You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Buying Today: Al-Kaynuna

What We Are Buying Today: Al-Kaynuna

Updated 16 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

What We Are Buying Today: Al-Kaynuna

  • Al-Kaynuna aims to find a source of metaphysical communication with the unknown to reflect human imagination, curiosity
Updated 16 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Online jewelry store Al-Kaynuna has drawn on human history and cultures to help inspire its range of gold and silver products.

The Saudi Instagram venture believes that jewelry should not only be expressive but also a reflection of the wearer’s personality.

Al-Kaynuna’s (@alkaynuna) fine jewelry pieces have been designed to symbolize Semitic meanings, remind people about human values and help individuals to fulfill themselves.

One of its most popular products was inspired by the ancient Greek aphorism “know yourself,” that was inscribed in the forecourt of the Temple of Apollo at Delphi in Ancient Greece.

This invitation to reflect on oneself is inscribed on a vintage-looking coin in English, Arabic, and Greek. A variety of designs are available, and items can be preordered through Al-Kaynuna’s Instagram account.

Jewelry inspired by prominent personalities from Islamic and contemporary Arab philosophy can also be found among the range.

Al-Kaynuna aims to find a source of metaphysical communication with the unknown to reflect human imagination, curiosity, and the dream of eternity through passionately designed jewelry that acts as a tangible form of personal experience.

Topics: What We Are Buying Today

Related

Saudi Arabia
What We Are Buying Today: Sakeena
Lifestyle
What We Are Buying Today: The Base Perfumes

Italian Cuisine Week introduces focaccia col formaggio to Saudi Arabia

Updated 23 November 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Italian Cuisine Week introduces focaccia col formaggio to Saudi Arabia

  • The Italian Cuisine Week has been celebrated for four years, to promote Italy’s traditional food
Updated 23 November 2019
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Thursday night witnessed the 4th Italian Cuisine Week at the World Street Food Festival, where residents of Saudi Arabia came together under the umbrella of culture to try focaccia col formaggio.

Held at Al-Basateen Compound, the Italian Consulate General in Jeddah set up an elaborate street food scene around the pool area, ranging from big local Italian brands from Piatto to Lallo Ristorante serving finger food, gelato and coffee. 

“All across the world, Italian embassies and consulates are celebrating the joy of Italian food — welcome to the fourth Italian Cuisine Week,” said Italian consul general, Stefano Stucci.

“Tonight is a night dedicated to street food,” he added, thanking a number of the partners who made the event happen. “Most importantly, we have Consorzio Focaccia di Recco who have come all the way from Italy to give you a taste of focaccia di recco with cheese.” 

Focaccia col formaggio is, simply put, a cheese pie often made with stracchino cheese, sea salt and olive oil, in a thin layer of dough, originating from the coastal village of Recco.

Italian chefs Fabrizio Passano and Umberto Squarzati flew all the way from Italy to deliver the taste of focaccia col formaggio to Saudi Arabia.

In closing, the consul general talked about recent events in Venice, where flooding has increasingly threatened the historical site. He urged whoever was capable to donate, no matter how small an amount, to rescue the sinking city. 

“Please contribute so that Venice can rise back from the water and return to its pristine beauty,” he told guests.

The Italian Cuisine Week has been celebrated for four years, to promote Italy’s traditional food and dining experiences, a substantial part of the country’s identity. This year, it will run from Nov. 18 to 24.

Topics: Italian Cuisine Week

Related

Food & Health
Italian Cuisine Week whets appetites in Jeddah
Corporate News
Italian Cuisine Week to provide Jeddawies with the real Italian taste

Latest updates

ThePlace: Shoubra Palace, first historical palace in KSA’s highland city of Taif
What We Are Buying Today: Al-Kaynuna
Saudi students showcase pioneering inventions
Lovers of heights dine in sky 50m above Riyadh
Second Saudi International Airshow starts in February 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.