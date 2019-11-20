You are here

  • Home
  • Philippine police say will arrest anyone flouting vaping ban

Philippine police say will arrest anyone flouting vaping ban

Philippine health authorities reported the nation’s first vaping-related lung injury, which resulted in a 16-year-old girl being hospitalized. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Philippine police say will arrest anyone flouting vaping ban

  • The ban came days after Philippine health authorities reported the nation’s first vaping-related lung injury
  • The devices are already banned in several places such as Brazil, Singapore, Thailand and the US state of Massachusetts
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: Philippine police were ordered Wednesday to arrest anyone caught vaping in public, just hours after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced he would ban e-cigarettes.
The abrupt prohibition, revealed by Duterte late Tuesday adds to a growing global backlash against a product once promoted as less harmful than tobacco smoking.
Duterte, a former smoker, called the devices “toxic” and said vaping introduced “chemicals” into the user’s body.
He ordered the arrest of anyone vaping publicly in a country that already has some of Asia’s toughest anti-smoking rules.
No formal, written order has been made public that spells out the scope of the ban or penalties for violations.
Duterte is notorious internationally for his deadly anti-narcotics crackdown, but he has also targeted tobacco with a wide-ranging ban on smoking in public.
Citing “the order of the president,” on Wednesday a statement from the head of the Philippine police ordered “effective today, all police units nationwide to enforce the ban on use of vapes; ensure that all violators will be arrested.”
The ban came days after Philippine health authorities reported the nation’s first vaping-related lung injury, which resulted in a 16-year-old girl being hospitalized.
Vaping has taken off in the Philippines, with speciality shops and vapers puffing away in public a common sight.
E-cigarette users were caught off guard by the ban and questioned the utility of arresting people who, at worst, were hurting themselves.
“It’s inappropriate. In any case, we don’t hurt people, the environment or animals,” said 22-year-old student Alexis Martin.
“Why are vapers being targeted?”
E-cigarettes warm flavored liquid to produce vapor that is free of the estimated 7,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, but does contain a number of substances that could potentially be harmful.
Critics say that apart from being harmful in themselves, the multiple exotic flavors of e-cigarette liquids appeal particularly to youngsters and risk getting them addicted to nicotine.
The devices have become hugely popular in the past decade but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the United States is feeding caution about the product, already banned in some places.
In September 2019 India became the latest country to ban the import, sale, production and advertising of e-cigarettes, citing in particular concerns for its youth.
The devices are already banned in several places such as Brazil, Singapore, Thailand and the US state of Massachusetts.

Topics: Philippines

Related

World
Philippine president imposes public smoking ban
World
US state of Massachusetts upholds e-cigarette ban amid vaping deaths

Thai court strips opposition frontman of MP status

Updated 15 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Thai court strips opposition frontman of MP status

  • Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s removal means the Election Commission could bring criminal charges that carry serious penalties
  • Thanathorn remained defiant following the verdict
Updated 15 min 34 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: The billionaire frontman of Thailand’s anti-military bloc was stripped of his MP status on Wednesday over a media shareholding case, a court ruling that could lead to him being banned from politics and jailed for up to 10 years.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and his upstart Future Forward party rode a youth-propelled wave in March elections making it the third largest in the country and alarming the establishment.

The outspoken 40-year-old connected with Thais weary of the army’s role in Thailand’s turbulent politics, which has seen at least 12 coups since 1932.

But since the vote he has battled legal cases and was suspended from parliament earlier this year after accusations he held shares in a media company when he registered as a candidate.

He denied the charges and said they are politically motivated, but judges at the constitutional court ruled against him on Wednesday, calling his evidence “suspicious” and revoking his MP status.

His removal means the Election Commission could bring criminal charges that carry serious penalties — including a political ban and imprisonment.

It also deals a gut punch to his party, which won devoted fans among millennials after calling for the military to be purged from politics, military conscription to be ended and defense spending slashed.

Thanathorn has repeatedly insisted the 675,000 shares he held in V-Luck Media were sold to his mother on January 8 — weeks before he registered to run as a candidate.

But the court rejected the claim, saying there was no “official proof” that the transfer took place on that day.

Thanathorn remained defiant following the verdict, telling reporters outside the court that the judges had given “more weight to their presumptions” instead of the evidence he provided.

He assured dozens of his supporters waving the party’s signature orange flags that he has not given up and will remain the party leader.

“Future Forward’s journey has not yet ended,” he said.

Thai politics has been marked by short-lived civilian governments, bloody street protests, and coups by an arch-royalist military.

Thanathorn’s removal from parliament was a “foregone conclusion” the minute his ultra-popular party made massive strides in the election, said political analyst Thitinan Pongsudhirak of Chulalongkorn University.

“What he and his party stood for is antithetical to the established centers of power in Thailand,” he said.

“He’s not the first and he won’t be the last.”

The same court had disbanded a different anti-military opposition party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra right before the March vote.

The poll — held after nearly five years of junta rule — saw coup leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha voted in as civilian premier with the help of junta-appointed senators.

But Wednesday’s ruling was an indication that despite elections, “Thai authorities are not ready for an open and free democracy,” said Charles Santiago, chair of ASEAN parliamentarians for Human Rights, in a statement.

The attempts to silence Future Forward were due to its threat to status quo, he added.

Hours after the court’s verdict, the party announced that Thanathorn would join a public campaign to end military conscription at a popular downtown Bangkok mall.

Future Forward has also come under fire for being a rare voice of criticism against Thailand’s royalist establishment.

The monarchy, one of the world’s richest and headed by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, is at the apex of Thai power.

Last month, 70 Future Forward MPs voted against a royal decree transferring two key army units to the direct control of the king — an unprecedented political objection to a royal command.

The decree still passed parliament with an overwhelming majority.

Topics: Thailand politics

Related

World
Radical Thai billionaire in court over alleged share holdings
World
Thai junta files sedition complaint against new party leader

Latest updates

Philippine police say will arrest anyone flouting vaping ban
Thai court strips opposition frontman of MP status
‘Frozen II’ cast share what’s new in Disney’s latest flick
Turkey: About 100,000 Syrians left Istanbul since early July
Rouhani: ‘Enemy conspiracy’ defeated in protest-hit Iran

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.