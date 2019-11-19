You are here

  • Home
  • Trump: Without trade deal, US will hike China tariffs further

Trump: Without trade deal, US will hike China tariffs further

President Donald Trump listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Washington. (AP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Trump: Without trade deal, US will hike China tariffs further

  • Trump's latest tough comment came as markets are watching intensely for signs of progress
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would raise tariffs on imports of Chinese goods if no trade deal is reached with Beijing to end a tit-for-tat trade war that has roiled markets and damaged growth worldwide.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump added that China is going to have to make a trade deal.

"If we don't make a deal with China, I'll just raise the tariffs even higher," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump's latest tough comment came as markets are watching intensely for signs of progress in the two economic superpowers' attempt to reach a so-called "phase one" partial deal taking the heat out of a growing trade war.

Topics: World US President Donald Trump China US

Related

Business & Economy
IMF warns of Asia’s darkening growth outlook as trade war bites
Business & Economy
China appeals to Washington for quick end to trade war

Militant violence putting “generation at risk” in Africa’s Sahel-WFP

Updated 19 November 2019
Reuters

Militant violence putting “generation at risk” in Africa’s Sahel-WFP

  • Groups with links to Al-Qaeda and Daesh have in recent years spread across the arid scrublands of the Sahel
Updated 19 November 2019
Reuters

GENEVA: Extremist violence in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso has forced nearly 1 million people to flee their homes, destroyed fragile agricultural economies and hobbled humanitarian aid efforts, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.
Groups with links to Al-Qaeda and Daesh, once confined to lawless areas of northern Mali, have in recent years spread across the arid scrublands of the Sahel, to the south of the Sahara, into Burkina Faso and Niger, stoking local ethnic conflicts and attacking security forces wherever they go.
“The world does not yet fully grasp the extent of the mounting humanitarian crisis in the central Sahel region,” said WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel. “If we do not act now to tackle hunger in the Sahel, a whole generation are at risk.”
In all, 860,000 people have been displaced across the three countries and 2.4 million are in need of urgent food assistance, the WFP said. But a lack of security stops most of the aid reaching those in need.
Despite the presence of growing ranks of international troops, the violence continues to spread.
On Monday, unidentified gunmen killed 24 Malian soldiers and wounded 29 in an ambush that bore the hallmarks of a extremist attack. It was the third major attack against the army in less than two months that together have killed over 100 soldiers.
Those attacks mark a step-up in violence, according to records from Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, an NGO. In 2019, about 95 members of the Malian security forces, including soldiers, policemen, gendarmes and other officials, were killed. So far in 2019, about 249 have died.
Peace has been shattered in Burkina Faso, where in the first half of 2019 civilian deaths were four times what they were for the whole of 2018. One third of the country is now in a conflict zone, the WFP said. There were 480,000 people displaced at the end of 2018, which is expected to rise to 650,000 by the end of 2019.

Topics: Militant Africa Sahel WFP

Related

Saudi Arabia
WFP and Saudi Arabia jointly tackling hunger, climate change in Africa
Middle-East
WFP, Houthis agree deal that could lift partial aid suspension

Latest updates

Trump: Without trade deal, US will hike China tariffs further
Militant violence putting “generation at risk” in Africa’s Sahel-WFP
Have you heard the one about the Muslims making a splash on the UK comedy scene?
Sweden discontinues Assange rape investigation
Algerian court jails protesters over election

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.