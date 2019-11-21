You are here

Iraq protests lead to more deaths in clashes with security forces

Anti-government demonstrators react to tear gas fired by Iraqi riot police during clashes in al-Rashid Street, Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP)
AP

  • The security and hospital officials said on Thursday that one protester was killed when security forces used live rounds to repel demonstrators from Ahrar Bridge
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi officials say four anti-government protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces overnight in Baghdad.

The security and hospital officials said on Thursday that one protester was killed when security forces used live rounds to repel demonstrators from Ahrar Bridge.

The officials say the two other protesters were killed in clashes on the city’s Sinak Bridge, when security forces fired tear gas canisters to repel them.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Protesters have been occupying parts of Baghdad’s three main bridges — Sinak and Ahrar and Jumurhiya Bridg — leading to the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government.

Iran hands over Yemen embassy to Houthi militia

Updated 21 November 2019
Arab News

Iran hands over Yemen embassy to Houthi militia

  • Aboul Gheit condemned Iran’s step considering it a flagrant violation
Updated 21 November 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Iran handed over the state’s Yemen embassy to the Houthi militia which have resulted to criticisms, state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned Iran’s step considering it a flagrant violation of diplomatic norms and of the United Nations Charter, the Vienna Convention, and the relevant Security Council resolutions - in particular Resolution 2216.

The move, he added, also reflects an Iranian insistence to destabilize Yemen’s conditions, and threaten the security of its neighbouring countries.

