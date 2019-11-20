You are here

Alibaba eyes $12.9bn Hong Kong IPO after setting price: reports

Alibaba will sell 500 million shares to investors at HK$176, according to Bloomberg News, below the maximum HK$188 of its indicative price range. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

  • Asia’s biggest company has called the listing a multi-billion-dollar vote of confidence in the city’s markets
HONG KONG: Chinese online retail titan Alibaba could raise almost $13 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest IPO for nearly a decade after pricing its shares for the mega sale, reports said on Wednesday.
Asia’s biggest company has called the listing a multi-billion-dollar vote of confidence in the city’s markets as it is wracked by months of violent protests and the China-US trade war, which have sent its economy into recession.
Alibaba will sell 500 million shares to investors at HK$176, according to Bloomberg News, below the maximum HK$188 of its indicative price range. The number eight is considered auspicious in China.
That could rake in $11 billion but if it chooses to use its over-allotment option to sell a further 75 million shares, the firm could make HK$101.2 billion ($12.9 billion), the South China Morning Post said.
Even at the low end, the listing would still be Hong Kong’s largest initial public offering since insurance giant AIA raised $20.5 billion in 2010.
The company had planned to list in the summer but called it off owing to the city’s long-running pro-democracy protests and the China-US trade war.
The firm’s shares are already traded in New York. A second listing in Hong Kong is expected to curry favor with Beijing, which has sought to encourage its current and future big tech firms to list nearer to home after the loss of companies such as Baidu to Wall Street.
Mainland authorities have also stepped up moves to attract such listings, including launching a new technology board in Shanghai in July.
The listing comes after the city’s exchange tweaked the rules to allow double listings, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam had also been pushing Alibaba’s billionaire founder Jack Ma to sell shares in the city.

Beijing tariff demands may expand US-China ‘phase one’ trade deal significantly

Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A “phase one” trade deal between the United States and China was supposed to be a limited agreement that would allow leaders from both countries to claim an easy victory while soothing financial markets.
But it may morph into something bigger if US President Donald Trump agrees to Beijing’s demands to roll back existing tariffs on Chinese goods, people familiar with the talks say.
China’s commerce ministry said this month that removing tariffs imposed during the trade war is an important condition to any deal. The demand has US officials wondering if higher Chinese purchases of US farm goods, promises of improved access to China’s financial services industry, and pledges to protect intellectual property are enough to ask in return.
Two people briefed on the talks said Trump has decided that rolling back existing tariffs, in addition to canceling a scheduled Dec. 15 imposition of tariffs on some $156 billion in Chinese consumer goods, requires deeper concessions from China.
“The president wants the option of having a bigger deal with China. Bigger than just the little deal” announced in October, said Derek Scissors, a China scholar with the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.
Scissors, who consults with administration officials, said whether Trump will agree to remove existing tariffs depends largely on whether he believes it will benefit his re-election chances. Some White House advisers would like to see China agree to large, specific agricultural purchases, while the US maintains existing tariffs for future leverage.
That would help Trump’s farm belt constituency while allowing the president to campaign on maintaining his “tough on China” stance, which holds appeal to voters in key states like Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
But Beijing is balking at committing to a specific amount of farm product purchases, within a particular time frame, and wants to let supply and demand dictate deals instead.
Beijing also wants Trump to eliminate the 15 percent tariffs on about $125 billion worth of Chinese goods imposed on Sept. 1, as well as provide some relief from the 25 percent tariffs imposed on an earlier, $250 billion list of industrial and consumer goods.
One Washington-based trade expert said that to achieve the $40-50 billion in annual Chinese purchases of American farm goods touted by Trump in October, he would likely have to eliminate all of the tariffs the US put in place since the trade war started in 2018.
Trump and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer recognize that making such concessions for a “skinny” trade deal that fails to address core intellectual property and technology transfer issues is not a very good deal for Trump, a second person briefed on last weekend’s trade phone call said.
Trump is the final decision-maker in the US on any deal, and hasn’t committed to any specifics so far, White House advisers say.
The president said Tuesday that China “is going to have to make a deal that I like. If they don’t, that’s it.”
A ‘phase one’ trade deal, once expected to be completed within weeks of an October news conference between Trump and Chinese vice premier Liu He, could now be pushed into next year, trade experts say.

