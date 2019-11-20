‘Frozen II’ cast share what’s new in Disney’s latest flick

LOS ANGELES: The cast of “Frozen II” recently sat down with Arab News to reveal why audiences are in for a wild ride in the latest Disney flick, set to be released across the region in the coming days.

The film tells the story of Princess Anna and her sister, Elsa the Snow Queen, who has the power of freezing anything with her hands and accidentally sets off a long winter that is destroying their kingdom.

In this sequel to the smash hit that gave us the earworm “Let It Go,” American actress Kristen Bell – who voices the character of Anna – will go on yet another adventure.

“This movie is more like the first time you leave home and you don’t have the comfort of your own home anymore. The girls are seemingly happy in Arendelle and we’re there for about 10 minutes and then Elsa starts hearing a voice. We go on this epic dangerous adventure,” she told Arab News.

Actress Idina Menzel, who voices Anna’s sister, Elsa, added: “I feel like the relationships are just even deeper and richer. The things that they’re thinking about and struggling with have evolved because it’s been six years.

“They are all on this journey of self-discovery. They’re all going through this growth,” actor Josh Gad, who voices the lovable snowman Olaf, said.

For actor Sterling Brown, who voices the new character Lieutenant Destin Mattias, “Frozen II” is not only set to be a blockbuster, the movie could also help to change stereotypes about people of all races. “Since childhood, you’ve been watching these movies and they’ve been shaping… your imagination and so I’m really proud too that there is a person of color of prominence that’s been introduced into this world,” he said.

For actress Evan Rachel Wood (Queen Iduna), taking part in this movie was a dream come true.

“To be part of a phenomenon like this… is just overwhelming. It’s really mind-blowing,” she said.

“Frozen II” promises the return of the characters the audience loved the first time around, along with new friends, new songs and a new, “more mature” plotline, according to Bell.