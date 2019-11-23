You are here

  • Home
  • Italian Cuisine Week introduces focaccia col formaggio to Saudi Arabia

Italian Cuisine Week introduces focaccia col formaggio to Saudi Arabia

Italian Consul General Stefano Stucci with Lucio Bernini, project manager for Consorzio Focaccia di Recco. (AN photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Italian Cuisine Week introduces focaccia col formaggio to Saudi Arabia

  • The Italian Cuisine Week has been celebrated for four years, to promote Italy’s traditional food
Updated 11 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Thursday night witnessed the 4th Italian Cuisine Week at the World Street Food Festival, where residents of Saudi Arabia came together under the umbrella of culture to try focaccia col formaggio.

Held at Al-Basateen Compound, the Italian Consulate General in Jeddah set up an elaborate street food scene around the pool area, ranging from big local Italian brands from Piatto to Lallo Ristorante serving finger food, gelato and coffee. 

“All across the world, Italian embassies and consulates are celebrating the joy of Italian food — welcome to the fourth Italian Cuisine Week,” said Italian consul general, Stefano Stucci.

“Tonight is a night dedicated to street food,” he added, thanking a number of the partners who made the event happen. “Most importantly, we have Consorzio Focaccia di Recco who have come all the way from Italy to give you a taste of focaccia di recco with cheese.” 

Focaccia col formaggio is, simply put, a cheese pie often made with stracchino cheese, sea salt and olive oil, in a thin layer of dough, originating from the coastal village of Recco.

Italian chefs Fabrizio Passano and Umberto Squarzati flew all the way from Italy to deliver the taste of focaccia col formaggio to Saudi Arabia.

In closing, the consul general talked about recent events in Venice, where flooding has increasingly threatened the historical site. He urged whoever was capable to donate, no matter how small an amount, to rescue the sinking city. 

“Please contribute so that Venice can rise back from the water and return to its pristine beauty,” he told guests.

The Italian Cuisine Week has been celebrated for four years, to promote Italy’s traditional food and dining experiences, a substantial part of the country’s identity. This year, it will run from Nov. 18 to 24.

Topics: Italian Cuisine Week

Related

Food & Health
Italian Cuisine Week whets appetites in Jeddah
Corporate News
Italian Cuisine Week to provide Jeddawies with the real Italian taste

Second Saudi International Airshow starts in February 2021

Updated 6 min 33 sec ago
SPA

Second Saudi International Airshow starts in February 2021

  • The exhibition will have stations located next to the runway to offer a full range of aircraft available for test flights
Updated 6 min 33 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Founded and chaired by Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Space Agency, the Saudi Aviation Club is organizing the second edition of the Saudi International Airshow, in February 2021.

The 100,000 square meter exhibition is expected to attract more than 450 international companies, over 30,000 people, and will see the signing of many commercial deals in the aviation industry.

The exhibition comes after the success of the first edition held in early 2019, and attended by more than 20,000 people. The exhibition featured more than 80 aircraft, 57 participating countries, and 267 local and international companies who signed 15 memorandums of understanding.

Participation is expected to double in size during the second edition. During the three-day event, three new areas and conferences will be revealed for space, satellites, drones, robotics, and flight training.

The participation of the aerospace sector in the airshow is an opportunity to get acquainted with the international space community. It will also provide an opportunity to meet the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) community and learn about UAV technology. It will be held at Thumamah Airport in Riyadh, and will welcome exhibitors and delegates from all over the world. 

The exhibition will have stations located next to the runway to offer a full range of aircraft available for test flights. In addition, two exhibition halls will host more than 500 international booths where exhibitors will showcase a full range of aerospace products and services.

The Saudi Aviation Club’s board of directors held a meeting two weeks ago chaired by Prince Sultan bin Salman, where he hailed the great support and continued care given by King Salman to the Saudi Aviation Club since its establishment.

Prince Sultan stressed the importance of efforts exerted to achieve more success by the Kingdom in the aviation industry. 

The club is accepting applications from interested parties through the exhibition’s website Saudiairshow.aero

Topics: Saudi International Airshow

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi aviation academy gets nod to carry out advanced training programs
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aviation Club celebrates 16th anniversary

Latest updates

Second Saudi International Airshow starts in February 2021
First flower festival in Saudi Arabia's Qatif town attracts 115,000 visitors
Riyadh Season introduces year-round safaris
Italian Cuisine Week introduces focaccia col formaggio to Saudi Arabia
Ballerina embodies UAE’s drive to become regional cultural hub

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.