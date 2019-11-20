3 Taliban militants freed in exchange for 2 Westerners

You are here

Timothy Weeks (L) and American Kevin King.
Sayed Salahuddin and Tahir Khan

  • Prisoner swap that included brother of Siraj-ud-Din Haqqani raises hope for talks
Sayed Salahuddin and Tahir Khan

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday released two foreign hostages held since 2016 in a prisoner swap for three jailed Taliban militants. American Kevin King, 63, and Australian Timothy Weeks, 50, were released three years after being kidnapped outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul where they worked as professors.
The swap included Anas Haqqani, brother of Taliban deputy chief Siraj-ud-Din Haqqani. The militant was flown out of Kabul on Monday to Qatar, where the Taliban has its political office.
A Taliban source said that Nabi Omari, a Taliban negotiator in Qatar, confirmed the arrival of the three militants to close friends on Monday night.
“The guests have arrived. I saw them and sat with them. Congratulations to you and all Muslims,” Omari told Taliban leaders in an audio message.
The two other Taliban figures to be released are Mali Khan, who was captured by foreign forces in 2001, and Hafiz Rashid — Omari’s brother — who was arrested by US intelligence agents at Bahrain airport in 2014. Neither the Taliban representatives nor Afghan officials were available for comment.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on Tuesday welcomed the release of the two hostages, saying the move might lead to renewed peace talks between the US and the insurgent group.
“Pakistan welcomes release of Profs Kevin King and Timothy Weeks in Afghanistan. We appreciate steps taken by all involved to make it possible,” Khan tweeted on Tuesday.
The international community is “working to bring peace and end the suffering of the Afghan people, Pakistan has fully supported and facilitated this release,” he said.
The high-profile prisoner swap could lead to a resumption of stalled peace talks between the Taliban and the US, experts say.
It follows US President Donald Trump calling off the talks in September after a Taliban bomber killed a US soldier and 10 other people in Kabul.
Zabi Pakteen, an analyst, said that Washington is keen to resume peace talks with the Taliban in order to pave way for a complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan after more than 18 years of war — the longest in US history.

“The Taliban believe they are in a better position. Both sides are jockeying for influence and a show of strength,” he told Arab News.
Last week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced his intention to release the three insurgents, who are accused of a string of high-profile attacks on government and foreign targets. Both hostages have had critical health issues for months, according to Ghani and Taliban sources.
The prisoner exchange follows Ghani’s talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on Monday night.
Both sides agreed that a cease-fire and a reduction in violence “was a necessary precondition for kick-starting the intra-Afghan negotiations.”
NATO’s civil chief for Afghanistan, Nick Kay, hailed the release of the Taliban hostages, saying it was a step in the right direction.
“The decision to release conditionally three prisoners is a bold confidence-building step on the path to peace. Taliban should reciprocate and also reduce violence,” he said in a tweet.

Canada’s Trudeau to shuffle cabinet, foreign minister set for big new role

Updated 25 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

Canada’s Trudeau to shuffle cabinet, foreign minister set for big new role

  • Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will move into a new job and asked to prevent a national unity crisis
  • Three Liberal sources say Trudeau’s team is seriously considering whether to make her minister of intergovernmental affairs
Updated 25 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday and insiders say he may well move Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland into a new job and ask her to prevent a national unity crisis.
Trudeau’s Liberals lost their majority in an October election and now have no legislators in the western energy-producing provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, which oppose tougher environmental laws that critics say could cripple the oil industry. Polls show separatist sentiment is growing.
Freeland, an undisputed cabinet heavyweight, successfully led Canada through 15 months of tough talks to renegotiate a new continental trade treaty.
Public broadcaster Radio-Canada said on Tuesday that Freeland would be replaced by Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, indicating she will move.
Freeland was born in Alberta and grew up there. Three Liberal sources say Trudeau’s team is seriously considering whether to make her minister of intergovernmental affairs, the government’s point person to deal with the provinces.
“There are still some big foreign affairs files but does she need to handle them? No,” said one senior Liberal, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.
“You have to take the people with star power and deploy them to address your biggest concerns.”
National unity tensions are a particularly painful issue in Canada, where the province of Quebec held a 1995 referendum on independence that only just failed.
Alberta premier Jason Kenney regularly castigates Ottawa for treating his province badly and the Liberal government’s challenge grew ever larger on Tuesday when workers at Canadian National Railway went on strike, hitting western exports such as grain and oil.
The Liberal sources said nothing had been decided finally, adding last-minute changes were still possible. Trudeau is to due unveil his cabinet at 1.30 p.m. Eastern Time (1830 GMT) and hold a news conference at 3.30 pm.
The offices of Trudeau and Freeland declined to comment.
A potential drawback is that the minister of intergovernmental affairs is a second tier role and would on paper represent a demotion for Freeland.
One solution could be to also give her the job of deputy prime minister, which is a largely ceremonial post and much less significant than the role of US vice president.
Giving Freeland the formal title though could help strengthen her credentials as one of the leading candidates to one day replace Trudeau. Trudeau did not name a deputy prime minister after taking power in 2015.

Topics: Canada Justin Trudeau

