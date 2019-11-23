France takes aim at US inaction in the Middle East

You are here

French Defense Minister Florence Parly, right, said the Middle East was ‘accustomed to the ebb and flow of US involvement ... but this time it seemed more serious’. (AFP)
AFP

  • French Defense Minister Florence Parly: We’ve seen a deliberate gradual US disengagement
  • ‘The region is accustomed to the ebb and flow of US involvement. But this time it seemed more serious’
AFP

MANAMA: French Defense Minister Florence Parly took aim Saturday at “gradual US disengagement” in the Middle East and said its failure to respond to provocations blamed on Iran set off a dangerous chain of events.
Since May, tensions in the Gulf have escalated alarmingly with attacks against tankers, a US unmanned drone being downed, and strikes on key Saudi oil facilities in September.
Iran was blamed but denied involvement.
Despite the attacks on its Saudi ally and having one of its own drones shot down, the United States has avoided equivalent retaliation.
“We’ve seen a deliberate gradual US disengagement,” Parly said at the annual Manama Dialogue on regional security, adding it had been “on the cards for a while” but had become clearer with recent events.
“When the mining of ships went unanswered, the drone got shot. When that in turn went unanswered, major oil facilities were bombed. Where does it stop? Where are the stabilizers?” she asked.
“The region is accustomed to the ebb and flow of US involvement. But this time it seemed more serious.”
Parly said the US drawback was a “slow process” and acknowledged that a US carrier strike group had just entered the Gulf.
“But the trend is, I think, quite clear and thus probably irrespective of who wins the next elections.”
The US aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln sailed through the Strait of Hormuz last week to show Washington’s “commitment” to freedom of navigation, the Pentagon said.
It was the first time a US aircraft carrier group has passed through the strait since Iran downed a US drone in June in the same area.
The French defense minister also put herself at odds with the US on maritime security in the Gulf, after Washington earlier this month launched a maritime coalition based in Bahrain to protect shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
France instead favors a European mission which Parly said should be able to start “very soon.”
“We want to make clear that our policy is separate from the ‘maximum pressure’ American policy,” she said, referring to Washington’s increasing sanctions against Tehran.
“I would like to add that we are not subtracting anything, we are adding, as a number of countries would not have participated in the American initiative anyway.”
In a wide-ranging and strongly-worded speech, Parly also spoke out on the dangers of chemical weapons again being used in Syria — an outcome that would be a red line for France.
“Yes, there is a risk and when you look at (rebel-held) Idlib province there is a strong risk,” she said.
“I am convinced that if these weapons were used again that France would be ready to react again.”
She also homed in on strains on NATO, saying it remained the cornerstone of security in Europe but that it was “time to move from the brain-dead to the brainstorm.”
French President Emmanuel Macron stirred controversy this month saying he believed NATO was undergoing “brain death,” lamenting a lack of coordination between Europe and the United States, in an interview with The Economist magazine.
Parly said proposals will be laid on the table at the alliance’s summit in London in December including for a group of “wise persons or elders to think about the future of NATO.”

Iran army and Guards helped quell unrest: officials

Reuters

  • Unrest appears to be the worst violence at least since Iran stamped out a ‘Green Revolution’ in 2009
  • The Guards said calm had returned across Iran on Thursday
Reuters

DUBAI: Iranian troops and members of the elite Revolutionary Guards helped police quell violent unrest in Kermanshah province this week, Iranian officials said on Saturday, accusing “US agents” of being among the armed protesters.
Rights group Amnesty International said at least 30 people were killed in the western province, making it the worst-hit by days of protests over gasoline prices rises in which more than 100 people were killed nationwide. Iran rejected the death toll figures as “speculative.”
The unrest appears to be the worst violence at least since Iran stamped out a “Green Revolution” in 2009, when dozens of protesters were killed over several months.
“All the forces of the Revolutionary Guards, the (paramilitary) Basij, the Intelligence Ministry, police, and the army took part actively in controlling the situation,” Parviz Tavassolizadeh, the head of the judiciary in Kermanshah, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.
“Tavassolizadeh said the rioters were armed,” Fars reported. “They confronted agents ... and burned public property.”
Bahman Reyhani, the Revolutionary Guards commander in Kermanshah, said “the rioters belonged to anti-revolutionary (exiled opposition) groups and America’s intelligence services,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Reyhani did not name the groups. Armed Iranian Kurdish militants have long operated near the province’s border with Iraq.
Officials have previously blamed “thugs” linked to exiles and foreign foes — the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia — for stirring up the unrest, which led to the detention of about 1,000 demonstrators.
The Guards said calm had returned across Iran on Thursday.
Guards spokesman Brig. Gen. Ramezan Sharif said the protests had been initiated by royalists seeking the return of the Pahlavi dynasty toppled by the 1979 revolution, and the exiled Mujahideen Khalq armed opposition group, Tasnim reported.
He said “secessionist” groups were also involved, apparently referring to ethnic Arab and the Kurdish militants.
Sharif also said the United States, Saudi Arabia and Israel “and their intelligence services helped stoke these events to cause insecurity in the country,” Tasnim reported.
Protests began in several areas on Nov. 15 after the government announced gasoline price hikes of at least 50 percent and imposed rationing, spreading to 100 towns and cities as demonstrators demanded senior officials step down.
State television showed thousands marching in pro-government rallies in several cities on Saturday.

