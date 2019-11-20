You are here

  • Home
  • Gulf region hit by unstable weather conditions

Gulf region hit by unstable weather conditions

Saudi civil defense advised residents in parts of the Kingdom to avoid flooded areas and valleys. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 sec ago
Farah Heiba

Gulf region hit by unstable weather conditions

  • Saudi Arabia witnessed heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and a substantial drop in temperature in the capital, Riyadh on Tuesday
  • Schools in the United Arab Emirates were to be shut on Wednesday due to bad weather and poor road conditions
Updated 31 sec ago
Farah Heiba

DUBAI: After long summer months of dry spells, the Gulf region now faces unstable weather, with rain storms predicted this week.

Schools in the United Arab Emirates were to be shut on Wednesday due to bad weather and poor road conditions, the UAE Ministry of Education earlier announced on Tuesday.

Images of flooded roads and lighting bloats were shared on social media by affected residents in different areas in the UAE.

Police also took to social media to warn motorists of possible hazards and advised them to drive safely. 

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology said there will be continued convective clouds – which bring rainshowers – formed over the sea and other parts of the country, accompanied by strong winds.

Unstable weather in coastal and northern areas of the UAE will spread to the mainland, weather forecaster Amna Al-Zaabi told Arab News. Temperatures at sea are expected to drop to five degrees Celsius, she added.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia witnessed heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and a substantial drop in temperature in the capital, Riyadh on Tuesday.

Organizers postponed the launch of entertainment festival Diriyah Season to Wednesday, from the previous day, due to heavy rainfall.

The Saudi General Authority for Meteorology and Environmental Protection issued an alert on Wednesday for further thunderstorms, accompanied by active dusty wind in the province of Makkah, and also warned residents of low visibility.

Saudi civil defense advised residents in other parts of the Kingdom to avoid flooded areas and valleys.

In Oman, the Directorate General of Meteorology told Arab News that the weather is partly cloudy with rainfalls over the northern provinces of the Sultanate. It is expected for the rain to extend to Hajar Mountains and coastal areas this evening.

“In the event of thunderstorms, the wave may be rough and therefore I advise people not to come near the sea at that time,” Weather Forecaster to the Directorate General of Meteorology told Arab News.

“Recent weather and satellite radar images illustrate the flow of clouds on the Hajar Mountains with varying rainfall and heavy thunderstorms, sometimes on the Western Hajar Mountains and adjacent areas,” the Public Authority for Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Related

Saudi Arabia
Health alert as freak weather hits west of Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Heavy rains and bad weather hit Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia

Turkey: About 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July

Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey: About 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July

  • Authorities said Syrians not registered in Turkey’s largest city should return to the provinces in which they are registered by Oct. 30, or face forced removal
  • Turkey has deported 86,625 illegal migrants so far this year, compared to 56,000 in all of 2018
Updated 1 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Interior Minister said on Wednesday that around 100,000 Syrians living without approval in Istanbul had left it since early July, when the government set a deadline for Syrians not registered in the city to leave for other provinces.
As sentiment toward Syrian refugees among Turks began to sour in recent years, authorities said Syrians not registered in Turkey’s largest city should return to the provinces in which they are registered by Oct. 30, or face forced removal.
Turkey hosts some 3.6 million refugees who fled the eight-year-old civil war, more than any other country. The Syrian population in Istanbul, home to some 15 million people, had swollen to more than half a million, more than those in any other Turkish city.
Syrians registered in other cities came to Istanbul, leading to an accumulation in the city, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told parliament.
“Around 100,000 Syrian have returned to provinces in which they are registered since July 12,” he said, adding that a total of 200,000 migrants had left the city.
Turkey also houses migrants from other Middle Eastern and African nations.
On Friday, the Istanbul governor’s office said more than 6,000 Syrian migrants in Istanbul were sent to temporary housing centers in other provinces since early July.
Ankara wants to settle some Syrian refugees in a swathe of land it now controls in northeast Syria, after it launched an offensive last month against the Kurdish YPG militia.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch last month published reports saying Turkey is forcibly sending Syrian refugees to northern Syria. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry called the claims in the reports “false and imaginary.”
Turkey has deported 86,625 illegal migrants so far this year, compared to 56,000 in all of 2018, Soylu said.

Latest updates

Turkey: About 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July
Rouhani: ‘Enemy conspiracy’ defeated in protest-hit Iran
Emirates trims Boeing shopping list amid 777X delays
Gulf region hit by unstable weather conditions
Poignant picture of Lebanese tailor wins prestigious photography award

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.