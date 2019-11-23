What We Are Buying Today: Al-Kaynuna

Online jewelry store Al-Kaynuna has drawn on human history and cultures to help inspire its range of gold and silver products.

The Saudi Instagram venture believes that jewelry should not only be expressive but also a reflection of the wearer’s personality.

Al-Kaynuna’s (@alkaynuna) fine jewelry pieces have been designed to symbolize Semitic meanings, remind people about human values and help individuals to fulfill themselves.

One of its most popular products was inspired by the ancient Greek aphorism “know yourself,” that was inscribed in the forecourt of the Temple of Apollo at Delphi in Ancient Greece.

This invitation to reflect on oneself is inscribed on a vintage-looking coin in English, Arabic, and Greek. A variety of designs are available, and items can be preordered through Al-Kaynuna’s Instagram account.

Jewelry inspired by prominent personalities from Islamic and contemporary Arab philosophy can also be found among the range.

Al-Kaynuna aims to find a source of metaphysical communication with the unknown to reflect human imagination, curiosity, and the dream of eternity through passionately designed jewelry that acts as a tangible form of personal experience.