You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin says Syria beheading video is not linked to Russian forces

Kremlin says Syria beheading video is not linked to Russian forces

A Kremlin spokesman said he is certain the video had no relation to Russian military operations in Syria. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 24 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Kremlin says Syria beheading video is not linked to Russian forces

  • Video shows four Russian-speaking men torturing, stabbing and beheading a Syrian man in 2017
  • Russia denies using military contractors in Syria and says any Russian civilians there are volunteers
Updated 24 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday distanced itself from a video showing four Russian-speaking men torturing, stabbing and beheading a Syrian man in 2017 and said the incident had nothing to do with Russia's military.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had not seen the footage, but said: "I am certain that this has no relation to Russian military operations in Syria."
Part of the video, obtained by the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, first appeared in June 2017, before new recordings emerged this month.
The gruesome footage shows a man being beaten with a sledgehammer and decapitated with a spade before being strung up by his legs and his body set on fire.
Earlier this month, Arabic news outlet Jesr Press identified the victim as Mohammed Taha Ismail Al-Abdullah, a Syrian national.
The men responsible recorded their own video footage and made jokes as they dismembered the body.
When asked whether the Kremlin would look into the footage, given that it involved Russian speakers, Peskov said the Kremlin is not an investigative body.
Reuters has previously reported that Russia secretly used private military contractors in Syria to carry out missions in support of Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad, Moscow's ally, in coordination with the Russian military.
Russia denies using military contractors in Syria and says any Russian civilians there are volunteers.
Peskov said the Kremlin does not have information about the work of private companies and that he saw no risk of reputational damage to Russia because of the video.
"I can only talk about the actions and activities of Russian armed forces and units that act under orders from the Supreme commander."

Topics: Syria Russia

Related

Analysis
Middle-East
Russia’s new base in Qamishli is a message. But for whom?
Middle-East
Russian strikes kill 9 civilians in Syria

Election turmoil plunges Israel into budget crisis

Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Election turmoil plunges Israel into budget crisis

  • Israel's political stalemate has lasted a year
  • No state budget means no new spending in 2020
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: With the prospect of a third election in Israel in less than a year, it will be well into 2020 before a new budget is passed, triggering months of cutbacks that will weigh on economic growth.
The Israeli economy has so far weathered two inconclusive ballots and a year of successive caretaker governments that were restricted from making any big decisions, from tax reforms to court appointments.
But it cannot escape the impact of no budget. Government ministries will automatically revert to their 2019 monthly allocations without an increase, making it harder to commission new roads, pay contractors and cover a growing deficit.
"Coping with it will not only affect government offices, but also the entire economy," the accountant general told a concerned parliamentary finance committee this week.
He offered the gloomy outlook as it became clear that neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his rival, Benny Gantz, had enough support in parliament to form a government.
With both politicians coming up short, there now begins a 21-day period in which Israeli lawmakers can nominate any one of the Knesset's 120 lawmakers to try and establish a coalition.
If that fails too, an election is triggered within 90 days, raising the prospect for a weary electorate of going back to the polls after votes in April and September.
"There is absolute chaos in all the government ministries. That's what happens when you don't have a budget. And if they really do announce elections - it becomes a nightmare," said Amir Fuchs, a legal expert at the Israel Democracy Institute.
Defence contractors are already seeing government payments being frozen, according to an industry source. New road and rail projects, critical to ease traffic congestion, are expected to be put on hold.
"Purchases by ministries will all slow and some will even come to a halt," said Jonathan Katz, Leader Capital Markets' chief economist.

LOST OPPORTUNITIES
Uncertainty aside, the shekel remains one of the strongest currencies in the world and economic growth was a robust 4.1% in the third quarter, initial estimates showed this week. But risks have grown over the past year.
Israel's budget deficit is projected to swell to close to 4% in 2019 from 2.9% in 2018, and new taxes and spending cuts are needed to rein it in before it impacts the country's credit rating.
Government officials promised to boost investments in public transport and competition in the workforce to keep steam in the economy, but most plans have come to a standstill.
"The main issue is that of lost opportunities. More specifically, the opportunity to make much needed structural changes in the economy," said Bank Leumi chief economist Gil Bufman.
The OECD on Thursday cut its economic growth forecast for Israel to 2.9% in 2020, from a previous estimate of 3.3%, and forecast a similar rate in 2021.
It blamed the global slowdown, but also noted that "intensifying structural reforms...is crucial to lower the large social disparities and boost productivity".
The OECD also called for tax reform to increase revenue, something impossible without a government in place.
The Bank of Israel is expected to cut its key interest rate next week for the first time since 2015, with most economists polled by Reuters citing the global slowdown and an over-appreciation in the shekel.

Topics: Election

Related

Latest updates

Kremlin says Syria beheading video is not linked to Russian forces
Election turmoil plunges Israel into budget crisis
Iran Guards praise protests crackdown that killed dozens
IAEA urges Iran to explain uranium particles at undeclared site
OneRepublic vocalist reveals his go-to restaurant in Dubai 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.