  Sales of grounded Boeing jets lift off at Dubai Airshow

Sales of grounded Boeing jets lift off at Dubai Airshow

Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier Etihad told the Dubai Airshow this week it will partner with Boeing to launch what it described as one of the world’s most fuel-efficient long-haul aircraft. (AP)
  • Saudi Arabian budget airline Flynas confirms deal to buy ten long-range Airbus narrow-body planes
DUBAI: Boeing’s 737 MAX took center stage at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday as airlines announced plans to order up to 50 of the jets worth $6 billion at list prices despite a global grounding in place since March.

Kazakhstan flag carrier Air Astana said it had signed a letter of intent to order 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets for its Fly Arystana subsidiary.

Air Astana, which operates Airbus and Embraer jets in its main network, said it was confident in Boeing’s ability to resolve problems with the MAX.

Global regulators banned commercial flights of Boeing’s fastest-selling jet in March after two fatal accidents.

Plans for the jet’s return to commercial service have been pushed back to early 2020 as Boeing finalizes software and training revisions that need regulatory approval.

“We are making flying affordable for the people of Kazakhstan,” Air Astana Chief Planning Officer Alma Aliguzhinova said, adding that budget carrier Fly Arystana would start taking the jets in late 2021.

The airline plans to hold 15 aircraft directly and may finance the rest through a lease transaction, she said, adding that Air Astana would not change the composition of its main fleet.

Separately, another airline signed a firm order for 10 Boeing 737 MAX 7 and 10 Boeing MAX 10 jets, a person familiar with the matter said. The airline’s name was not disclosed.

Boeing has used the past two major industry events to try to secure market momentum for the grounded MAX, which is seen as key to the planemaker’s financial health over the coming decade.

A letter of intent between Boeing and British Airways owner IAG for 200 jets, which grabbed the spotlight at the Paris Airshow in June, has yet to be finalized as the European holding company discusses the fleet change with subsidiaries that use Airbus for medium-haul operations.

In other business coinciding with the largest Middle East air show on Tuesday, Saudi budget airline Flynas agreed to buy 10 long-range Airbus A321XLR jets.

The airline’s chief executive had said on Monday that Flynas was in talks to exercise purchasing options for some or all of 40 Airbus A320neo narrow-body jets.. Airbus unveiled a provisional order in Dubai for eight of its small A220 jets from Air Senegal. Britain’s easyJet exercised options for 12 more Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Also coinciding with the show, leasing giant GECAS was expected to confirm an order for 25 Airbus planes, including 12 A330neo jets powered by engines from Rolls-Royce, a competitor to GECAS parent company General Electric.

However, there were no immediate signs that Dubai’s Emirates was ready to finalize a provisional order for 40 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

Boeing

Japan lower house passes US trade deal to cut tariffs

  Doubts remain over elimination of car import levies under prime minister's 'win-win' agreement
TOKYO: Japan’s lower house of Parliament approved on Tuesday a limited trade deal Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with the US, clearing the way for tariff cuts next year on items, including US farm goods and Japanese machine tools.

But there is uncertainty over how much progress Japan can make in negotiating the elimination of US tariffs on its cars and car parts, casting doubt on Abe’s assurances the deal he signed with US President Donald Trump was “win-win.”

Japan and the US last month formally signed the limited trade deal to cut tariffs on US farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products while staving off the threat of higher US car duties.

The government’s proposal to ratify the trade deal will next be brought to the upper house for a vote, but its passage in the powerful lower house increases the chances it will come into force in January.

FASTFACT

Japan and the US last month signed a limited trade deal to cut tariffs on US farm goods, Japanese machine tools and other products .

The deal will give Trump a success he can trumpet to voters, but Abe has said it will bring as much benefit to Japan as to the US.

Japan has estimated the initial deal will boost its economy by about 0.8 percent over the next 10-20 years, when the benefits fully kick in. It also estimated 212.8 billion yen of overall tariffs on Japan’s exports to the US will be reduced.

But the figures were based on the assumption the US would eliminate its tariffs on Japanese autos and auto parts — a major sticking point.

Without those tariff cuts, the reduction in overall US tariffs on Japanese goods would be a little over 10 percent of the government’s projection, according to Japan’s Asahi newspaper and Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting.

After the deal is ratified, Japan and the US have four months to consult on further talks, and Trump has said he wants more trade talks with Japan after the initial deal.

But Japanese government sources familiar with the talks say the momentum to negotiate a deeper deal appears to have waned for now with Washington preoccupied with talks
with Beijing.

“It is unclear whether Washington seriously wants to continue trade talks,” one of the sources said.

“The question is how much time the US can allocate for talks with Japan, even if we start negotiations. There is limited time to conclude talks before the presidential elections.”

Japan and the US already appear to have different interpretations of what was agreed on car tariffs.

Japan has said it has received US assurance that it would scrap tariffs on Japanese cars and car parts, and that the only remaining issue was the timing.

But Washington has not confirmed that.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has said cars were not included in the agreement, and that it was only Japan’s ambition to discuss car tariffs in the future.

A US document only said customs duties on autos and auto parts “will be subject to further negotiations with respect to the elimination of customs duties.”

“The deal was left vague on the issue of tariff cuts on Japanese auto and auto parts. Otherwise, we couldn’t have reached the agreement,” another source said.

There is also uncertainty on whether Trump will drop threats to impose steep tariffs on Japanese car imports under “Section 232” that gives him authority to do so on national security grounds.

Abe said he had received an assurance from Trump that he would not do that, though analysts say the president could always change his mind, or at least keep Japan guessing.

Opposition parties have attacked Abe for a deal they say is unfair. Critics say Trump could drag
his feet on further negotiations unless he is sure he can win more concessions.

“There is a chance Trump will put pressure on Japan on trade to appeal to his voters,” said Junichi Sugawara, senior research officer at Mizuho Research Institute. “There’s a possibility he could
renew his threat over auto tariffs.”

Japan

