
He added: “The Academic Affairs Department has accumulated experience in the field of training and education and achieved much success. The department has also signed cooperation agreements with many international universities and institutions to create the best educational atmosphere according to the highest international criteria.”
Dr. Mogbil Al-Hudaithi, medical director of Rayan Hospital, said: “Internal Medicine Consultant Dr. Salah Al-Shafie was appointed to head the organizing committee for this MRCPI exam. We have received 40 applications from male and female physicians from inside and outside the Kingdom to take this exam, while we have appointed 10 consultant examiners who have been accredited by the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.”
Dr. Al-Hudaithi said HMG will continue to organize the MRCPI examinations in many other specialties and fellowships.

Latest updates

Japan lower house passes US trade deal but auto tariffs still in limbo
Ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London
15 killed, 9 injured in northern China coal mine explosion
Sydneysiders urged to stay indoors as Australian bushfire smoke blankets city
Taliban commanders part of swap for Western hostages arrive in Qatar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.