Gina Rodriguez turns heads with the help of Lebanon’s finest

US actress Gina Rodriguez starred in ‘Jane the Virgin’ and Netflix’s ‘Someone Great.’ (Getty)
ARAB NEWS 

  • The “Jane the Virgin” star, who is of Puerto Rican descent, cut a sleek figure in a black, off-the-shoulder Ingie Paris jumpsuit
  • Last week, Kerry Washington made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing a printed, sleeveless Ingie Paris jumpsuit
DUBAI: US actress Gina Rodriguez attended the Eva Longoria Foundation Gala at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills on this week and opted to wear a Parisian label founded by a French-Lebanese designer for the star-studded event.

The “Jane the Virgin” star, who is of Puerto Rican descent, cut a sleek figure in a black, off-the-shoulder Ingie Paris jumpsuit. The ensemble featured sparkling details across the top and the designer’s signature waist-cinching silhouette that further emphasized the 35-year-old’s figure.

Ingie Paris, the luxury womenswear brand founded by CEO and Managing Director of the Etoile Group Ingie Chalhoub, has proven to be a celebrity favorite since launching in 2009. Just last week, Kerry Washington made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing a printed, sleeveless Ingie Paris jumpsuit.




Gina Rodriguez showed off a jumpsuit by Ingie Paris. (Instagram)

Other A-listers who have donned the label include Kendall Jenner, who recently turned heads wearing a pink, ruffled silk-taffeta dress with a feathered trim from Ingie Paris’s Spring 2019 collection.

Meanwhile, catwalk model Yasmin Wjnaldum, “Riverdale” actress Madelaine Petsch and “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow have all been pictured sporting the brand’s range of cocktail dresses, daywear separates and accessories.

 The look comes just days after Rodriguez demanded a double take wearing another Lebanese label. At the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala, the actress stepped out on the red carpet wearing an intricately embroidered, baby blue design from Ras Baalbek-born couturier Zuhair Murad.




The baby blue design was from Ras Baalbek-born couturier Zuhair Murad. (Getty)

Also present at Longoria’s annual gala was “Ugly Betty” star America Ferrera and rising child actress Ariana Greenblatt, who posted a group photo with the actresses on Instagram writing: “Thank you @evalongoria for a great night and for all the inspiring work the @evalongoriafoundation does for Latina women (sic).”

Longoria also uploaded a picture of herself with Rodriguez on the social media platform and captioned it: “Latinas Unite! @evalongoriafoundation Thank you @hereisgina you for your constant support to help these young Latinas reach their full potential!”

Actors Mario Lopez, Terry Crews and “That 70s Show” star Wilmer Valderrama were also among the guests at the celebrity-filled bash.

Founded by the Hollywood star in 2012, The Eva Longoria Foundation aims to empower the Latina community through a number of mentorships, college scholarships, after-school programs and entrepreneurships.

In 2018, Rodriguez, alongside Zoe Saldana, was recognized for being an activist and role model in the Latina community by The Eva Longoria Foundation. 

Topics: Gina Rodriguez Eva Longoria Foundation Gala Ingie Paris

Imagine Dragons, Alan Walker, Clean Bandit added to Diriyah line-up

American pop rock band Imagine Dragons will perform on Nov. 22. (AFP)
Updated 19 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Imagine Dragons, Alan Walker, Clean Bandit added to Diriyah line-up

Updated 19 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: American pop rock band Imagine Dragons, British-Norwegian DJ Alan Walker and British electronic music band Clean Bandit have been added to the line-up of performances for Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Music Festival on Nov. 22.

Last week, the organizers announced that Latin American music giant Maluma will be part of the Diriyah Season. The Colombian singer songwriter will perform for fans on Nov. 23 after the Diriyah E-Prix.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

الكولومبي مالوما نجم الليلة الثانية من سباق ⁧‫#فورمولا_إي_الدرعية‬⁩ وراح يكون للفنان مساري فقرة خاصة ‏ . ‏نلتقيكم في 23 نوفمبر . ‏اشتر تذكرتك الآن ‏ ⁦‪diriyahseason.sa‬⁩ . ‏⁧‫#موسم_الدرعية‬⁩ ‏⁧‫#كن_جزءاً_من_التاريخ‬⁩ ‏⁧‫#فورمولا_إي_الدرعية‬⁩ ——— It’s finally that time! Latin Hit maker “Corazón” @maluma will be live on stage in for the first time in history at #DiriyahSeason along with @massari who will set it off . Buy #DiriyahEPrix now to attend! . Nov 23 . diriyahseason.sa diriyah-eprix.com

A post shared by موسم الدرعية | Diriyah Season (@diriyahseason) on

First on stage on Nov. 23 will be Lebanese-Canadian R&B singer Massari, whose music combines Middle Eastern and Western culture, especially with hits such as “Shisha” and “Ya Nour El-Ein.” He has collaborated with the likes of Shaggy, Beenie Man and Afrojack.

Tickets to the concerts are free for those attending the opening two races of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Topics: Diriyah Saudi Arabia Imagine Dragons Alan Walker Clean Bandit Maluma Massari

