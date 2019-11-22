China still hopeful of phase one trade deal with US

You are here

Shanghai’s financial district: China is hoping more trade talks can take place before the Thanksgiving holiday. (AFP)
Updated 22 November 2019
Reuters

  • American legislation over Hong Kong could pose new barrier to progress
Reuters

BEIJING: China will strive to reach an initial trade agreement with the United States as both sides keep communication channels open, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, in an attempt to allay fears talks might be unraveling.

China is willing to work with the US to resolve each other’s core concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and will try hard to reach a “phase one” deal, Gao Feng, spokesman at the ministry, told reporters.

“This is in line with the interests of both China and the United States, and of the world,” Gao said.

Economists warn that the prolonged trade dispute between China and the United States is escalating risks to the global economy by disrupting supply chains, discouraging investment and dampening business confidence.

Completion of a phase one deal could slide into next year, trade experts and people close to the White House told Reuters previously, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks and the US administration counters with heightened demands of its own.

China has invited top US trade negotiators for a new round of talks in Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, adding Beijing hopes the round of talks can take place before next Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

US officials have indicated they would be willing to meet but have not committed to a date, the report said, and they would be reluctant to travel for the talks unless China makes it clear it would make commitments on intellectual property protection, forced technology transfers and agricultural purchases.

Global equities retreated on Thursday due to concerns that the phase one deal would be delayed. The trade jitters sent the 10-year US Treasury yield down to near its lowest levels in three weeks. The Chinese yuan also softened against the dollar.

Officials from Beijing had suggested that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump might sign a deal in early December.

Some experts said the next date to watch was Dec. 15, when US tariffs on about $156 billion in Chinese goods are to take effect, including gift items such as electronics and Christmas decorations.

In a speech on Wednesday in Beijing, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said he was “cautiously optimistic” on a phase one deal, Bloomberg News said, citing people present ahead of a forum organized by Bloomberg LP.

Liu, China’s chief negotiator at the trade talks, told one of the attendees that he was “confused” about the US demands, but was confident the first phase of a deal could be completed nevertheless.

Gao, when asked about sticking points and whether they were related to Washington’s demand for China to buy more US farm goods and the tariff rollbacks, said he did not have more information to disclose beyond the fact that both parties would continue to communicate, and “outside rumors are not accurate.”

A former Chinese commerce minister told Reuters that both sides should return to the time when the trade war first started.

“We should return to the point of origin and cancel all tariffs,” Wei Jianguo said on the sidelines of the Bloomberg forum.

Wei said he was hopeful for a phase one pact, in light of the pressure on both the US and Chinese economies as the trade war dragged on.

“Trump himself is cognizant about the needs of the (upcoming US) elections, and the US economy has also suffered great losses,” he said. “Under such circumstances, it is entirely possible to reach a phased agreement.”

A fresh row between Washington and Beijing over US legislation on Hong Kong has also threatened to undermine talks and delay a phase one deal that investors had initially hoped to be signed by now.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, with Trump expected to sign them into law.

The measure would require the State Department to certify at least once a year that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to qualify for the special US trading consideration that helped it become a world financial center.

“We urge the US side to cease this activity, stop before it’s too late and take action to prevent these measures from becoming law,  and stop meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs and China’s affairs,” said Geng Shuang, spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry.

Trump has 10 days to sign a bill passed by Congress, or use his veto.

On Thursday, the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s main newspaper, the People’s Daily, urged the US to “rein in the horse at the edge of the precipice” and stop interfering in Hong Kong matters and China’s internal affairs.

 

Topics: China China-US trade war

OECD forecast sees global growth at decade low

Reuters

  • Governments failing to get to grips with challenges, outlook says
Reuters

PARIS: The global economy is growing at the slowest pace since the financial crisis as governments leave it to central banks to revive investment, the OECD said on Thursday in an update of its forecasts.

The world economy is projected to grow by a decade-low 2.9 percent this year and next, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its Economic Outlook, trimming its 2020 forecast from an estimate of 3 percent in September.

Offering meagre consolation, the Paris-based policy forum forecast growth would edge up to 3 percent in 2021, but only if a myriad of risks ranging from trade wars to an unexpectedly sharp Chinese slowdown is contained.

A bigger concern, however, is that governments are failing to get to grips with global challenges such as climate change, the digitalization of their economies and the crumbling of the multilateral order that emerged after the fall of Communism.

“It would be a policy mistake to consider these shifts as temporary factors that can be addressed with monetary or fiscal policy: they are structural,” OECD chief economist Laurence Boone wrote in the report.

Without clear policy direction on these issues, “uncertainty will continue to loom high, damaging growth prospects,” she added.

Among the major economies, US growth was forecast at 2.3 percent this year, trimmed from 2.4 percent in September as the fiscal impulse from a 2017 tax cut waned and amid weakness among US trading partners.

With the world’s biggest economy seen growing 2 percent in 2020 and 2021, the OECD said further interest rate cuts would be warranted only if growth turned weaker.

China, which is not an OECD member but is tracked by it, was forecast to grow marginally faster in 2019 than had been expected in September, with growth of 6.2 percent rather than 6.1 percent.

However, the OECD said that China would keep losing momentum, with growth of 5.7 percent expected in 2020 and 5.5 percent in 2021 in the face of trade tensions and a gradual rebalancing of activity away from exports to the domestic economy.

In the euro area, growth was seen at 1.2 percent in 2019 and 1.1 percent in 2020, up both years by 0.1 percentage point on the September forecast. It is seen at 1.2 percent in 2021.

The OECD warned that the relaunch of bond buying at the European Central Bank would have a limited impact if euro area countries did not boost investment.

The outlook for Britain improved marginally from September as the prospect of a no-deal exit from the EU recedes.

British growth was upgraded to 1.2 percent this year from 1 percent previously and was seen at 1 percent in 2020.

Topics: OECD Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

