You are here

  • Home
  • Fed official says it will take time to see effect of rate cuts

Fed official says it will take time to see effect of rate cuts

In this file photo taken on October 30, 2019 Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 21 November 2019
AFP

Fed official says it will take time to see effect of rate cuts

  • The Fed this year cut interest rates three times, reversing most of last year’s increases to bolster a slowing economy
Updated 21 November 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: The impact of recent interest rate cuts will take time to filter through to the US economy, leaving the central bank time to assess their effectiveness, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

The Fed this year cut interest rates three times, reversing most of last year’s increases to bolster a slowing economy and provide “insurance” against looming dangers, including President Donald Trump’s trade wars.

“It will take some time to see that work through the economy so I certainly want to monitor and assess how the economy is reacting to those cuts,” Fed Gov. Lael Brainard told CNBC.

She was echoing the message of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other central bankers who have signaled no more rate moves are likely for now.

“I think for my own part, I want to monitor I want to wait for a little bit, as I assess how the outlook is adjusting,” Brainard said.

She noted there are signs of “some improvement in residential investments and turn around there which is the kind of thing you would expect to see in a lower rate environment.”

However, Brainard said the balance of risks “has been tilted to the downside for some time,” pointing to the trade war in particular.

More than a month after Trump announced “phase one” agreement with Beijing to begin to bring the dispute to an end, US and Chinese officials appear no closer to signing a deal.

Fed reports and economic data have shown businesses have put the brakes on investments amid the uncertainty caused by the trade war, while manufacturing is contracting.

Trump in recent days has reiterated threats to jack up tariffs on Chinese imports should Beijing prove uncooperative.

Even a truce would lessen the uncertainty weighing on US business investment, Brainard said.

Topics: US Federal Reserve JEROME POWELL

Related

Business & Economy
Wall Street slips after Jerome Powell sees strengthening economy, rising inflation

Russia vows cooperation with OPEC to keep oil market balanced

Updated 21 November 2019
Reuters

Russia vows cooperation with OPEC to keep oil market balanced

  • Moscow not aiming to be world’s No.1 crude producer, Putin tells annual investment forum
Updated 21 November 2019
Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have “a common goal” of keeping the oil market balanced and predictable, and Moscow will continue cooperation under the global supply curbs deal.

OPEC meets on Dec. 5 in Vienna, followed by talks with a group of other exporters, including Russia, known as OPEC+.

“Our (common with OPEC) goal is for the market to be balanced, acceptable for producers and consumers and the most important — and I want to underline this — predictable,” Putin told a forum on Wednesday.

In October, Russia cut its oil output to 11.23 million barrels per day (bpd) from 11.25 million bpd in September but it was still higher than a 11.17-11.18 million bpd cap set for Moscow under the existing global deal. Putin told the forum that Russia’s oil production was growing slightly despite the supply curbs deal but Moscow was not aiming to be the world’s No. 1 crude producer. Currently, the US is the world’s top oil producer.

“Russia has a serious impact on the global energy market but the most impact we achieve (is) when working along with other key producers,” he said. “There was a moment not that long ago when Russia was the world’s top oil producer — this is not our goal.”

Russia plans to produce between 556 million and 560 million tons of oil this year (11.17-11.25 million bpd), Energy Minister Alexander Novak said separately on Wednesday, depending on the volume of gas condensate produced during cold months.

Russia will aim to stick to its commitments under the deal in November, Novak told reporters.

Russia includes gas condensate — a side product also known as a “light oil” produced when companies extract natural gas — into its overall oil production statistics, which some other oil producing countries do not do.

As Russia is gradually increasing liquefied natural gas production (LNG), the share of gas condensate it is producing is also growing. Gas condensate now accounts for around 6 percent of Russian oil production.

Novak told reporters that in winter, Russia traditionally produces more gas condensate as it is launching new gas fields in the freezing temperatures.

“We believe that gas condensate should not be taken into account (of overall oil production statistics), as this is an absolutely different area related to gas production and gas supplies,” he said.

Three sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Russia is unlikely to agree to deepen cuts in oil output at a meeting with fellow exporters next month, but could commit to extend existing curbs to support Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, Novak declined to say that Russia’s position would be at upcoming OPEC+ meeting. Reuters uses a conversion rate of 7.33 barrels per ton of oil.

Topics: Russia OPEC Vladimir Putin

Related

Business & Economy
OPEC, Russia oil output freeze deal may be ‘meaningless’: IEA
Business & Economy
Seismic firm upbeat on eastern Russia oil potential

Latest updates

Camel herding in Western Sahara a passion with pedigree
Top diplomat implicates Trump in explosive impeachment testimony
Myanmar town offers glimmer of hope for Muslims enduring ‘apartheid’
King Salman urges Iran to junk its expansionist ideology
US Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.