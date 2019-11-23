You are here

Japan, South Korea to discuss wartime labor issue

Japan’s foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi waits to meet with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha before a bilateral meeting at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Nagoya on Saturday, November 23, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 23 November 2019
Reuters

NAGOYA: Japan’s foreign minister said he plans to discuss the contentious issue of wartime laborers on the Korean peninsula at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart on Saturday, a day after Seoul retained an intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo.
The comments from Toshimitsu Motegi are the latest indication the two US allies are moving to improve ties, which have been at their worst in half a century over the issue of forced labor on the Korean peninsula during World War Two.
“I aim to hold a candid exchange of views on the matter of laborers from the Korean peninsula, which is the core problem, and other bilateral issues,” Motegi told a news conference concluding the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in the central city of Nagoya.
South Korea made a last-minute decision on Friday to stick with its critical intelligence-sharing deal with Japan, a dramatic reversal after months of frigid relations complicated by their painful history.
The decision was welcomed by Washington. The United States has pressured its two allies to set aside their feud and maintain the General Security of Military Information Agreement, seen as linchpin of trilateral security cooperation.

Bangladesh arrests 15 Islamist suspects in major sweep

Updated 23 November 2019
AFP

  • Chittagong police conducted multiple arrests across the port city
  • Bangladesh has seen a spate of fatal violence caused by Islamist extremists in recent years
CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Bangladesh police arrested 15 suspected members of a banned extremist group from the country’s second-largest city, officials said Saturday.
Chittagong police conducted multiple arrests across the port city, including the regional commander and activists of the outlawed Hizb ut-Tahrir (HT) group, police spokesman Shah Abdur Rouf said.
“The militants were being reorganized in the city,” he said, adding police recovered laptops, mobile phones, militant books, and cash to be used for “subversive activities.”
The group was banned in the South Asian nation in 2009 for carrying out “anti-state and anti-democratic” activities.
The London-based HT, which calls for a caliphate for all Muslims, has been operating for decades around the world.
It was banned in Bangladesh in 2009 for carrying out “anti-state and anti-democratic” activities.
Bangladesh has seen a spate of fatal violence caused by Islamist extremists in recent years, including the 2016 Daesh-claimed cafe attack in Dhaka which killed 22 people, mostly foreigners.
Sheikh Hasina’s government launched a major nationwide crackdown following the cafe attack, killing over 100 alleged Islamist extremists and rounding up hundreds of suspects.

