Djokovic wins as Serbia reaches Davis Cup quarterfinals

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves to France's Benoit Paire during their Davis Cup tennis match in Madrid Thursday. (AP)
Updated 22 November 2019
AP

  • The result gave Serbia an insurmountable 2-0 lead over the French before the doubles match
MADRID: Novak Djokovic defeated Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-3 to seal Serbia’s victory over top-ranked France in the Davis Cup Finals on Thursday.

The result gave Serbia an insurmountable 2-0 lead over the French before the doubles match. Filip Krajinovic had defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the first singles to mathematically secure Serbia in the last eight of the revamped
team competition.

Djokovic had a break in the first set and two in the second to clinch his 14th straight Davis Cup
singles victory.

“I made some crucial breaks at the right time in both sets,” Djokovic said. “It’s tough to play Benoit, he is a very talented guy, very unpredictable.”

Serbia secured first place in Group A by winning every tie without dropping a set.

Group winners advance to the knockout stage along with the two best second-place finishers among the six groups.

Britain and Kazakhstan were 1-1 after Kyle Edmund defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-3 and Alexander Bublik evened the match for Kazakhstan by beating Daniel Evans 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

The winner will clinch a place in the last eight as the first-placed team in Group E.

Britain were not playing Andy Murray, who on Wednesday came from behind to win his match against Tallon Griekspoor in
three sets.

In Group C, Germany were leading Chile 1-0 after Phillip Kohlschreiber defeated Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-3.

Topics: Novak Djokovic

Saudi driver Reema Juffali makes history as first woman to compete in Saudi Arabia

Updated 14 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

  • Juffali is VIP driver in the Jaguar I-PACE e-TROPHY
  • Ahead of the race she said: “I am very excited"
RIYADH: Reema Juffali made history on Friday by becoming the first Saudi Arabian female racer to drive competitively in the Kingdom.

As the VIP driver in the Jaguar I-PACE e-TROPHY, Reema took to the track at the Diriyah Circuit in the official qualifying round on Friday morning ahead of her first race later in the day.

She completed her fastest lap of the demanding track created in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage site in 1 min 39 seconds, a little over 5 second behind the pole position.

She will go into the official championship race at the back of the grid, but that takes nothing away from the moment for the young driver from Jeddah.

Ahead of the race she said: “I am very excited, I never thought this day would come, or at least I didn’t know when and it came a lot sooner than expected. I’m a year into racing and here I am now about to race at home which is an incredible feeling.”

The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY series is the official support race the SAUDIA Diriyah E-Prix the opening double header for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Saudi Arabia Diriyah DIRIYAH SEASON Reema Juffali women empowerment Saudi women empowerment

