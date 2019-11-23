You are here

  • Home
  • Iran army and Guards 'helped quell unrest'

Iran army and Guards 'helped quell unrest'

Violent protests over gasoline prices rises in Iran resulted to more than 100 deaths nationwide. (West Asia News Agency via Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Iran army and Guards 'helped quell unrest'

  • Unrest appears to be the worst violence at least since Iran stamped out a ‘Green Revolution’ in 2009
  • The Guards said calm had returned across Iran on Thursday
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian troops and members of the elite Revolutionary Guards helped police quell violent unrest in Kermanshah province this week, Iranian officials said on Saturday, accusing “US agents” of being among the armed protesters.
Rights group Amnesty International said at least 30 people were killed in the western province, making it the worst-hit by days of protests over gasoline prices rises in which more than 100 people were killed nationwide. Iran rejected the death toll figures as “speculative.”
The unrest appears to be the worst violence at least since Iran stamped out a “Green Revolution” in 2009, when dozens of protesters were killed over several months.
“All the forces of the Revolutionary Guards, the (paramilitary) Basij, the Intelligence Ministry, police, and the army took part actively in controlling the situation,” Parviz Tavassolizadeh, the head of the judiciary in Kermanshah, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.
“Tavassolizadeh said the rioters were armed,” Fars reported. “They confronted agents ... and burned public property.”
Bahman Reyhani, the Revolutionary Guards commander in Kermanshah, said “the rioters belonged to anti-revolutionary (exiled opposition) groups and America’s intelligence services,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Reyhani did not name the groups. Armed Iranian Kurdish militants have long operated near the province’s border with Iraq.
Officials have previously blamed “thugs” linked to exiles and foreign foes — the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia — for stirring up the unrest, which led to the detention of about 1,000 demonstrators.
The Guards said calm had returned across Iran on Thursday.
Guards spokesman Brig. Gen. Ramezan Sharif said the protests had been initiated by royalists seeking the return of the Pahlavi dynasty toppled by the 1979 revolution, and the exiled Mujahideen Khalq armed opposition group, Tasnim reported.
He said “secessionist” groups were also involved, apparently referring to ethnic Arab and the Kurdish militants.
Sharif also said the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel “and their intelligence services helped stoke these events to cause insecurity in the country,” Tasnim reported.
Protests began in several areas on Nov. 15 after the government announced gasoline price hikes of at least 50 percent and imposed rationing, spreading to 100 towns and cities as demonstrators demanded senior officials step down.
State television showed thousands marching in pro-government rallies in several cities on Saturday.

Topics: Iran

Related

Middle-East
US sanctions Iran minister over Internet censorship
Middle-East
Pompeo urges Iranians to share videos showing ‘regime’s crackdown’ on protesters

Protester shot dead and dozens wounded in Iraq

Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Protester shot dead and dozens wounded in Iraq

  • Around 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded since demonstrations broke out last month
Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: One protester was shot dead in the Iraqi capital on Saturday, a medical source told AFP, as dozens more were wounded in clashes with security forces across the country.
Around 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded since demonstrations first broke out on October 1 in outrage over poor services, lack of jobs and widespread government graft.
The toll is an AFP tally as authorities do not release updated or precise casualty figures.

Topics: Iraq protests

Related

Middle-East
4 protesters killed as Iraqi cleric calls for quick reforms
Offbeat
Baghdad tunnel becomes a museum for Iraq’s protest movement

Latest updates

Protester shot dead and dozens wounded in Iraq
Egypt signs $430-million gas deal with Texas’ Noble Energy
BMW's Alexander Sims wins second Formula E Diriyah E-Prix race
US Vice President Pence visits American troops in surprise Iraq trip
Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for ‘History of the Emirates’ premiere

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.