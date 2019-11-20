You are here

  • Home
  • Popeyes flexes its muscles in China as KFC feels the heat

Popeyes flexes its muscles in China as KFC feels the heat

Popeyes’ fried chicken sandwich went viral on US social media. (Reuters)
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Popeyes flexes its muscles in China as KFC feels the heat

  • Popeyes signed a lease in Shanghai for its first store in China on Monday
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: US fried chicken chain Popeyes wants to become the top chicken brand in China, the chief executive of its parent company said on Tuesday, as it prepares to take on KFC, the leading player in the world’s most populous market.

Popeyes signed a lease in Shanghai for its first store in China on Monday, which is expected to open next year.

The company outlined plans in July to build 1,500 restaurants in China in the coming decade, becoming the last of Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International Inc’s main brands to enter the country.

By contrast, Yum China’s KFC has about 6,300 stores. Yum has said that it is acutely aware there is more opportunity to expand in China, noting that while it was in 1,300 Chinese cities, there are still as many as 800 cities without a KFC store.

Popeyes’ July plan was “just really to put a framework on the short-term potential business,” Jose Cil, RBI’s CEO said in an interview in Shanghai.

“I think we can be the No. 1 chicken brand here in China and all around Asia,” he said, adding that consumers in the region were looking for options. He dismissed concerns that a slowing China economy and trade tensions had dimmed prospects for growth in the long term.

Cil’s remarks comes as the Cajun-inspired fast food chicken chain experiences a surge in popularity in the US after a newly launched fried chicken sandwich went viral on social media.

Demand was such that Popeyes had to stop taking orders after only two weeks before relaunching it this month.

The sandwich will also be offered in China, he said.

Cil noted that RBI’s other two main brands had seen rapid growth in China.

Burger King has expanded to around 1,100 stores in China from less than 100 in 2012. “We think we’ll keep growing at a steady pace,” Cil said.

And Tim Hortons, its Canadian coffee chain, just opened its 28th store in China after launching there in February.

“We are preparing ourselves to be able to accelerate growth in the coming years,” Cil said of
the brand.

Topics: Popeyes

Related

Offbeat
Mongolia shuts KFC after dozens hospitalized
Corporate News
KFC celebrates founder’s 128th b’day across region

EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights

Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights

  • Airline works with US startup to produce electric plane for short-haul flights
Updated 4 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s easyJet aims to become the world’s first major airline to operate
net-zero carbon flights across its entire network, it said on Tuesday after posting full-year profit toward the top end of expectations.

In addition to the plans to offset emissions from flying, the budget carrier also announced that it would launch easyJet Holidays in Britain by the festive period, offering its own beach and city breaks after the demise of tour operator Thomas Cook.

The carbon offset programs will cost about £25 million ($32.4 million) a year, though Chief Executive Johan Lundgren acknowledged that longer-term solutions are also needed.

“We recognize that offsetting is only an interim measure, but we want to take action on our carbon emissions now,” he said.

Airlines have come under increasing pressure to reduce emissions in the face of the growing “flight shame” movement, formed in Lundgren’s native Sweden.

British Airways owner IAG has said that it will carbon-offset its domestic flights, but moves toward more sustainable fuel or even hybrid or electric planes will take years.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Need to decarbonize aviation.

● Plans to launch easyJet Holidays.

● Better pricing expected next year.

Over the past two years easyJet worked with Wright Electric, which aims to produce an all-electric commerical plane to be used for short-haul flights.

The announcements came as easyJet reported headline pretax profit of £427 million, compared with guidance last month of a figure between £420 million and £430 million. That was down 26 percent from last year because of rising fuel prices and a tough operating environment.

The airline said that forward bookings for the first half of the 2020 financial year were “reassuring” and slightly ahead of last year, reiterating that capacity growth would be toward the lower end of historic guidance between 3 percent and 8 percent.

Analysts at RBC said consensus estimates for 2020 are unlikely to change, with upgrades of 5-7 percent from a better pricing environment being “masked” by the spend on carbon offsetting.

EasyJet said that the new holidays business would break even in the year to September 2020. It is expected to fly routes from Gatwick and Bristol take-off and landing slots that were acquired after the collapse of Thomas Cook, starting as early as next February. 

Topics: EasyJet

Related

Business & Economy
Emirates partnership with easyJet set to strengthen company’s European network
Business & Economy
EasyJet still interested in Alitalia’s short-haul business

Latest updates

Popeyes flexes its muscles in China as KFC feels the heat
EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
Investors back global online market-place for ethical green farmers
Pitbull to join Shaggy and Don Omar for Diriyah Season concert
Spurs sack Pochettino amid results slump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.