UN: Fighting in Yemen drops since Saudi-brokered agreement

Coalition troops near the Red Sea coast in 2017. Saudi Arabia says it wants a political solution to the Yemen conflict. (AFP/File photo)
Griffiths told the UN Security Council that in the last two weeks the rate of the war had dramatically reduced. (AFP/File photo)
UN: Fighting in Yemen drops since Saudi-brokered agreement

  • Special envoy Martin Griffiths said that in the last two weeks the rate of the war had dramatically reduced
  • Griffiths thanked Saudi Arabia’s leaders for brokering the agreement between government and separatists
RIYADH: Violence in Yemen has significantly dropped in the last two weeks, the UN’s special envoy to the country said Friday. 

The comments by Martin Griffiths to the security council come after the Yemeni government and southern separatists signed a Saudi-brokered power sharing agreement earlier this month.

While both parties are part of a coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi militia, many hoped the deal could pave the way to a broader agreement to end fighting in the country. 

On Wednesday, King Salman said the agreement could open the door to broader peace talks and that the Kingdom sought a political settlement.

Griffiths said that in the last two weeks the rate of the war had dramatically reduced.

“We call this de-escalation, a reduction in the tempo of the war and perhaps, we hope, a move towards an overall ceasefire in Yemen.”

He said their had been dramatic reductions in the number of airstrikes and missile and drone attacks and that the number of security incidents in Hodeidah, the key port which became the main hub of the conflict, had significantly reduced.

“In the last two weeks, there were almost 80 percet fewer airstrikes nation-wide than in the two weeks prior," Griffiths said. "In recent weeks, there have been entire 48-hour periods without airstrikes for the first time since the conflict began."

He added that the Houthis had also stopped firing missiles and exploding drones into Saudi Arabia.

Griffiths thanked the Kingdom’s leaders for the role they played in brokering the agreement between the government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the Southern Transitional Council after fighting erupted between their forces in the summer.

He said the clashes had made a further break up of the country very real, something he described as terrifying.”

Griffiths said Mohammed bin Salman “very positive about the prospects of a comprehensive, peaceful resolution to the conflict in Yemen” when they met two weeks ago.

The crown prince was clear Saudi Arabia will “support efforts to make this happen and happen soon,” Griffiths said. 

The war in Yemen started after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 from the internationally recognized government and launched an offensive across the country. A coalition including Saudi Arabia and the UAE intervened in 2015 after the militants invaded the city of Aden.

Topics: Yemen riyadh agreement Saudi Arabia King Salman Martin Griffiths

Arab League condemns Iran for handing Yemen embassy to Houthis

US sanctions Iran minister over Internet censorship

Updated 22 November 2019
AFP

US sanctions Iran minister over Internet censorship

  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: We are sanctioning Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology for restricting Internet access
  • Mnuchin: Iran’s leaders know that a free and open Internet exposes their illegitimacy, so they seek to censor Internet access to quell anti-regime protests
Updated 22 November 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury slapped punitive sanctions on Iran’s communications minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Friday after the Tehran regime blocked Internet communications amid violent protests triggered by a petrol price hike.
“We are sanctioning Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology for restricting Internet access, including to popular messaging applications that help tens of millions of Iranians stay connected to each other and the outside world,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement.
“Iran’s leaders know that a free and open Internet exposes their illegitimacy, so they seek to censor Internet access to quell anti-regime protests,” Mnuchin said.
The protests erupted across the country on November 15, after the price of petrol was raised by as much as 200 percent.
Officials have confirmed five deaths, while Amnesty International said that more than 100 demonstrators were believed to have been killed after authorities reportedly used live ammunition to quell the protests, which brought attacks on police stations and petrol stations and some looting of shops.
The Treasury said Azari Jahomi is a former official of the Ministry of Intelligence who has advanced Internet censorship since becoming minister two years ago.
He has “also been involved in surveillance against opposition activists,” the Treasury said.
Internet service remained mostly blocked on Friday for a sixth day, with officials and news agencies saying the blackout was gradually being rolled back.
The sanctions would freeze financial assets and property Azari Jahomi has in US jurisdictions and forbid Americans or US businesses, especially banks, from dealing with him.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump accused Iran of blocking the Internet to cover up “death and tragedy” resulting from the protests.
“Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about the tremendous violence taking place within the country,” Trump tweeted.
“They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!” he wrote.

Topics: US Treasury iran sanctions Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi

