US telecoms regulator blocks China’s Huawei, ZTE from subsidy program

Huawei said Washington was needlessly undermining its own interests ‘based on selective information, innuendo and mistaken assumptions.’ (AFP)
Updated 7 min 27 sec ago
AFP

  • FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: Both companies have close ties to China’s communist government and military apparatus
  • Huawei says Washington needlessly undermining its own interests
WASHINGTON: American regulators on Friday unanimously branded Chinese telecoms firms ZTE and Huawei as threats to national security and blocked them from accessing $8.5 billion in federal funds for services and equipment.
The Federal Communications Commission also proposed that other service providers be required to cancel or replace existing services and equipment from the companies.
“Both companies have close ties to China’s communist government and military apparatus,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement, citing recent remarks from Attorney General Bill Barr and Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Wray.
“Both companies are subject to Chinese laws broadly obligating them to cooperate with any request from the country’s intelligence services and to keep those requests secret. Both companies have engaged in conduct like intellectual property theft, bribery and corruption.”
In a statement, Huawei said Washington was needlessly undermining its own interests “based on selective information, innuendo and mistaken assumptions.”
“These unwarranted actions will have profound negative effects on connectivity for Americans in rural and underserved areas across the United States,” it said.
The FCC’s 5-0 decision added the companies to a new list of entities prohibited from tapping the “Universal Service Fund.”
“Rural schools, hospitals and libraries will feel the effects,” Huawei said, adding that the FCC’s decision would result in higher prices.
Friday’s decision by the FCC follows President Donald Trump’s move in May to block American companies from doing business with Huawei, which US officials accuse of violating US sanctions on Iran.
Trump has since offered temporary reprieves for Huawei to allow service providers covering remote rural areas time to comply with the ban, US officials say.
The FCC in May also denied a request by China Mobile to operate in the US market, likewise citing national security risks.
ZTE came close to collapse last year after American companies were banned from selling it vital components over its continued dealings with Iran and North Korea.
But in a politically charged settlement, Trump then allowed ZTE to resume imports under tough conditions.
Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the company’s founder and CEO, was arrested in Canada last year and is now fighting extradition to the United States on fraud and conspiracy charges tied to US sanctions.
The battle over Huawei has landed squarely in the middle of Trump’s trade battle with Beijing.
US officials initially said the two were unrelated, as the Huawei actions were strictly law enforcement and national security matters.

Saudi tech firm sets sights high with military role

Updated 23 November 2019
Kateryna Kadabashy

  • The company produces a range of military products
  • More than 80 percent of the company’s workforce are Saudis
DUBAI: Saudi Advanced Electronics Company (AEC) will step up production of military equipment following its licensing for military manufacture by the General Authority for Military Industries.
The license in five categories allows AEC to make military personnel equipment, military electronics, and to provide military services for equipment and electronics.
“This will make us an official producer and supplier of military services and products,” Mohammed Al-Khalifah, AEC executive vice president, told Arab News.
The company already produces a range of military products, including communication devices, tracking equipment, air observation systems, cybersecurity systems, drones and anti-drone devices.
AEC has developed software and a security operations center to support the Kingdom’s cybersecurity systems.
“We also have the capability from the engineering perspective,” Al-Khalifah said.
The company also works on solutions for information and communications technology along with energy, but believes its importance extends beyond production and manufacturing.
“The more important field is maintenance,” Al-Khalifah said.”We have a high ability to maintain and support electronic devices in military planes, ships and vehicles.”
AEC has partnerships with major international companies, such as Boeing, Lockheed, L3Harris, Collins Airspace, BAE Systems, Thales and Airbus. In 2015, it was named supplier of the year for Boeing.
Working with AEC helps international companies expand in the Saudi market, while allowing the company to increase localization.
Al-Khalifah said that the company’s strategy is aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, especially in terms of expansion with an aim to increase local military manufacturing by up to 50 percent within 10 years.
“Our goals were derived from the Vision,” he said.
The acquisition of AEC by Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) will open new opportunities for growth.
“Our involvement in the industry will increase. It will also give AEC a chance to expand and provide more job opportunities,” Al-Khalifah said.
More than 80 percent of the company’s workforce is made up of Saudi nationals. The company also aims to create more knowledge transfer and talent growth in the Kingdom through its operations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dubai Airshow 2019 Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner

