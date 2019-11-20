Emirates trims Boeing shopping list amid 777X delays

You are here

Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stanley A. Deal, left, hands Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, the chairman and CEO of Emirates, a model of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the Dubai Airshow on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP)
  • The Middle East’s largest airline in 2017 signed an initial agreement to buy 40 Boeing 787-10s in a deal worth $15.1 billion
  • But Emirates’s purchases overhaul reduces the order to 30 planes
DUBAI: Emirates Airline on Wednesday slimmed down its purchasing plans with Boeing amid delays in delivering an order of 156 of the new long-range 777X aircraft, substituting instead 30 of its 787-9 Dreamliners.
The Middle East’s largest airline in 2017 signed an initial agreement to buy 40 Boeing 787-10s in a deal worth $15.1 billion, but the overhaul reduces that to 30.
At the same time, Emirates is cutting its 156-strong order of the larger 777X to 126 planes.
The restructuring means that the carrier now has just 156 aircraft ordered from Boeing, compared to 196 previously in both firm orders and initial agreements, an airline spokeswoman confirmed to AFP.
“Emirates reduced its 777X order of 156 to 126 and substituted them with the Dreamliners,” Emirates president Tim Clark told a news conference at the Dubai Airshow.
Boeing said the airline will update its order book “by exercising substitution rights and converting 30 777 airplanes into 30 787-9s.”
Emirates said in a statement that for the 777X, it “will enter into discussions with Boeing over the next few weeks on the status of deliveries.”
Emirates in 2013 signed a $76-billion contract for 150 Boeing 777X twin-engine aircraft, powered by GE’s new GE9X engine, in what was the single largest order by value in the history of US commercial aviation.
The order was subsequently increased to 156 planes.
The 777X was originally scheduled to take off on its first test flight this summer, however its development has been slowed by issues with the engine and Boeing has pushed back the timeframe to early 2021.
The delays also hit as Boeing is in the process of completing changes required by regulators on the 737 MAX, which has been grounded worldwide after two crashes that resulted in 346 deaths.

DUBAI: The Helicopter Company, Saudi Arabia’s first and only private helicopter company, aims to provide a faster travel option for residents, pilgrims and visitors to the Kingdom, especially those who want to see hard-to-reach sites that have been opened up for tourism.

“We started our operations in September … we started with VIP and officials’ trips,” CEO Yahya Al-Ghoraibi told Arab News on the sidelines of the biennial Dubai Airshow.

THC, fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, has already registered over 140 flights for customers.

Also in its services menu are private transport, emergency medical evacuations and tourism transfers. The company also works with hospitals and emergency services to provide support in areas in the Kingdom which are hard to reach by land, as well as providing flights for Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.

Al-Ghoraibi is particularly proud of the company’s high level of engagement with Saudi employees, who comprise a majority of THC’s workforce.

“Currently, we have over 65 employees, 90 percent are Saudis,” Al-Ghoraibi said, adding the company’s aircraft technicians are all Saudi nationals while its pilots are almost all Saudis.

THC is also looking to engage more women by recruiting Saudi women pilots, Al-Ghoraibi said, especially that expansion plans are now on the table and may require the acquisition of more helicopters for its fleet.

“The services we are providing require that. Small helicopters, medium helicopters, big helicopters … (it) will depend on the trip requirements and the area,” Al-Ghoraibi said.

The company is also working to build more facilities and to increase its available on-ground helipads in the Kingdom, and also offer support to buildings and hotels working on their own helipads.

