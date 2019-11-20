You are here

Seafood lovers flock to LuLu fiesta

LuLu Hypermarket’s annual seafood festival, held in association with the National Fisheries Development Program, was attended by senior officials from the fisheries department and LuLu.
LuLu Hypermarket hosted its annual “Seafood Fiesta,” a showcase of more than 100 varieties of fish and shellfish across its stores in the Kingdom.
The seven-day festival, which ran until Nov. 17, was held in association with the National Fisheries Development Program, a subsidiary of the Department of Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA).
LuLu honored seven Saudi fishermen who completed 50 years in the field of fishing. The seafood festival was inaugurated by Abdul Aziz A. Alshehab, general director of Fisheries Research Center, Eastern Province, at LuLu Hypermarket in Dammam. At its Jeddah branch in Amir Fawaz district, the event was inaugurated by Rada Al-Zahrani, director of the fisheries department in Jeddah, while at the Riyadh branch in Murabba district, Dr. Ali Muhammed Al-Shaikhi, CEO of National Fisheries Development Program, opened the event.
Shehim Muhammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia, said: “We have always taken pride in offering fresh and high-quality seafood from around the world. Seafood Fiesta is one such event that proves the commitment of LuLu to bring the widest range of fish and shellfish that is well-loved by both the local and expat communities. We also support local produce, as we are recognized as the top seller of Samaq-certified products, which highlight fresh and cooked seafood that is promoted by the national aquaculture product certification and labeling program of the Saudi Aquaculture Society, under the guidance of MEWA.”

LuLu honored seven Saudi fishermen who completed 50 years in the field of fishing, during the seven-day festival, which ran until Nov. 17.

From Norwegian salmon to sea bass, lobster, kingfish and much more, LuLu offered fish and shellfish products in both fresh and frozen options. Apart from the seafood offerings in the wet section, the hypermarket offered a variety of fish dishes at its hot food stations. Japanese maki, prawn pizza, grilled tuna, salmon quiche, fish masala and tuna puff were some of the main attractions at these counters.
LuLu Hypermarket, one of the largest retailers in the region, recently celebrated the group’s 10th anniversary in the Kingdom.
With 180 stores operating worldwide, LuLu aims to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. It is one of the favorite shopping destinations of both locals and expatriates in the Kingdom.
LuLu is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries that include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It is one of the Middle East’s top employers with a workforce numbering at more than 55,000.

Emirates showcases latest aircraft at Dubai Airshow

Emirates’ latest generation Airbus A380 at the Dubai Airshow is dressed in the blue Expo 2020 livery, representing ‘mobility.’
Emirates Airline is showcasing its full family of commercial and training aircraft at the 2019 Dubai Airshow, running from Nov. 17 to 21st.
With Expo 2020 Dubai less than a year away, the airline is displaying its latest Airbus A380 and Boeing 777-300ER “mobility” (blue) and “opportunity” (orange) themes of the Expo.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and chief executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said: “The Dubai Airshow is one of the most important platforms for Emirates to showcase our aircraft, our innovative products and services, and grab international attention around our latest initiatives. As we count down to the UAE’s flagship event, Expo 2020, it is fitting that Emirates is showcasing our aircraft that are helping to promote the world’s greatest show to Dubai Airshow participants and visitors, and the rest of the world closely watching the developments of the event. Our message is clear — we are creating opportunities and enhancing mobility by connecting visitors and participants at Expo 2020 with passenger and cargo links to Dubai to experience this truly global event.”
The Emirates exhibition stand is open to all airshow visitors. Spread across two floors, the stand features a number of Emirates divisions including: Emirates Engineering, Emirates Flight Training Academy, Emirates SkyCargo, Emirates Aviation University, Emirates UAE Sales and Emirates Official Store.
Emirates’ latest Boeing 777-300ER, decorated with the orange “opportunity” Expo 2020 livery, features refreshed cabin interiors fitted with the airline’s signature Game Changer fully enclosed first class private suite, which debuted in 2017 to wide acclaim. This will be the aircraft’s second appearance at the Dubai Airshow. The private suites feature floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and ultra-modern design features. Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, these suites include seats that maneuver into multiple positions, including a full recline and a “zero-gravity” state, a multitude of ambient lighting colors, suite climate control, the industry’s first virtual windows, and an innovative video call function, among numerous other features.
Always a popular draw for aviation enthusiasts and trade visitors, Emirates’ latest generation Airbus A380 is dressed in the blue Expo 2020 livery, representing “mobility.”

