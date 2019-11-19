You are here

Kingdom's Dalma Malhas to participate in Diriyah Equestrian Festival

Dalma is looking forward to another milestone in her sporting career riding in a mixed Saudi national equestrian team for the first ever time on home soil in the upcoming Diriyah Equestrian Festival. (Supplied)
Dalma is looking forward to another milestone in her sporting career riding in a mixed Saudi national equestrian team for the first ever time on home soil in the upcoming Diriyah Equestrian Festival. (Supplied)
Updated 19 November 2019
  The upcoming Diriyah Equestrian Festival will be a huge moment for the Kingdom's female riders and will fire up future generations
  The festival at the Al Duhami Farm on the outskirts of historic Diriyah will be the first FEI sanctioned competition in Saudi Arabia
DUBAI: She was the first female athlete from Saudi Arabia to ride for the Kingdom in an Olympic-level event, now Dalma Malhas is dreaming of competing in her own country for the first time ever.

Back in 2010, Malhas rode to glory in the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in 2010 in Singapore and won a bronze medal in the 14 to 18 age group, becoming only the third Saudi athlete at that point to win an Olympic medal.

But now Malhas is looking forward to another milestone in her sporting career riding in a mixed Saudi national equestrian team for the first ever time on home soil in the upcoming Diriyah Equestrian Festival.

“It’s a rendezvous I’ve been dreaming about for a very long time. I am really excited, this is going to be a first time for me competing on home soil. I’ve been all over the world, I did the World Championships, I’ve really been everywhere except Saudi Arabia," she said.

The festival at the Al Duhami Farm on the outskirts of historic Diriyah will be the first FEI sanctioned competition in Saudi Arabia, with points earned counting towards qualification for individual riders to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the World Cup.

Across six days, from Dec. 12-14 and 19-21, the event will welcome 150 riders, 150 grooms, 50 officials, 300 companions and trainers, 250 members of the club and 150 crew members. Some 1,500 visitors are expected to attend and will witness Saudi Arabia’s hospitality with the offering of 15 food trucks catering to international cuisines, 10 shops and game and federation exhibitors.




Dalma Malhas is dreaming of competing in her own country for the first time ever. (Supplied)

While it will be the first time the mixed Saudi team will compete in the Kingdom, it isn’t the first time they have ridden together competitively, that watershed moment came at the Nations Cup in October’s Morocco Royal Tour.

“Honestly it was wonderful, this is going along with everything that is happening in the country and Vision 2030. There is a big push to move forward," Malhas said.

The Diriyah Equestrian Festival is part of the Diriyah Season, an epic month of iconic sports events such as Formula E, top-class men’s tennis and a World Heavyweight Title fight – The Clash On The Dunes.

The stunning UNESCO World Heritage site Diriyah will also stage performances from some of the biggest music artists on the planet.




Dalma Malhas is dreaming of competing in her own country for the first time ever. (Supplied)

Olympic equestrian hero Ramzy Al-Duhami, who won team bronze in the London 2012 Games, and his wife and partner Sara Baban, are hosting the event at the bespoke riding arena they have created together. Both firmly believe that the DEF 2019 can provide a massive boost to female equestrianism in the country.

“The field is open now in Saudi Arabia for female equestrianism and women are being seen as partners to men and capable of supporting the progress of the equestrianism in international events, which will reflect on the development of the sport," Al-Duhami said.

“I am excited for the girls; I’ve been rooting for them all this time.  There are so many girls at our school that want to ride and actually they are more motivated than the boys," Baban said.

Topics: Diriyah Equestrian Festival

Updated 19 November 2019
Formula E promises 'most attacking season yet' as Saudi Arabia gears up for Diriyah E-Prix

  New rules changes including the fastest Attack Mode ever promise thrilling scenes at the iconic Diriyah Circuit on the outskirts of Riyadh
RIYADH: Formula E has promised racing fans in Saudi Arabia the most attacking start to a season yet, including the fastest-ever Attack Mode to be debuted at Diriyah Circuit in the Kingdom this weekend.

Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site on the outskirts of Riyadh, is hosting the opening round of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship with a doubleheader of races on Nov. 22 and 23.

For its sixth season, the championship organizers have promised an improved Attack Mode – dubbed by some as ‘Mario Kart mode’ – which will mean an even bigger power boost for drivers, rising from 225kW to 235kW.

The track for the Diriyah E-Prix features one of the longest straights of any track on the Formula E circuit — a clear opportunity for drivers to activate the speed boost.

According to Formula E rules, all drivers must use Attack Mode during the race – but the number of times they have to use it and how long the power boost lasts for varies from track to track and teams are only informed an hour before the race so they cannot plan their tactics too far in advance.

To activate Attack Mode, drivers must drive through the Attack Zone on the same straight after turn 17 at the Diriyah Circuit, which could cause them to have to slow down to gain the reward they can use when they need it most. Fans will know if a driver has activated their Attack Zone as the ‘halo’ on their Gen 2 race car will glow blue.

Andre Lotterer, of the Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E team, said: “We can show the world that you can race with electric cars. The sport is growing a lot and it is getting more and more difficult to win but that is part of the challenge.”

For the sixth season of the electric racing series, the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has also introduced changes this year to encourage drivers to conserve power, especially during stoppages, in a bid to end scenes in previous seasons that saw drivers running out of power yards from the finish line.

Lotterer said: “The energy management is going to be different. The rules have changed this year, it means that when there are interruptions in the race such as the safety car or a red flag or full course yellow flag, last year we were saving energy in those moments and having more energy to finish the race.

“That changed the strategy and the dynamic of the race, it made it more difficult to overtake. This year I think it will be more strategic, I think it will be more based on efficiency and I think it will be interesting for everyone watching.”

The Diriyah Circuit has been hailed by drivers as one of the most beautiful and challenging on the circuit.

Samer Issa-El-Khoury, Managing Partner at CBX, the firm that oversaw construction of the iconic track, said: “It has one of the most turns of any other circuit in Formula E, we have 21 turns, which will make for a super exciting race.

“What is very challenging for the drivers is that some of the turns are ascending, some of them are descending, so not only do you have a slope but you have a slope and a corner, one second you are going down the next going up.

“This will show the drivers’ prowess and technical ability to cope with those turns, because it is so easy to make a mistake, to lose speed if you take it a little bit wrong.

“Also, at the end of turn 17 you have one of the longest straights, with the new Attack Zone that has been introduced. I think it’s going to be as interesting to see how this attack zone will happen, and whatever they gain on that, they might lose it on the turns.

“All this makes makes the Diriyah E-Prix more of a drivers’ race than a car or teams’ race,” he added.

The Diriyah E-Prix is part of Diriyah Season, a month of sports events such as the “Clash on the Dunes” world heavyweight boxing title fight, top-class men’s tennis and an elite equestrian contest.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Saudi Arabia electric cars Diriyah DIRIYAH SEASON

