You are here

  • Home
  • Asian LNG prices tumble as supply floods market

Asian LNG prices tumble as supply floods market

Traders say LNG cargoes may struggle to find a home. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Asian LNG prices tumble as supply floods market

  • Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has taken the unusual step of canceling the loading of a cargo from the US
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell this week as a supply glut continued to weigh, while demand growth was muted by signs of a mild winter in Northeast Asia.

Prices for January delivery to Northeast Asia are estimated to be about $5.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 20 cents from last week for the same period, said several sources who are market participants.

With European gas storage nearly full, cargoes may struggle to find a home, traders said.

Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has taken the unusual step of canceling the loading of a cargo from the US, but has agreed to pay for it, several industry sources said.

A company spokeswoman said Pavilion evaluated scheduling and other commercial matters and took the decision not to lift the cargo in coordination with the supplier.

Supply was ample with several LNG plants offering cargoes this week.

Angola’s LNG project offered a cargo for delivery in January to as far as Indonesia, while Australia’s Ichthys and Papua New Guinea LNG plants offered a cargo each for December, sources said.

Indonesia’s Tangguh LNG plant, which is operated by oil major BP, also offered five cargoes for delivery over the first quarter of next year, sources added.

Some buy tenders from Thailand were finalized with PTT’s Singapore trading unit awarding a tender to buy more than 10 LNG cargoes for delivery over a year from March, 2020, a company official said.

State-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has awarded its first spot tender to import LNG cargoes for delivery in December this year and in March next year, industry sources said.

It is also seeking government approval to import one more spot LNG cargo for next year, one of the sources said.

South Korea’s SK Energy and POSCO were jointly seeking a cargo for delivery in the second half of December, industry sources said, although further details of the tender were not immediately available.

Low spot prices also attracted some demand from India, with Indian Oil Corp. seeking a cargo for delivery on Dec. 17, industry sources said.

“The low prices may be creating some end-user demand in India which is attracting purchase interest in the international market,” a source familiar with the Indian market said.

Topics: LNG

Related

Business & Economy
LNG investments hit record of $50bn in 2019
Business & Economy
Russia advances LNG race with multibillion-dollar Arctic project

Angular Tesla electric pickup truck flouts conventions

Updated 10 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Angular Tesla electric pickup truck flouts conventions

  • Launch comes as Ford and GM lay down challenge to EV market leader
Updated 10 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla Inc. has unveiled a new electric pickup truck with a futuristic angular body in gunmetal grey resembling an armored vehicle, as the California company took aim at the heart of the profits of Detroit’s big automakers.

With a starting price of $39,900, the Cybertruck is less expensive than initially thought but a polarizing design could limit sales in a segment symbolic of a rugged, practical American lifestyle.

At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said other versions would be priced at $49,900 and $69,900, with the most expensive offering a range of over 500 miles (800 kilometers). Production should start in 2021.

“We need sustainable energy now. If we don’t have a pickup truck, we can’t solve it. The top three selling vehicles in America are pickup trucks,” Musk said.

The truck’s hulking geometric body is made of stainless steel, set atop massive tires with windows made from armored glass.

“It will be a niche product at best and poses no threat in the pickup market as we know it today,” wrote Matt DeLorenzo, senior executive editor at automotive research company Kelley Blue Book.

Musk claimed the truck’s “ultra-hard” exterior “won’t scratch and dent.” But the armored glass window cracked like a spider web when hit with a metal ball during a demonstration. Musk appeared surprised, although he noted the glass had not completely broken.

Reactions on social media platform Twitter were decidedly mixed.

“I just watched tesla (sic) release the #cybertruck and honestly? My life feels complete,” wrote @aidan_tenud, while @nateallensnyde wrote “Its (sic) nice to see Elon Musk make a cardboard box car he drew in kindergarten.”

Musk had earlier tweeted that the design was partly influenced by the Lotus Esprit sportscar that doubled as a submarine in the 1970s James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

The truck marks the first foray by Tesla, whose Model 3 sedan is the world’s top-selling battery electric car, into pickup trucks, a market dominated by Ford’s 450 horsepower F-150 Raptor truck, along with models by General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler.

Tesla’s focus on the high-performance end of the market is only natural given the success of the F-150, which launched in 2009, and whose sales have since risen annually, according to Ford spokesman Mike Levine.

While Ford does not disclose Raptor sales, Levine said annual demand is well above 19,000 vehicles and the US’s second largest automaker has never had to offer incentives on the model, which costs well in excess of $60,000. Ford also offers the more expensive F-150 Limited, its most powerful and luxurious pickup.

Ford and GM are also gearing up to challenge Tesla more directly with new offerings like the Ford Mustang Mach E electric SUV as well as electric pickups.

Electric pickups and SUVs could help Ford and GM generate the significant electric vehicle (EV) sales they will need to meet tougher emission standards and EV mandates in California and other states.

The Trump administration is moving to roll back those standards, but electric trucks are a hedge if California prevails.

Demand for full-size electric pickup trucks in the near term may not be huge, however.

Industry tracking firm IHS Markit estimates the electric truck segment — both full and mid-sized models — will account for about 75,000 sales in 2026, compared with an expected 3 million light trucks overall. The Tesla truck is not part of that estimate.

Ford aims to sell an electric F-series in late 2021, sources familiar with the plans said. It also will offer the Mach E next year as part of its plan to invest $11.5 billion by 2022 to electrify its vehicles.

In April, Ford invested $500 million in startup Rivian, which plans to build its own electric pickup beginning in fall 2020.

GM plans to build a family of premium electric pickup trucks and SUVs, with the first pickup due to go on sale in the fall of 2021. It plans to invest $8 billion by 2023 to develop electric and self-driving vehicles.

Topics: Tesla Elon Musk

Related

World
Musk says Tesla to build new factory near Berlin
Business & Economy
Tesla plans after-sales network expansion in China as Shanghai factory spins up

Latest updates

Ballerina embodies UAE’s drive to become regional cultural hub
Asian LNG prices tumble as supply floods market
Angular Tesla electric pickup truck flouts conventions
Liverpool urged to keep focus as fixture pile-up looms
Lebanese protesters, embattled leaders hold separate national day celebrations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.