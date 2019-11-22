You are here

  • Home
  • World should back Vision 2030 strategy says global risk guru

World should back Vision 2030 strategy says global risk guru

Ian Bremmer is one of the leading political risk advisers in the world. (AP Photo)
Updated 17 sec ago
Frank Kane

World should back Vision 2030 strategy says global risk guru

  • Ian Bremmer: When I see how much more dynamic Riyadh is compared to two years ago, it’s really undeniable that they are actually trying to modernize society
  • Bremmer: They are hosting the G20, and that could help to make them confident enough to push forward on a resolution to the Qatar issue
Updated 17 sec ago
Frank Kane

BEIJING: The world should back Saudi Arabia’s transformation strategy under Vision 2030 despite the challenges the Kingdom has faced, according to Ian Bremmer, one of the leading political risk advisers in the world.

“When I see them moving toward Saudization, when I see how much more dynamic Riyadh is compared to two years ago, it’s really undeniable that they are actually trying to modernize society. I think that’s really important and we should all be rooting for that process to continue,” he told Arab News on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing.

He said that the ongoing reforms in the Kingdom were helping it rebuild its international reputation following criticism over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year. “They are hosting the G20, and that could help to make them confident enough to push forward on a resolution to the Qatar issue.”

“It would be nice if there could be some reduction in the problem with Qatar, and some reintegration of the GCC, and there has been some progress toward that. The fact that we have a peace deal in south Yemen, that will make a difference too, and hopefully it will reduce some of the tension with Iran as a consequence,” he added.

Bremmer was speaking about climate change and other issues at the forum, at a session that acknowledged the difficulty of meeting targets to get rid of fossil fuels by the year 2050. He also talked about the looming “technology wars” between China and the US.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ian Bremmer GCC Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia
One million people needed in Saudi tourism workforce to achieve Vision 2030 goal, says Red Sea Development Co. CEO

Wamda chief sees Aramco dividend for Saudi economy

Updated 22 November 2019
Frank Kane

Wamda chief sees Aramco dividend for Saudi economy

  • Fadi Ghandour: The initial public offering of Saudi Aramco was a good thing for the Kingdom’s economy and its stock market
  • Ghandour: The decision not to market the IPO directly in some foreign financial centers would make little difference to the outcome of the IPO
Updated 22 November 2019
Frank Kane

BEIJING: Fadi Ghandour, one of the best known entrepreneurs in the Middle East, told Arab News that the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco was a good thing for the Kingdom’s economy and its stock market.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing, Ghandour said: “It will be good for the country and for the Tadawul. It will deepen markets and give citizens a sense of participation.”

He added that the decision not to market the IPO directly in some foreign financial centers would make little difference to the outcome of the IPO. “It’s a statement by the Kingdom that it has its own resources, and does not have to rely on others. But I can see how some people would view it negatively. Once Aramco is listed on the market, it will all be much more transparent,” he said.

Ghandour, who runs the startup investment firm Wamda Capital, said the venture capital scene in the Middle East was improving. “Our business is different from the slow down in bricks and mortar. The sovereign wealth funds are finally starting to look at investment in startups and small-to-medium enterprises,” he said, citing recent activity by Saudi Arabia’s Pubic Investment Fund and Mubadala of the UAE.

“There are increasing opportunities in fintech and and e-commerce,” he said.

He said the investment strategy of other big players, like the Saudi and UAE-backed Vision Fund, was flawed. “Throwing a lot of money at companies with high valuations blunts their need to show a serious path to profits. Management loses its edge. The path to profitability is not through having a big brother with lots of money. Startup companies survive because they have a path to profitability,” he said.

Ghandour said he was in Beijing because he wanted a “Chinese perspective” on business. “The Middle East is looking increasingly eastwards, and that’s a good thing. China is always looking for new markets and resources, and they are increasingly innovators these days rather than copiers. They want to be leaders in business,” he added.

Topics: Fadi Ghandour Wamda Capital Bloomberg New Economy Forum Saudi Aramco

Related

Update
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco IPO subscriptions reach SR73bn in first 5 days
Business & Economy
Investment and energy experts welcome ‘sensible’ Saudi Aramco IPO valuation

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Tact by David Russell
Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Najran province
Talks with Taliban only after truce is reinforced: Trump
Saudi Arabia's Formula E crowds wowed by performances from Imagine Dragons, Alan Walker and Clean Bandit
No Muslim minister appointed as Sri Lanka swears in new Cabinet

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.