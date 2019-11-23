You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem gets first wicket but Australia pads lead

Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem gets first wicket but Australia pads lead

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah, right, stares at Australia’s David Warner, left, after he bowled a bouncer during their cricket test match against Australia in Brisbane on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem gets first wicket but Australia pads lead

  • The Pakistan fast bowler is the youngest player to make his test debut in Australia
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

BRISBANE, Australia: Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah picked up his first wicket in test cricket and there was no disputing David Warner’s dismissal this time.
The Pakistan fast bowler, the youngest player to make his test debut in Australia, had Warner caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan for 154 on Saturday.
It was a rare highlight for Pakistan on day three. Marnus Labuschagne, who shared a 129-run second-wicket stand with Warner, went on to post his maiden test century and was not out 171 as Australia went to tea at 532-5. Skipper Tim Paine was 13, and Australia’s first-innings lead was 292.
Haris Sohail (2-75) and Rizwan combined to have Matthew Wade (60) and Travis Head (24) caught behind after partnerships with Labuschagne of 110 for the fourth wicket and 38 for the fifth in the time between lunch and tea. Naseem didn’t bowl in the session, which was the fifth straight that Pakistan spent in the field, and still had figures of 1-68 from 20 overs.
The morning session was the first that may have gone Pakistan’s way in the match so far, with the Australians losing the wickets of Warner and Steve Smith (4) and being restricted to 83 runs.
But otherwise momentum has been almost entirely in favor of Australia, which hasn’t lost a test at the Gabba since 1988.
Naseem thought he had Warner caught behind for 56 on Friday, but it was ruled a no-ball after replays showed the young paceman’s front foot landed in front of the crease.
The veteran Australian opener added another 95 before stumps on day two but struggled to regain any rhythm on day three and added just three to his overnight 151.
Naseem set him up with two perfectly pitched, swinging deliveries and then got the wicket with a short ball that had Warner swaying back in defense and getting a slight edge to end his 296-ball, 7½ -hour stand.
Warner’s wicket brought Smith to the crease and expectations were high that the former skipper would continue in the strong form that netted him 774 runs in seven innings as Australia retained the Ashes in England.
But where the English bowlers struggled to contain him, Yasir Shah continued to have the upper hand in their personal duel.
Smith only faced nine balls before he was bowled by Yasir, trying to whip the leg-spinner away and only succeeding in playing around the ball.
It’s the seventh time Yasir has dismissed Smith in test cricket, although his figures blew out from 2-145 to 2-180 from 43 overs by tea.
Labuschagne had an lbw decision overturned on 93 after a review, and reached his first century in 10 tests with an edged boundary. His 100 came from 161 balls in 200 minutes and contained a dozen boundaries. He has faced 268 balls and stroked 18 boundaries, and appears comfortable enough to convert his century into a double as Australia pushes toward a declaration.

Topics: Pakistan Cricket

Related

Pakistan
Pakistan cricket chief wants teams to return to his country
Pakistan
Misbah demands more from the world for Pakistan cricket revival

Liverpool urged to keep focus as fixture pile-up looms

Updated 23 November 2019
AFP

Liverpool urged to keep focus as fixture pile-up looms

  • Liverpool visit Aston Villa on Dec. 17 in the cup quarter-final before they play in the Middle East on the 18th
Updated 23 November 2019
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool start a daunting run of 13 games in 41 days at Crystal Palace on Saturday that will define their season and, quite possibly, how the Jurgen Klopp era will be remembered at Anfield.

The spectacular, and controversial, 3-1 victory over defending champions Manchester City before the international break has left Liverpool nine points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side.

They hold an eight-point edge over second-placed Leicester and are heavy favorites to end a painful 30-year wait for a league title.

The visit to Selhurst Park also starts a sequence of five league games against opponents who appear, on paper at least, not to offer too stern a test for a team that have dropped just two league points all season — in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

But it is Liverpool’s schedule away from the league that has caused the greatest degree of interest and speculation in recent weeks.

Their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, plus their success in the League Cup, means Klopp will be forced to play two games within 24 hours of each other, over 4,000 miles apart.

Liverpool visit Aston Villa on Dec. 17 in the cup quarter-final before they play in the Middle East on the 18th, with Klopp fielding two different squads to cope with the congestion.

The Liverpool boss concedes that the exact nature and logistics of putting out two teams on different continents within a matter of hours had yet to be addressed.

But a number of pundits, led by former Anfield favorite Jamie Carragher, have argued that Klopp should effectively ignore the four cup competitions in which his team are involved this season — the two domestic cups, Champions League and Club World Cup.

The obsession among the red half of Merseyside with winning the title increased with the near-miss under Brendan Rodgers in 2014.

And it reached near-fever pitch in May, when they lost the title to City by 1 point. Not even the considerable consolation of winning the Champions League in June could dull the desire from Liverpool supporters to see their team lift a trophy they last won under Kenny Dalglish in 1990. “I know a lot of Liverpool supporters wouldn’t say this, and certainly the club couldn’t, but nothing can get in the way of Liverpool winning the league. Nothing,” said Carragher.

“The Aston Villa game in the Carabao (League) Cup? If Liverpool get through they will have two semifinals to play then and that cannot get in the way of Liverpool winning the league.”

Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson are considered doubts for the trip to Palace, with injuries they collected earlier this month.

But Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson, who both pulled out of England’s game in Kosovo last weekend, are expected to be fit to return.

Topics: Liverpool

Related

Sport
Mo Salah scores as Liverpool beat Man City in huge boost to title hopes
Sport
Familiar foe Sterling the prime threat to Liverpool’s title charge

Latest updates

Pakistan’s fast bowler Naseem gets first wicket but Australia pads lead
US judge awards $180M to Post reporter held by Iran
Campus siege nears end as Hong Kong gears up for election
Three police dead in Colombia police station attack
KSRelief to send SR3.2m worth of winter aid packages to Yemenis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.