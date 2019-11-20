Seafood lovers flock to LuLu fiesta

LuLu Hypermarket hosted its annual “Seafood Fiesta,” a showcase of more than 100 varieties of fish and shellfish across its stores in the Kingdom.

The seven-day festival, which ran until Nov. 17, was held in association with the National Fisheries Development Program, a subsidiary of the Department of Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA).

LuLu honored seven Saudi fishermen who completed 50 years in the field of fishing. The seafood festival was inaugurated by Abdul Aziz A. Alshehab, general director of Fisheries Research Center, Eastern Province, at LuLu Hypermarket in Dammam. At its Jeddah branch in Amir Fawaz district, the event was inaugurated by Rada Al-Zahrani, director of the fisheries department in Jeddah, while at the Riyadh branch in Murabba district, Dr. Ali Muhammed Al-Shaikhi, CEO of National Fisheries Development Program, opened the event.

Shehim Muhammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia, said: “We have always taken pride in offering fresh and high-quality seafood from around the world. Seafood Fiesta is one such event that proves the commitment of LuLu to bring the widest range of fish and shellfish that is well-loved by both the local and expat communities. We also support local produce, as we are recognized as the top seller of Samaq-certified products, which highlight fresh and cooked seafood that is promoted by the national aquaculture product certification and labeling program of the Saudi Aquaculture Society, under the guidance of MEWA.”

From Norwegian salmon to sea bass, lobster, kingfish and much more, LuLu offered fish and shellfish products in both fresh and frozen options. Apart from the seafood offerings in the wet section, the hypermarket offered a variety of fish dishes at its hot food stations. Japanese maki, prawn pizza, grilled tuna, salmon quiche, fish masala and tuna puff were some of the main attractions at these counters.

LuLu Hypermarket, one of the largest retailers in the region, recently celebrated the group’s 10th anniversary in the Kingdom.

With 180 stores operating worldwide, LuLu aims to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. It is one of the favorite shopping destinations of both locals and expatriates in the Kingdom.

LuLu is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It is one of the Middle East’s top employers with a workforce numbering at more than 55,000.