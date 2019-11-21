You are here

Banking shares help Gulf markets edge up; Egypt extend losses

Arabian Centres, the Saudi mall operator, on Wednesday obtained $1.4 billion in Shariah-compliant financing facilities with a syndicate of banks. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Dubai’s index edged up 0.1 percent supported by Emirates NBD and Emaar Malls
DUBAI: Bank stocks helped support markets in the UAE on Wednesday, while Egypt’s blue-chip index extended losses for a third straight session.

Dubai’s index edged up 0.1 percent supported by Emirates NBD and Emaar Malls, which were up 0.4 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Air Arabia closed up 1.4 percent, stretching its winning streak to a third day. On Monday, the budget airline announced an order for 120 Airbus A320neo-family jets in a deal worth about $14 billion.

However, the market’s gains were capped by losses at real estate sector with Arabtec Holding falling 4.7 percent, the biggest loser on the index. 

On Friday, the contractor swung to a third quarter loss, compared with a profit a year earlier. 

In Abu Dhabi, the index was also up 0.1 percent with First Abu Dhabi Bank adding 0.3 percent and International Holding Co. (IHC) soaring 8.9 percent, its biggest intraday gain since mid-October. 

On Tuesday, IHC called off an acquisition of SHUAA Capital International. 

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index rose marginally to close up 0.1 percent as Saudi Basic Industries gained 0.7 percent and Savola Group climbed 3 percent.

Arabian Centres advanced 2 percent. The Saudi mall operator obtained $1.4 billion in Shariah-compliant financing facilities with a syndicate of banks.

The Qatari index traded flat with financial shares and petrochemical stocks moving sideways.

Qatar International Islamic Bank slid 3.2 percent, while Mesaieed Petrochemical gained 1.2 percent. 

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.6 percent.

The country’s largest lender, Commercial International Bank, dropped 1.6 percent and Madinet Nasr was down 2.2 percent. However, the index received some support from Eastern Company, which rose 0.9 percent.

Topics: Gulf Egypt

Aston Martin unveils first SUV

AFP

  • The company has struggled financially in recent years, posting a loss of £13.5 million last quarter
BEIJING: British carmaker Aston Martin unveiled its first-ever sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Wednesday at events in Beijing and Los Angeles, signaling it was banking on China’s growing appetite for luxury to prop up sales.

Dubbed the DBX, the new vehicle is the biggest expansion in Aston Martin’s range in the brand’s history, CEO Andy Palmer said at its launch.

The company — whose cars play a central role in the fictional British spy James Bond blockbuster films — has struggled financially in recent years, posting a loss of £13.5 million last quarter.

But with its growing appetite for gas-guzzling SUVs, China presents an opportunity for the ailing carmaker, which has been hit by Brexit woes and slowing demand in Europe.

Founded in 1913, Aston Martin hopes to “more than double” its sales in China, which currently stand at around 500 units per year, Palmer told AFP. Nearly half of all new car purchases registered in China last year were SUVs, according to industry sources.

But the growing demand for SUVs was causing environmental headaches.

Emissions from SUVs were the second-largest contributor to the increase in global carbon dioxide emissions from 2010 to 2018 after power generation, the International Energy Agency said last month.

In that period, SUVs more than doubled their global market share from 17 percent to 39 percent, with a contribution to annual emissions rising to more than 700 megatons of carbon dioxide, the agency said.

Palmer said that the DBX was “obviously geared for performance, that’s what an Aston Martin is all about” when asked about the environmental impact of the new car.

With a four-liter, V8 twin turbo-charged engine, the DBX is capable of a top speed of 181 miles (291km) per hour and doing 0-60 miles (97km) per hour in 4.5 seconds.

Aston Martin says it has splurged on the details and was betting on China’s growing demand for luxury for success.

The five-seater is priced at $189,900 in the US, with officials saying they expected a similar price in China.

Palmer said Aston Martin plans to follow in the footsteps of its German rival Porsche, which unveiled an electric model in September, and relaunch its Lagonda series “as a fully electric brand” by 2022 or 2023.

Topics: Aston Martin SUV

