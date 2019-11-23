You are here

  • Home
  • Angular Tesla electric pickup truck flouts conventions

Angular Tesla electric pickup truck flouts conventions

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk introduces the newly unveiled Tesla Cybertruck, which will retail at $39,900, with more expensive versions planned. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2019
Reuters

Angular Tesla electric pickup truck flouts conventions

  • Launch comes as Ford and GM lay down challenge to EV market leader
Updated 23 November 2019
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla Inc. has unveiled a new electric pickup truck with a futuristic angular body in gunmetal grey resembling an armored vehicle, as the California company took aim at the heart of the profits of Detroit’s big automakers.

With a starting price of $39,900, the Cybertruck is less expensive than initially thought but a polarizing design could limit sales in a segment symbolic of a rugged, practical American lifestyle.

At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said other versions would be priced at $49,900 and $69,900, with the most expensive offering a range of over 500 miles (800 kilometers). Production should start in 2021.

“We need sustainable energy now. If we don’t have a pickup truck, we can’t solve it. The top three selling vehicles in America are pickup trucks,” Musk said.

The truck’s hulking geometric body is made of stainless steel, set atop massive tires with windows made from armored glass.

“It will be a niche product at best and poses no threat in the pickup market as we know it today,” wrote Matt DeLorenzo, senior executive editor at automotive research company Kelley Blue Book.

Musk claimed the truck’s “ultra-hard” exterior “won’t scratch and dent.” But the armored glass window cracked like a spider web when hit with a metal ball during a demonstration. Musk appeared surprised, although he noted the glass had not completely broken.

Reactions on social media platform Twitter were decidedly mixed.

“I just watched tesla (sic) release the #cybertruck and honestly? My life feels complete,” wrote @aidan_tenud, while @nateallensnyde wrote “Its (sic) nice to see Elon Musk make a cardboard box car he drew in kindergarten.”

Musk had earlier tweeted that the design was partly influenced by the Lotus Esprit sportscar that doubled as a submarine in the 1970s James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

The truck marks the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world’s top-selling battery electric car, into pickup trucks, a market dominated by Ford’s 450 horsepower F-150 Raptor truck, along with models by General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler.

Tesla’s focus on the high-performance end of the market is only natural given the success of the F-150, which launched in 2009, and whose sales have since risen annually, according to Ford spokesman Mike Levine.

While Ford does not disclose Raptor sales, Levine said annual demand is well above 19,000 vehicles and the US’s second largest automaker has never had to offer incentives on the model, which costs well in excess of $60,000. Ford also offers the more expensive F-150 Limited, its most powerful and luxurious pickup.

Ford and GM are also gearing up to challenge Tesla more directly with new offerings like the Ford Mustang Mach E electric SUV as well as electric pickups.

Electric pickups and SUVs could help Ford and GM generate the significant electric vehicle (EV) sales they will need to meet tougher emission standards and EV mandates in California and other states.

The Trump administration is moving to roll back those standards, but electric trucks are a hedge if California prevails.

Demand for full-size electric pickup trucks in the near term may not be huge, however.

Industry tracking firm IHS Markit estimates the electric truck segment — both full and mid-sized models — will account for about 75,000 sales in 2026, compared with an expected 3 million light trucks overall. The Tesla truck is not part of that estimate.

Ford aims to sell an electric F-series in late 2021, sources familiar with the plans said. It also will offer the Mach E next year as part of its plan to invest $11.5 billion by 2022 to electrify its vehicles.

In April, Ford invested $500 million in startup Rivian, which plans to build its own electric pickup beginning in fall 2020.

GM plans to build a family of premium electric pickup trucks and SUVs, with the first pickup due to go on sale in the fall of 2021. It plans to invest $8 billion by 2023 to develop electric and self-driving vehicles.

Topics: Tesla Elon Musk

Related

World
Musk says Tesla to build new factory near Berlin
Business & Economy
Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up

Saudi tech firm sets sights high with military role

Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Kateryna Kadabashy

Saudi tech firm sets sights high with military role

  • The company produces a range of military products
  • More than 80 percent of the company’s workforce are Saudis
Updated 13 min 15 sec ago
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Saudi Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) will step up production of military equipment following its licensing for military manufacture by the General Authority for Military Industries.
The license in five categories allows AEC to make military personnel equipment, military electronics, and to provide military services for equipment and electronics.
“This will make us an official producer and supplier of military services and products,” Mohammed Al-Khalifah, AEC executive vice president, told Arab News.
The company already produces a range of military products, including communication devices, tracking equipment, air observation systems, cybersecurity systems, drones and anti-drone devices.
AEC has developed software and a security operations center to support the Kingdom’s cybersecurity systems.
“We also have the capability from the engineering perspective,” Al-Khalifah said.
The company also works on solutions for information and communications technology along with energy, but believes its importance extends beyond production and manufacturing.
“The more important field is maintenance,” Al-Khalifah said.”We have a high ability to maintain and support electronic devices in military planes, ships and vehicles.”
AEC has partnerships with major international companies, such as Boeing, Lockheed, L3Harris, Collins Airspace, BAE Systems, Thales and Airbus. In 2015, it was named supplier of the year for Boeing.
Working with AEC helps international companies expand in the Saudi market, while allowing the company to increase localization.
Al-Khalifah said that the company’s strategy is aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, especially in terms of expansion with an aim to increase local military manufacturing by up to 50 percent within 10 years.
“Our goals were derived from the Vision,” he said.
The acquisition of AEC by Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) will open new opportunities for growth.
“Our involvement in the industry will increase. It will also give AEC a chance to expand and provide more job opportunities,” Al-Khalifah said.
More than 80 percent of the company’s workforce is made up of Saudi nationals. The company also aims to create more knowledge transfer and talent growth in the Kingdom through its operations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dubai Airshow 2019 Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi students showcase pioneering inventions
Saudi Arabia
Second Saudi International Airshow starts in February 2021

Latest updates

Saudi tech firm sets sights high with military role
Trump accuses impeachment witness of lying, defends use of Giuliani
Ex-Trump ally Bolton says Twitter account ‘liberated’ from White House control
What We Are Buying Today: Al-Kaynuna
Ballerina embodies UAE’s drive to become regional cultural hub

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.