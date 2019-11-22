You are here

Wamda chief sees Aramco dividend for Saudi economy

Fadi Ghandour, who runs the startup investment firm Wamda Capital, said the venture capital scene in the Middle East was improving. (Reuters)
Updated 22 November 2019
Frank Kane

Wamda chief sees Aramco dividend for Saudi economy

  • Fadi Ghandour: The initial public offering of Saudi Aramco was a good thing for the Kingdom’s economy and its stock market
  • Ghandour: The decision not to market the IPO directly in some foreign financial centers would make little difference to the outcome of the IPO
Updated 22 November 2019
Frank Kane

BEIJING: Fadi Ghandour, one of the best known entrepreneurs in the Middle East, told Arab News that the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco was a good thing for the Kingdom’s economy and its stock market.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing, Ghandour said: “It will be good for the country and for the Tadawul. It will deepen markets and give citizens a sense of participation.”

He added that the decision not to market the IPO directly in some foreign financial centers would make little difference to the outcome of the IPO. “It’s a statement by the Kingdom that it has its own resources, and does not have to rely on others. But I can see how some people would view it negatively. Once Aramco is listed on the market, it will all be much more transparent,” he said.

Ghandour, who runs the startup investment firm Wamda Capital, said the venture capital scene in the Middle East was improving. “Our business is different from the slow down in bricks and mortar. The sovereign wealth funds are finally starting to look at investment in startups and small-to-medium enterprises,” he said, citing recent activity by Saudi Arabia’s Pubic Investment Fund and Mubadala of the UAE.

“There are increasing opportunities in fintech and and e-commerce,” he said.

He said the investment strategy of other big players, like the Saudi and UAE-backed Vision Fund, was flawed. “Throwing a lot of money at companies with high valuations blunts their need to show a serious path to profits. Management loses its edge. The path to profitability is not through having a big brother with lots of money. Startup companies survive because they have a path to profitability,” he said.

Ghandour said he was in Beijing because he wanted a “Chinese perspective” on business. “The Middle East is looking increasingly eastwards, and that’s a good thing. China is always looking for new markets and resources, and they are increasingly innovators these days rather than copiers. They want to be leaders in business,” he added.

Topics: Fadi Ghandour Wamda Capital Bloomberg New Economy Forum Saudi Aramco

Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Asian LNG prices tumble as supply floods market

  • Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has taken the unusual step of canceling the loading of a cargo from the US
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell this week as a supply glut continued to weigh, while demand growth was muted by signs of a mild winter in Northeast Asia.

Prices for January delivery to Northeast Asia are estimated to be about $5.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 20 cents from last week for the same period, said several sources who are market participants.

With European gas storage nearly full, cargoes may struggle to find a home, traders said.

Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has taken the unusual step of canceling the loading of a cargo from the US, but has agreed to pay for it, several industry sources said.

A company spokeswoman said Pavilion evaluated scheduling and other commercial matters and took the decision not to lift the cargo in coordination with the supplier.

Supply was ample with several LNG plants offering cargoes this week.

Angola’s LNG project offered a cargo for delivery in January to as far as Indonesia, while Australia’s Ichthys and Papua New Guinea LNG plants offered a cargo each for December, sources said.

Indonesia’s Tangguh LNG plant, which is operated by oil major BP, also offered five cargoes for delivery over the first quarter of next year, sources added.

Some buy tenders from Thailand were finalized with PTT’s Singapore trading unit awarding a tender to buy more than 10 LNG cargoes for delivery over a year from March, 2020, a company official said.

State-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has awarded its first spot tender to import LNG cargoes for delivery in December this year and in March next year, industry sources said.

It is also seeking government approval to import one more spot LNG cargo for next year, one of the sources said.

South Korea’s SK Energy and POSCO were jointly seeking a cargo for delivery in the second half of December, industry sources said, although further details of the tender were not immediately available.

Low spot prices also attracted some demand from India, with Indian Oil Corp. seeking a cargo for delivery on Dec. 17, industry sources said.

“The low prices may be creating some end-user demand in India which is attracting purchase interest in the international market,” a source familiar with the Indian market said.

Topics: LNG

