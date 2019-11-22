MITEF Saudi Arabia hosts entrepreneurs in Riyadh Season

RIYADH: The MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) Saudi Arabia will launch an event for entrepreneurs from Nov. 27-30 at the Riyadh Front Mall and from Dec. 8-20 at the Riyadh Boulevard as part of Riyadh Season.

The aim is to create an interactive platform to connect entrepreneurs with industry experts to help them to launch and develop projects, and in partnership with the non-profit organization Tasamy to provide mentorship for social enterprise ventures.

MITEF aims to attract male and female entrepreneurs, university students and everyone interested in entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia. It will encourage them to interact, discuss and introduce programs and competitions that will enrich the entrepreneurship environment in Saudi Arabia.

The event has three zones — the dream zone for young entrepreneurs who need mentoring and coaching to translate their ideas into real projects, the start zone for sharing successful startups stories, and the inspire zone which focuses on successful startups that aim to have a substantial positive impact on society.

“By holding this event, MITEF Saudi Arabia aims to support Saudi youth to develop their ideas into real projects that help to drive economic progress, promote entrepreneurship culture, and inspire innovation across all business sectors within Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030.

“We cordially invite and welcome all entrepreneurs and stakeholders to participate in this week-long event at the Riyadh Front Mall and the Riyadh Boulevard to share ideas and discuss potential projects and opportunities,” said Bayan Abdullah Al-Gamdi, head of entrepreneurship programs and MITEF Saudi Arabia.

MITEF, part of the MIT Enterprise Forum global network, in collaboration with Bab Rizq Jameel, an initiative of Community Jameel, has announced its fourth annual edition of the Saudi Startup Competition.

Registration is open to all Saudi and non-Saudi entrepreneurs from all age groups and business sectors on the official website of the competition until Dec. 21.

The nine winning teams will be invited to participate in the 13th edition of the MITEF Arab Startup Competition and awarded cash prizes totaling more than SR325,000 ($86,700).